Internacional falls 1-0 to Athletico-PR in Copa do Brasil 1st leg

By Kyle BonnSep 11, 2019, 11:06 PM EDT
21-year-old Bruno Guimaraes scored a ripper as Athletico-PR beat Internacional 1-0 in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil first leg in Curitiba.

The game’s lone goal came off a failed clearance as Internacional center-back Rodrigo Moledo stepped up and didn’t get the ball further than Marco Ruben who fed the ball through for Guimaraes to finish with a thump.

Both sides have seen an up-and-down league campaign, with Internacional sitting sixth and Athletico in ninth, but they have both been stellar in cup action. The two have downed the likes of Gremio (11th in Brazilian Serie A), Palmeiras (3rd), and Flamengo (1st).

The home side held 66% possession throughout the match, but it was far from pretty. Athletico committed 18 fouls to Internacional’s six and were out-shot 11-9 (3-2 on target). Peruvian captain Paolo Guerrero started for Internacional, notable given he has been in and out of the lineup this season, but came up empty just as he did in the Copa Libertadores quarterfinal loss to Flamengo.

 

Brazilian model testifies in cybercrime case against Neymar

Associated PressSep 11, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Police officers in Rio de Janeiro are hearing the testimony of Brazilian model Najila Trindade as part of an investigation linked to her rape allegation against soccer star Neymar.

Trindade arrived Wednesday at the cybercrimes unit of Rio’s police headquarters.

In May, Trindade accused Neymar of raping her at a Paris hotel. Neymar denied the accusation and said their relations were consensual.

Prosecutors closed the investigation into rape allegations earlier this month, and police indicted Trindade this week for procedural fraud, slanderous denunciation and extortion.

But investigators are still looking into Neymar’s posting on social media of images and messages without Trindade’s authorization, a possible violation of her online privacy.

The Associated Press doesn’t name alleged sexual assault victims unless they make their identities public, which Trindade did in interviews.

Toronto FC boosts playoff chances with draw at leaders NYCFC

By Kyle BonnSep 11, 2019, 9:24 PM EDT
Despite missing a second-half penalty that would have theoretically given them all three points, Toronto FC pulled out a valuable road draw at NYCFC as the score finished level 1-1.

The draw was a fair result, as both sides saw some luck. NYCFC’s goal came just six minutes into the game as Alexandru Mitrita scored a fabulous free-kick from a tough angle straightaway outside the box. Toronto scored just before halftime as Alejandro Pozuelo hit from the penalty spot.

The second half was eventful despite no goals being scored. Pozuelo failed to bag his brace as he again stepped up to the spot, but Sean Johnson was on hand to produce a stunning save as he dove to his left, reaching up and back with his hand to tip the ball away.

Toronto was lucky not to concede at the death as Chris Mavinga whacked Valentin Castellanos right in the face with an outstretched arm while battling for a loose ball in the box, bloodying the NYCFC attacker’s nose. Incredulously, Castellanos was called for a foul just seconds before as he allegedly dragged back Omar Gonzalez despite hardly any contact. Mavinga was not penalized for the obvious contact, and VAR somehow did not flag the incident.

The point pushed Toronto FC up to 42 on the season, moving them to fourth in the Eastern Conference and five points above the playoff cut line with four matches remaining, a valuable distance with the other three playoff teams all within three points. NYCFC, meanwhile, will be disappointed in the dropped points but also they move three points clear of second-placed Philadelphia and six clear of Atlanta United.

NYCFC winger Mitrita scores fabulous free-kick from straightaway

By Kyle BonnSep 11, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT
While it may not be quite at the level of a Puskas Award, Alexandru Mitrita scored a fabulous free-kick against Toronto FC tonight that may actually be a lot harder than it looks at first glance.

In just the sixth minute, Omar Gonzalez fouled Valentin Castellanos just outside the top of the box, giving NYCFC an early free-kick opportunity. The ball was just inches outside the box and the angle was almost dead center, meaning the opening for a goal from the set-piece was extremely small. A hit too slow and loopy would be easy for the goalkeeper to reach, while too hard would likely see the ball blasted into the wall, which at that angle and distance is covering almost the entire window of opportunity.

Yet somehow, the 24-year-old Romanian international found the right formula, ripping an effort just over the wall’s left edge and past a diving Quentin Westberg into the back of the net.

Free-kick goals from this distance and angle are almost always stunning efforts given the degree of difficulty the positioning presents. Toronto fans may also look at Chris Mavinga, the man on the left edge of the wall who barely even efforts to stop the shot as it whizzes past him, even separating from the wall to give Mitrita the opening. Westberg may also earn some blame for his positioning, sticking himself too far behind the wall and leaving far too much space on the left side of the net, at which Mitrita takes aim.

The goal is the Romanian’s eighth of the season in 25 matches, having joined this past offseason from Romanian club CS Universitatea Craiova. It’s also his second goal in three games after scoring and assisting one each against Vancouver on September 1. Take a bow.

Absurd Paul Scholes pass has Premier League fans all nostalgic

By Kyle BonnSep 11, 2019, 5:46 PM EDT
Vincent Kompany‘s testimonial on Wednesday featured some big names from the former Manchester City defender’s time in the Premier League, and one in particular put jaws on the floor.

Paul Scholes, whose time at City’s cross-town rivals Manchester United overlapped Kompany’s Premier League journey by four years, produced a moment of brilliance that brought fans back to his time in midfield for the Red Devils. The 44-year-old donned a dark blue shirt for the Premier League All-Stars side at Kompany’s testimonial and wow’d the crowd.

With Robin Van Persie and Robbie Keane breaking forward, Scholes took a square pass from Cesc Fabregas and produced a stunning flick with the outside of his boot that fell perfectly in line for the two strikers on a run. Unfortunately, both Keane and van Persie went for the ball, and they ran into each other allowing Jolean Lescott to recover and end the chance.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw as Benjani Mwaruwari scored a last-minute equalizer for the Manchester City Legends. Martin Petrov opened the scoring for Man City Legends, but the Premier League All-Stars took the lead through goals by van Persie and Keane before the late goal left things all square.

Current Manchester City players David Silva and Sergio Aguero were on hand to participate, as were former City players Samir Nasri, Joe Hart, Kolo Toure, Mario Balotelli, and Pablo Zabaleta. The likes of Edwin van der Sar, Phil Neville, Ryan Giggs, and Thierry Henry suited up for the opponents.

Kompany himself was unfortunately sidelined for the match by a hamstring injury – a cruel homage to the rampant injury history of his long 11-year playing career at the Etihad. He picked up the injury while playing for his new club Anderlecht where he serves as player/manager. The club has started the Jupiler Pro League season on a terrible run of form, without victory through its first five games, but picked up its first win of the season against rivals Standard Liege with Kompany out injured.

Proceeds from the match went to benefit A Bed Every Night, a charity in Manchester dedicated to helping aid the homeless in the city.