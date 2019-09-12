Messi opens up on summer hopes of Barcelona landing Neymar

On any given day, Lionel Messi holds most of the power at Barcelona.

A few months out from the possibility of negotiating a deal with any team in the world, that world’s best player darn nears holds all of it.

Messi, 32, has been out of the line up for two of three matches as Barca struggles early in La Liga’s season, and the absence of a key piece to fill his void is glaring after the club’s failed summer chase of Neymar.

Messi stopped short of expressing doubt about the team, saying they have a “spectacular squad and can achieve everything without him,” but it’s clear he truly wanted the Brazilian back in the Blaugranas and was closely following the proceedings.

From Sport:

“I know that I spoke with Ney and he told me how things were going. He was desperate to come back. I don’t know if the club really tried or not. From what I do know, Neymar was hoping it would happen. I also understand it’s very difficult to negotiate with PSG after all their previous back and forth issues with Barcelona. And it’s difficult because Neymar is one of the best around. Negotiations are never easy. I can’t offer an opinion because I don’t know everything. I know what was published and what they said.”

Barca is said to be preparing a lifetime contract for Messi, and did land Antoine Griezmann and a potential midfield star for a lifetime in Frenkie de Jong. This summer however also said Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid invest heavily in closin the gap to Barca.

Will Neymar spend the entire season at Paris Saint-Germain?

