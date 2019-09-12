More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
AP Photo/Frank Augstein

Pochettino “didn’t enjoy” break as Spurs look to re-focus

By Nicholas MendolaSep 12, 2019, 9:20 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Tottenham Hotspur’s difficult start to the season had a fitting international break. Harry Kane and Troy Parrott delivered fine international performances and some injured players were able to heal up, but the club also lost big signing Giovani Lo Celso for some time.

[ MORE: Messi on Neymar situation ]

Manager Mauricio Pochettino, himself admittedly unsettled in August, sees the opportunity presented by the break. The club can regain solid footing and mount its Top Four challenge.

It will have to do it without Lo Celso, and both Davinson Sanchez and Juan Foyth remain out. Pochettino will be waiting on Tanguy Ndombele, Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier, and Kyle Walker-Peters ahead of Palace.

It hasn’t been a laugh riot around Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. From Sky Sports:

“I didn’t enjoy too much. We were preparing lots of things, we were working. We reviewed many things and we have been planning and talking. It is a strange period. It was about re-focusing again on the competition and make a plan for the team.”

Spurs lost to Newcastle, drew Man City away and Arsenal at home. They labored to find a comeback win against Aston VIlla, but were clearly the better side.

Re-organizing means taking care of business, and Spurs will be favored in every match this month. Crystal Palace visits Saturday before a Wednesday trip to stingy Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League.

Then come trips to Leicester City (PL) and Colchester United (League Cup) before Saints come to town.

It’s all a build-up to Bayern Munich on Oct. 1.

The good news is that the club no longer has transfer uncertainty, which should help both Pochettino and want-away Christian Eriksen. He’s not going anywhere for at least four months.

“It is so important to re-focus,” Pochettino said. “This is the squad that we are going to have until January, when the rumors will appear again.The most important now is the collective. We must put aside the individual situations and be all together again.”

Messi opens up on summer hopes of Barcelona landing Neymar

Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 12, 2019, 8:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

On any given day, Lionel Messi holds most of the power at Barcelona.

A few months out from the possibility of negotiating a deal with any team in the world, that world’s best player darn nears holds all of it.

[ MORE: Kompany statue at MCFC ]

Messi, 32, has been out of the line up for two of three matches as Barca struggles early in La Liga’s season, and the absence of a key piece to fill his void is glaring after the club’s failed summer chase of Neymar.

Messi stopped short of expressing doubt about the team, saying they have a “spectacular squad and can achieve everything without him,” but it’s clear he truly wanted the Brazilian back in the Blaugranas and was closely following the proceedings.

From Sport:

“I know that I spoke with Ney and he told me how things were going. He was desperate to come back. I don’t know if the club really tried or not. From what I do know, Neymar was hoping it would happen. I also understand it’s very difficult to negotiate with PSG after all their previous back and forth issues with Barcelona. And it’s difficult because Neymar is one of the best around. Negotiations are never easy. I can’t offer an opinion because I don’t know everything. I know what was published and what they said.”

Barca is said to be preparing a lifetime contract for Messi, and did land Antoine Griezmann and a potential midfield star for a lifetime in Frenkie de Jong. This summer however also said Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid invest heavily in closin the gap to Barca.

Will Neymar spend the entire season at Paris Saint-Germain?

Napoli dressing rooms unfinished ahead of Sampdoria, Liverpool visits

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 12, 2019, 7:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

We’d say so much for home field advantage, but we haven’t seen the away rooms.

Napoli is enraged with local authorities, specifically its city council, as the locker rooms at Stadio San Paulo are far from suitable for match day.

[ MORE: State of the USMNT ]

The club faces Sampdoria in Serie A play on Saturday and Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Napoli opened its season away to Fiorentina and Juventus, a 4-3 win and 4-3 loss respectively, making arrangements to help give extra time to stadium renovators.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti tore into the city council, making an official statement on the Napoli web site:

“I have seen the state of the dressing rooms at the Sao Paulo. There are no words. I was the one who wanted to play the first game. You can build a house in two months, but they are not capable of renovating the dressing rooms! Where are the games for Sampdoria and Liverpool? I’m shocked at the incompetence of the people in charge of the work. How could the Region, Municipality and Commissioners fail to respect the commitments that were made? It smacks of disregard and a lack of a bond with the city’s team. I’m dismayed. “

Maybe the city council was always going to have the work done in time, or maybe Ancelotti spurred them into action. The council is vowing that all the work will be done by Friday and posted updated photos of the work.

Internacional falls 1-0 to Athletico-PR in Copa do Brasil 1st leg

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 11, 2019, 11:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

21-year-old Bruno Guimaraes scored a ripper as Athletico-PR beat Internacional 1-0 in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil first leg in Curitiba.

The game’s lone goal came off a failed clearance as Internacional center-back Rodrigo Moledo stepped up and didn’t get the ball further than Marco Ruben who fed the ball through for Guimaraes to finish with a thump.

Both sides have seen an up-and-down league campaign, with Internacional sitting sixth and Athletico in ninth, but they have both been stellar in cup action. The two have downed the likes of Gremio (11th in Brazilian Serie A), Palmeiras (3rd), and Flamengo (1st).

The home side held 66% possession throughout the match, but it was far from pretty. Athletico committed 18 fouls to Internacional’s six and were out-shot 11-9 (3-2 on target). Peruvian captain Paolo Guerrero started for Internacional, notable given he has been in and out of the lineup this season, but came up empty just as he did in the Copa Libertadores quarterfinal loss to Flamengo.

 

Brazilian model testifies in cybercrime case against Neymar

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 11, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Police officers in Rio de Janeiro are hearing the testimony of Brazilian model Najila Trindade as part of an investigation linked to her rape allegation against soccer star Neymar.

Trindade arrived Wednesday at the cybercrimes unit of Rio’s police headquarters.

In May, Trindade accused Neymar of raping her at a Paris hotel. Neymar denied the accusation and said their relations were consensual.

Prosecutors closed the investigation into rape allegations earlier this month, and police indicted Trindade this week for procedural fraud, slanderous denunciation and extortion.

But investigators are still looking into Neymar’s posting on social media of images and messages without Trindade’s authorization, a possible violation of her online privacy.

The Associated Press doesn’t name alleged sexual assault victims unless they make their identities public, which Trindade did in interviews.