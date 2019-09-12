Pochettino “didn’t enjoy” break as Spurs look to re-focus

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham Hotspur’s difficult start to the season had a fitting international break. Harry Kane and Troy Parrott delivered fine international performances and some injured players were able to heal up, but the club also lost big signing Giovani Lo Celso for some time.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino, himself admittedly unsettled in August, sees the opportunity presented by the break. The club can regain solid footing and mount its Top Four challenge.

It will have to do it without Lo Celso, and both Davinson Sanchez and Juan Foyth remain out. Pochettino will be waiting on Tanguy Ndombele, Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier, and Kyle Walker-Peters ahead of Palace.

It hasn’t been a laugh riot around Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. From Sky Sports:

“I didn’t enjoy too much. We were preparing lots of things, we were working. We reviewed many things and we have been planning and talking. It is a strange period. It was about re-focusing again on the competition and make a plan for the team.”

Spurs lost to Newcastle, drew Man City away and Arsenal at home. They labored to find a comeback win against Aston VIlla, but were clearly the better side.

Re-organizing means taking care of business, and Spurs will be favored in every match this month. Crystal Palace visits Saturday before a Wednesday trip to stingy Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League.

Then come trips to Leicester City (PL) and Colchester United (League Cup) before Saints come to town.

It’s all a build-up to Bayern Munich on Oct. 1.

The good news is that the club no longer has transfer uncertainty, which should help both Pochettino and want-away Christian Eriksen. He’s not going anywhere for at least four months.

“It is so important to re-focus,” Pochettino said. “This is the squad that we are going to have until January, when the rumors will appear again.The most important now is the collective. We must put aside the individual situations and be all together again.”

