Hudson-Odoi set to make return with reserves

By Daniel KarellSep 12, 2019, 9:04 PM EDT
One of the bright lights from Chelsea’s 2018-2019 Premier League season could just be a few weeks away from making a long-awaited return.

After returning to full training last month, Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, along with defender Reece James are expected to feature for Chelsea’s Under-23 squad in its PL2 match on Friday against Brighton and Hove Albion U-23s at Stamford Bridge.

It’s been an incredibly fast recovery for the still 18-year-old Hudson-Odoi after he tore his Achilles tendon on April 22 in a draw with Burnley. In many cases, Achilles tendon injuries can keep a player out as long as 12 months or longer, but Hudson-Odoi appears primed to take the field again just five months on from the injury.

View this post on Instagram

Feels good⚽️🔥

A post shared by Callum Hudson-Odoi (@calteck10) on

Hudson-Odoi has been posting photos of his recovery, including the one above featuring his manager, Frank Lampard, taking part in a drill on the practice field.

The big question now is how Hudson-Odoi recovers mentally, and whether he can still display his blistering, game-changing pace. It’s always difficult for an athlete to trust their body the next time there’s a sprint to the ball, or taking a quick turn and a change of pace to get off a defender.

However, if he’s fully fit and still has that impressive speed, he’ll certainly get some minutes for Chelsea this season. With not a ton expected, there’s plenty of time to ease him back and get him ready for the 2020-2021 campaign.

Welbeck discusses overcoming last injury with Arsenal

By Daniel KarellSep 12, 2019, 7:33 PM EDT
Danny Welbeck knew something wasn’t right as soon as the Arsenal medical staff ran onto the field and mobilized his leg. Back on November 8, 2018 in a UEFA Europa League match at Sporting Lisbon, an ankle twist on the field turned into a broken ankle.

Two operations later after time in a hospital in Lisbon and England, and Welbeck’s season was over.

It was the latest in a career filled with way too many serious injuries, and it meant that with Welbeck’s contract running out, his time at Arsenal was effectively over, at least in terms of playing on the field. Welbeck recovered enough to make the bench for the Europa League final, and he’s finally seeing the field again with his new side Watford. In an interview with the club’s website, Welbeck finally revealed his feelings after that serious ankle injury.

“My last game for Arsenal was against Sporting last November, and that’s when I injured my ankle. It wasn’t nice at all,” Welbeck said on Watford’s website. “The physio ran on and he was grabbing my leg, and I just knew from that moment I had done something that wasn’t going to just keep me out for a couple of weeks. Having already come back from some pretty serious injuries, it was so hard.

“I remember getting in that dressing room and you don’t want to know what I was saying. The staff were great with me and the players came and supported me. My family and friends came to the hospital that night but once everyone was gone and I was in that hospital room on my own I just had a little cry to myself, letting my emotions out.

“But the next day I just thought, ‘right it’s happened now and I’ve just got to crack on and try to come back stronger’. It’s so important to let your emotions out first and then crack on.”

Welbeck’s comments are a great reminder that players are humans too. Welbeck has had the unfortunate luck – but also long career – that’s included multiple knee injuries as well as various muscle injuries dating all the way back to his debut in 2008 for Manchester United.

Welbeck had a couple of decent runs after moving to Arsenal, playing 25 games in the 2014-2015 Premier League season and playing 28 games in the 2017-2018 season. But the goals were never there. He still earned call-ups to various England National Team camps, mainly because he was a striker who could pop up with a goal, stretch defenses, and would track back and work hard to defend. But ultimately, a striker needs to score goals, and he wasn’t getting enough of them.

Now, Welbeck has a fresh start with Watford. It will be interesting to see how things change under new coach Quique Sanchez Flores, but Welbeck could still make his first start against his former club, Arsenal. Asked whether it is in the stars for him to score on his first start?

“Someone said the other day that maybe the script is written for me to score my first Watford goal against Arsenal, but the script writers aren’t playing the game so I’m just going to give my best and try to win the game for Watford,” Welbeck said.

Crossroads: What if Tevez hadn’t saved West Ham?

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellSep 12, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT
Carlos Tevez, the wonderful yet enigmatic Argentine striker, had put West Ham in a position to survive for another Premier League season at the end of the 2006-2007 season.

After scoring his first Premier League goal for West Ham on March 4 against Tottenham, Tevez reeled off five more goals in West Ham’s next nine games, which coincided with six wins to bring West Ham into safety. Heading into the final game of the season at Man United, West Ham only needed a draw against the eventual champions.

But what if West Ham collapsed at Old Trafford, and went down? What would it have done for both West Ham, and Tevez’s career?

Of course, we know that’s not what happened. Tevez scored just before halftime in one of his brilliant, me-against-the-world dribbles through five defenders and West Ham went on to win to secure safety.

USMNT’s Sargent could start this weekend for club

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellSep 12, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT
Josh Sargent could be reaping the rewards of Werder Bremen’s injury crisis.

Ahead of this Saturday’s match at Union Berlin, Werder Bremen is looking at having no less than nine first-team players out injured, including captain Niklas Moisander. While Moisander is a centerback, injuries up top has given Sargent another chance to make his second start of the season.

“(Yuya) Osako and Sargent have already completed a jet lag program with their national teams and are therefore in good shape for Saturday,” Werder Bremen coach Florian Kohfeldt said in a press conference. “It’s a lot of fun to find different solutions with the guys and to puzzle them a bit (about who will start).”

At just 19-years old, Sargent is quickly learning the rigors of playing club football in Europe while representing a national team across the pond. It’s unclear exactly what Werder’s jet lag program consists of, but Sargent has just four days from Tuesday through Saturday to adjust seven time zones between St. Louis and Germany (central European time). Normally, it’s recommended to take one day for as many time zones to adjust, but of course these days there’s sleep methods and other ways to quickly adjust your body clock.

Sargent made his first start of the club season on September 1, scoring in his side’s 3-2 win over lowly Augsburg. It was an incredible display of skill, beating the offside trap, controlling a long-ball over the top, and then chipping the goalkeeper before slotting home into an empty net.

That goal alone should have secured Sargent another start, but the injury woes across the squad won’t hurt either. Plus, the more – and better – he plays, his teammates may have a tough time getting back into the squad.

FIFA bans jailed soccer official Napout for life for bribery

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 12, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT
ZURICH (AP) FIFA has banned former soccer official Juan Angel Napout for life, almost 21 months after he was convicted on racketeering and corruption charges in a Brooklyn court.

FIFA says its ethics committee judges found Napout guilty of bribery between 2012 and 2015, and fined him 1 million Swiss francs ($1.01 million). It is unclear how FIFA can enforce payment.

Napout was a FIFA vice president, and leader of South American soccer body CONMEBOL, when he was arrested in Zurich in December 2015.

The U.S. Justice Department had requested a second wave of arrests at a luxury hotel in FIFA’s home city in a sweeping investigation of soccer corruption.

Napout, from Paraguay, was found guilty of taking bribes worth millions of dollars linked to commercial contracts for South American soccer competitions.

He was sentenced to nine years in prison in August 2018, nine months after a trial that lasted several weeks.