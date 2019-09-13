More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Chicago Fire sold, confirm stadium move to Soldier Field

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 13, 2019, 2:07 PM EDT
Things are changing, big time, for the Chicago Fire.

Owner and chairman Andrew Hauptman has sold the Major League Soccer franchise to Joe Mansueto “effective immediately” and the Fire also confirmed they have reached an agreement to play at Soldier Field for the 2020 MLS season and are in final negotiations to make that a reality.

This is huge news for soccer in the Windy City, as the Fire have played at Soldier Field before but maybe now is the right time to take the team downtown permanently.

After lining up the $65.5 million deal to move away from their home in the Bridgeview suburbs of Chicago in July, this is a rebirth for the Fire. And after 12 years at the helm, Hauptman believes it is the right time for him to move on.

“I’m extremely proud of the positioning of the Club at this historic juncture. I know that the next step of returning to Soldier Field will make Chicago proud and I look forward to cheering on Joe, the Club and its supporters as they continue this legacy,” Hauptman said.

As for Mansueto, who bought a 49 percent stake in the club last summer, he applauded Hauptman and added that “the timing of this transaction couldn’t be better as we return the world’s game to the city I love.”

This is a game-changer for this organization, as their stadium situation echoes the issues happening with the Columbus Crew and many of the older franchises across MLS. The fan experience on gameday just wasn’t there in Bridgeview and the location of the stadium wasn’t viable for people in downtown Chicago.

The likes of D.C. United and Sporting Kansas City have proven how transformational having a new stadium in the right location can be, but is Soldier Field going to be that for the Fire? Atlanta United’s success in having sell-out crowds at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is one thing, but can the strong soccer fanbase in Chicago rally around a rebirth of the Fire and produce decent crowds of 30,000+ each week?

Given sell-out crowds for the Gold Cup final at Soldier Field this summer and a recent friendly between Club America and Chivas, it is clear fans of the sport are in Chicago.

Do they want to support the Fire? That is the $66.5 million question…

Something drastic had to happen to kick the Fire back into life and it is going to be very interesting to see how this plays out.

Cryptic Lionel Messi is still out injured

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 13, 2019, 2:24 PM EDT
Lionel Messi will miss Barcelona’s La Liga clash against Valencia this Saturday and there is a growing fear that his injury is worse than first feared.

Messi, 32, suffered a calf injury over the summer and hasn’t played in Barcelona’s first three games of the season. He will miss the fourth against Valencia and it is doubtful he will play against Borussia Dortmund in their UEFA Champions League opener on Tuesday.

Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with Sport (watch in the video above), the captain of Barcelona was asked about his future at the Nou Camp. Reports had suggested that there is a clause in his deal which allows him to leave Barca for free at the end of this season.

“I can’t confirm anything because in the contracts there is a confidentiality clause and I can’t say anything,” Messi said. “What I can say is that I want to be at Barcelona as long as I can, spend all my career here because this is my home. I don’t want a long contract and to stay because I have a contract, but because I want to be in good shape physically, to play, to be important, and see that there is a winning project. Of course. I want to win. And I want to win with this club. This is my home. I have no intention of moving, but I want to keep competing and winning.”

That last line seems like a little carrot being dangled in front of the face of the directors at Barcelona.

It isn’t quite a threat, but it is Messi saying ‘hey, it would have been cool to sign Neymar and a few other players this summer, you know.’

Neymar didn’t arrive, because the deal just wasn’t financially viable for Barcelona, and although Antoine Griezmann was bought, there’s no doubting that Liverpool and Manchester City are the favorites to win the Champions League this season. Barcelona will be very good, but can they win a treble? Eh. Maybe not.

Maybe Messi is frustrated that he has only won the Champions League title four times during his illustrious career and that Barcelona have only reached one semifinal since 2015. He certainly seemed frustrated when he was sent off during the Copa America this summer, and maybe something is bubbling up here.

Messi also talked about contract negotiations not currently being happening between his father, who is his agent, and the club, as his current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2021.

All of this is a little cryptic from Messi and fresh from reports that Inter Miami CF want to talk about bringing him to Major League Soccer maybe, just maybe, there is life after Barca for the Argentine superstar.

After spending his entire career at the Catalan club it would certainly be weird to see Messi suiting up for another club team.

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 13, 2019, 1:22 PM EDT
Matchweek 5 is almost here in the Premier League, as the action returns following the two-week international break.

You beauty.

There are intriguing games across the PL on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, as the big boys get ready for European action which could turn their heads a little…

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Liverpool v. Newcastle – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Tottenham v. Crystal Palace – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Brighton v. Burnley – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Man United v. Leicester – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Sheffield United v. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Wolves v. Chelsea – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Norwich City v. Man City – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
9 a.m. ET: Bournemouth v. Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Watford v. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]

Monday
3 p.m. ET: Aston Villa v. West Ham – NBCSN [STREAM]

Chelsea confirm Kante’s absence; Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi return

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 13, 2019, 12:48 PM EDT
Things haven’t gone so smoothly for Chelsea’s new manager Frank Lampard this season (still weird to be saying he’s their boss, but I’ll crack on…) and their trip to Wolves on Saturday just got tougher.

N’Golo Kante has been ruled out of the clash at Molineux (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) due to a reoccurring ankle problem.

The superstar defensive midfielder has only played 107 minutes so far this season in the Premier League and Lampard revealed that the situation hasn’t improved.

“N’Golo is not fit, Kovacic is,’ Lampard added. “This game has come too soon for him, hopefully close. We are waiting for that final step, but hopefully that will be the same time.”

Mateo Kovacic has done okay alongside Jorginho in central midfield, but a fit and fired up Kante makes such a huge difference to Chelsea’s defensive system and he has been badly missed so far. In a game against Wolves, a team who will seriously challenge Chelsea for a place in the top six this season, not having Kante is crucial.

But on the positive side of things Antonio Rudiger is back and is ready to solidify a shaky Chelsea defense, as both Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen have been struggling at center back.

Lampard believes Rudiger should be ready to be a leader in this young Chelsea side.

“He’s fit. It’s a choice for myself, but he will have an important role,” Lampard said. “We have missed him as we have with a few more front line players. It is important in a team. I don’t want a young team for the sake of it. He can be influential. He is ready to take on those roles.”

More good news has also arrived for Lampard on the injury front, as Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James will play for Chelsea’s U23 side against Brighton on Friday as they step up their comebacks.

The return of Hudson-Odoi, still just 18 years old, will be a huge boost and give Lampard some much-needed competition in wide areas as the Blues continue to struggle with the summer departure of Eden Hazard. He injured his Achilles in April after bursting onto the scene for club and country, but has made a quicker than expected recovery.

“Callum will play for the U23s along with Reece James,” Lampard confirmed. “He has been training for a while but there are some issues to make sure that he’s okay. It will be great to see that.”

CHO’s return may not be good news for Christian Pulisic, as the USMNT star will now be in direct competition with the England international who is expected to be one of the best-ever players to come through Chelsea’s academy.

Best, worst players for each Premier League club so far

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 13, 2019, 11:43 AM EDT
As we reflect upon the opening month of the Premier League season, there are plenty of stars who have shone brightly for each club.

There are also players who we need a bit more from.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live ]

With that in mind, click play on the video above as we analyze the star performers, so far, for each club and break down which player must do better for all 20 teams.