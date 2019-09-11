More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

NFL legend Andersen to help Carli Lloyd

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 11, 2019, 10:59 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen has revealed he has reached out to Carli Lloyd to help the USWNT legend transition to the NFL.

Lloyd, 38, had offers to kick for NFL teams during preseason after a video of her nailing a 55-yard field goal in a practice session with the Philadelphia Eagles went viral.

The two-time World Cup winner and 2015 Women’s World Player of the Year turned down that offer, but she has revealed that she plans to train properly and pursue the opportunity to become the first-ever female player in the NFL.

Speaking to the Dan Patrick Show, Andersen revealed that he is willing to help in whatever way he can.

“My whole point of reaching out to Carli was simply to say, ‘Listen, I think you’re a world-class athlete. I think it’s amazing what you’ve done on the world stage on behalf of the United States, I think this is worth celebrating and embracing. I have some expertise in this field, so if you’re really serious about it and you want to move on in the offseason, I’m available to help in any way I can.’ I think her thought was to try to do this next year, in 2020,” Andersen said.

Asked if Lloyd would be able to kick field goals in the NFL, Andersen said wearing pads and having a snapper and holder would be a huge adjustment for Lloyd and something that would take time to get used to.

While in another interview with Bet-Pa.com, he Mortensen said that Lloyd has the fundamentals to make a success of any NFL chance that comes her way.

“Will a woman be able to do it? It would be awesome to celebrate that and to include that as part of the nuance of the game,” Andersen said. “Wouldn’t that be beautiful? Wouldn’t that open the game up, to the world? Think about all the young girls, and the hope it would give them. Just that statement that it makes that the league is not only inclusive, but a woman who has a high level of talent and decides to do this is allowed to do it.”

Is Raheem Sterling the best winger on the planet?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 11, 2019, 10:17 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Raheem Sterling has now scored eight goals in his last eight appearances for England, and he put in a stunning display as they beat Kosovo 5-3 in an enthralling EURO 2020 qualifier in Southampton on Tuesday.

Sterling, 24, scored one and added three assists in the first half as his blistering pace ripped Kosovo to shreds and his newfound confidence in front of goal has been clear for all to see in the Premier League.

So far this season he’s scored eight goals in seven games for club and country, but many still believe he can improve his finishing and passing around the penalty box.

The improvement with his decision-making on the final pass or ball has been sensational since Pep Guardiola arrived as City’s manager and his current England boss Gareth Southgate believes he is now virtually unplayable.

“Our attacking play from Raheem, Jadon [Sancho] and Harry [Kane] was outstanding. Raheem’s two performances have been of the highest level,” Southgate said. “I think he’s been almost unstoppable, his awareness of where defenders were, his ability to ride challenges, his vision and desire to get in on goal, and unselfish play as well, so I couldn’t speak highly enough of the way he played.”

Kosovo manager Bernard Challandes also lavished praise on Sterling, saying he is now among the best players on the planet.

“It is impossible to play against him,” Challandes said. “I know Sterling in the past was very speedy but the last choice or shot was not good. Now he is incredible. He has learned a lot from Guardiola and is one of the best players in the world now.”

Aside from all of the wonderful things he is doing off the pitch, where does Sterling rank among the best wingers in the world right now?

In his position he is in the top five, there’s no doubt about that. Which other wingers have his output combined with the pace and power that frighten the life out of opposition defenders?

Kylian Mbappe is obviously the top man, but he often plays centrally for PSG and France, while Sterling’s teammates at City, Bernando Silva, Riyad Mahrez and Leroy Sane, are also in the conversation. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are the main contenders to be crowned the top wide players on the planet, and Jadon Sancho, Sterling’s England teammate is a star in the making at the age of 19.

Sterling set up Sancho for his first two England goals on Tuesday and the duo support Kane superbly in attack for England. Sterling’s improved goal tally is important, but his understanding of the game under Guardiola, especially when it comes to when to make his runs forward, are perhaps his biggest improvement.

He is the main man for England right now. There is no doubt about that. And the fact he is only 24 and already has 53 caps to his name is frightening.

Sterling’s form for Man City has been consistently excellent, as he has scored 48 goals in 97 appearances in all competitions over the past two seasons.

That incredible return means Sterling has cemented himself into the conversation as being the best winger on the planet.

De Bruyne hopes for Kompany reunion

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 11, 2019, 8:59 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Kevin De Bruyne hopes to link up with Vincent Kompany once again when his days at Manchester City are up.

De Bruyne, 28, has been in sensational form for club and country early in the season and has been the standout player in the Premier League so far.

Speaking ahead of Kompany’s testimonial game at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday the Belgian wizard told the Sun that he would love to play for his former teammate, who is now the player-manager of Anderlecht.

“I hope his [Kompany’s] career will be just as amazing at Anderlecht as it was at City. I’ve told him to keep a place in his team for me in a year, or seven, when I’m finished here,” De Bruyne said. “If he does do that for me I will already have my next destination lined up; my next job. I will definitely miss him being around City.”

Kompany is a legendary figure at City and in Belgium, but his time in charge of Anderlecht in a player-manager role hasn’t started well.

The Brussels club have lost three of their opening six matches in the league, but they beat top of the table Standard Liege 1-0 before the international break. Kompany has a very young squad to work with and is trying to develop a totally new playing identity, all while he’s still playing as a center back.

Kompany’s pull is clear and Anderlecht will definitely want him around for as long as possible if the likes of De Bruyne want to join his project. Quite how they’d be able to afford KDB wages is another matter altogether, but the fact he wants to do it one day shows how much respect and love he has for Kompany.

The latter was instrumental in De Bruyne joining City, and we all know how well that has worked out for both parties over the past few seasons.

After winning back-to-back Premier League titles together at City, De Bruyne and Kompany seem destined to stay inextricably linked.

Argentina hammer Mexico; Euro-based players update

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 11, 2019, 8:08 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Mexico were thrashed 4-0 by an Argentina side missing several of their key players.

La Albiceleste were 4-0 up at half time in San Antonio, Texas as Lautaro Martinez scored a hat trick and Leandro Paredes scored a penalty kick.

El Tri had beat the USMNT convincingly in New Jersey last Friday but Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino’s men were humbled by an Argentine side which didn’t have Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero or Angel di Maria in the squad.

Despite the defeat, their first in 12 games since Tata took charge, Mexico’s coach seemed pretty happy with his players, as the likes of Raul Jimenez, Hirving Lozano and Edson Alvarez all started after being rested against the USMNT.

“I don’t think the game against Argentina shows our reality and I don’t think 11 games without losing was our reality,” Martino said. “This is the second ‘A game’ we’ve played. Argentina and Chile. The difference versus Argentina is that today we committed errors.”

Martino also confirmed that although he needs to spend more time with the players who didn’t feature at the Gold Cup this summer, his European-based players would not be called up for the CONCACAF Nations League games and friendly against Trinidad & Tobago, Bermuda and Panama next month, plus the games against Panama and Bermuda in November.

That is good news for Wolverhampton Wanderers and Napoli, as their stars Jimenez and Lozano will now have to focus solely on club action until next March. Jimenez especially needs the break after leading Mexico to the Gold Cup this summer, then heading straight back to Wolves to take part in their UEFA Europa League qualifying campaign.

Overall it has been a very positive year for Mexico, with plenty of youngsters making their name under Martino in the Gold Cup and established stars stepping up in Europe.

There is now a clear playing identity under Tata but the same question remains after this heavy defeat to an understrength heavyweight: Are Mexico capable of getting past one of the big boys in the World Cup knockout stage?

Bayern’s Davies smashes lone goal as Canada bests Cuba again

Angel Marchini/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 10, 2019, 11:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Alphonso Davies may just be getting a taste of success in the Bundesliga, but the Bayern Munich standout is already running roughshod over the minnows of CONCACAF.

[ MORE: Match recap | Player ratings ]

Canada sits safe of relegation in the CONCACAF Nations League after Davies hit a bullet inside the near post in a 1-0 win over Cuba on Tuesday in Havana.

His ninth minute goal power the Canucks to a 1-0 win which might’ve been more lopsided had Doneil Henry not been sent off in the 55th minute.

Davies, 18, didn’t score in Saturday’s leg north of the border, as Canada was led by a Junior Hoilett hat trick in a 6-0 thumping of Cuba. Jonathan Osorio had a goal and two assists in that one.

He now has four goals and eight assists in 15 caps, which is nice.

Elsewhere, 10-man Haiti drew Curacao 1-1. Curacao beat the Haitians 1-0 at home on Saturday.