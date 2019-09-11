Internacional falls 1-0 to Athletico-PR in Copa do Brasil 1st leg

21-year-old Bruno Guimaraes scored a ripper as Athletico-PR beat Internacional 1-0 in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil first leg in Curitiba.

The game’s lone goal came off a failed clearance as Internacional center-back Rodrigo Moledo stepped up and didn’t get the ball further than Marco Ruben who fed the ball through for Guimaraes to finish with a thump.

VAI ERRANDO QUE DÁ CERTO! ⚽ Depois de canelada, bate e rebate, bola sobra para Bruno Guimarães que faz um golaço! Athletico 1 x 0 Internacional pic.twitter.com/gRm2JXUs1C — UOL Esporte (@UOLEsporte) September 12, 2019

Both sides have seen an up-and-down league campaign, with Internacional sitting sixth and Athletico in ninth, but they have both been stellar in cup action. The two have downed the likes of Gremio (11th in Brazilian Serie A), Palmeiras (3rd), and Flamengo (1st).

The home side held 66% possession throughout the match, but it was far from pretty. Athletico committed 18 fouls to Internacional’s six and were out-shot 11-9 (3-2 on target). Peruvian captain Paolo Guerrero started for Internacional, notable given he has been in and out of the lineup this season, but came up empty just as he did in the Copa Libertadores quarterfinal loss to Flamengo.

Follow @the_bonnfire