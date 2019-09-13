More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Lacazette ruled out through injury

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 13, 2019, 10:43 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Well, that excitement about seeing Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Pepe playing together didn’t last long, did it?

Arsenal have confirmed that star striker Lacazette will be out until October with a left ankle injury.

Lacazette, 28, has been playing through the pain but in a statement on Friday the north London club confirmed he will miss the Premier League game at Watford on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and the rest of this month.

“After assessments to an ongoing ankle issue, we have advised that Alex will need to rest and strengthen his ankle to regain full fitness. Alex has been playing through this injury for several weeks. He is likely to be back in action in October.”

How big of a blow is this to Arsenal?

They have Aubameyang and Pepe up top, so should be set for a goal threat, but Lacazette’s sharpness in and around the box has been evident early in the season as he scored against Tottenham and Burnley and his ability to pop up with a goal when Arsenal need it most will be missed.

This injury update also explains why Emery left Lacazette out of the team against Liverpool.

The Frenchman has been nursing this problem for quite some time and has battled through the pain barrier, but now is not the right time to take a risk with his long-term fitness. It is a marathon, not a sprint, as Arsenal’s top four hopes and possible UEFA Europa League glory hinge on a fully-fit Lacazette delivering 20-25 goals.

Defensively the Gunners have Kieran Tierney, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Dinos Mavropanos back in full training, so there is good news on that score, but Emery will be frustrated that he cannot unleash his full-strength attack on Watford, Aston Villa and Manchester United in their next three PL games.

Preview: Liverpool v. Newcastle

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 13, 2019, 9:52 AM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Liverpool unbeaten in 23 home games v. Newcastle
  • Newcastle have won 3 of last 5 PL away games
  • Bruce has just 4 defeats in 17 PL games v. Liverpool

Liverpool host Newcastle United on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) as the international break is over and the Premier League action resumes.

Hurrah!

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

Jurgen Klopp‘s men have a 100 percent record so far and sit top of the table, where they hope to stay all season long. On paper this should be a comfortable home win for the Reds but Steve Bruce‘s Newcastle have already won on the road at Tottenham Hotspur this season and will sit back, soak up pressure and look to hit Liverpool on the counter.

In team news Liverpool are still without goalkeeper Alisson, while Naby Keita has returned to training but won’t be ready to play this weekend.

Newcastle are without promising midfielder Sean Longstaff who turned his ankle in training, while DeAndre Yedlin, Florian Lejuene, Matt Ritchie, Allan Saint-Maximin, Andy Carroll and Dwight Gayle are all still out.

Possible lineups

Liverpool: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Newcastle: Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Willems; Almirin, Hayden, Shelvey, Atsu; Joelinton.

What they’re saying

Klopp on Alisson’s calf injury: “Funnily enough, we had lunch together [just now]; he looks good and he is improving, but we cannot put any pressure on it. It was a really serious injury in the calf. It is now much better, of course, and that’s good for us and good for him, but we don’t know exactly [how long it will be]. The target was always after the next international break [that] he could be ready, but we don’t know. So, as I said, there is no pressure and hopefully everything will be fine for the rest of the season, that’s the plan.”

Steve Bruce on facing Liverpool: “They have been together for a couple of years. The core are really really honest and a genuine group of players. When you’ve got that, you’re capable of doing anything. Let’s go and have a crack and enjoy the occasion and see if we can pull off a shock.”

Prediction

Liverpool may chop and change a few players due to their UEFA Champions League game at Napoli on Tuesday, but Klopp will be focused that his side continue their great start to the season. This should be an easy home win. I’m going for 3-0, and more importantly I think Mohamed Salah will pass to Sadio Mane…

Pukki, Klopp win Premier League monthly awards

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 13, 2019, 8:53 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Jurgen Klopp and Teemu Pukki have won the Premier League‘s Manager and Player of the month respectively.

Klopp has Liverpool top of the table after four wins from four, while Pukki has scored five goals in his first four PL games for newly-promoted Norwich City.

It is no surprise that Klopp won this award, as although his Liverpool side haven’t been firing on all cylinders they’ve been ruthless to secure four wins from four. Brendan Rodgers and Roy Hodgson have impressed early on with Leicester and Crystal Palace punching above their weight, but Klopp seems more focused than ever to deliver a Premier League title.

As for Pukki, the 29-year-old has hit the ground running in his first-ever season in the Premier League. The predatory forward has been typically clinical and after being named the Championship Player of the Season in Norwich’s promotion campaign last season, he is going to be the key man if the Canaries are going to stay up this season.

Pukki scored a consolation against Liverpool, then a hat trick in the 3-1 win against Newcastle and was also on target in Norwich’s defeat to Chelsea.

Man United suffer injury crisis

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 13, 2019, 7:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester United will be without several first team stars for their Premier League clash against Leicester City on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET online via NBCSports.com).

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed on Friday that Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial are all out injured, while Jesse Lingard and Aaron Wan-Bissaka may not make it either.

United host a Leicester side who are unbeaten so far and playing some dazzling stuff under Brendan Rodgers, as many believe this game will set the tone for the Foxes pushing above United this season and having a better chance than the Red Devils of nicking a top four spot.

This injury crisis is far from ideal for Solskjaer.

“The treatment room has been busy and still is,” Solskjaer said. “We don’t really know who is going to be available. Maybe Aaron, maybe Jesse and that’s it from the ones that had to pull out but I can’t promise those two will be fit either. Pogba won’t be fit unless he’s had a miraculous recovery overnight. He’s not been ready to train at 100 per cent. We hope more can be ready for West Ham, Paul and Anthony are in that category. I think they will be ready for then. I can’t say more than that.”

So, that is Pogba, Lingard, Shaw, Martial and Wan-Bissaka all likely to be missing, plus Diogo Dalot and Eric Bailly are out injured.

How might United line up against Leicester at Old Trafford?

The lineup below is probable, and it certainly looks like Leicester’s pace and trickery in the final third may be too much for this banged up United side to handle.

—– De Gea —–

—- Tuanzebe —- Lindelof —- Maguire —- Young —-

—- McTominay —- Matic —-

—- Mata —- Perreira —- James —- 

—– Rashford —–

Spanish league president says player revealed match-fixing

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 12, 2019, 10:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MADRID (AP) Spanish league president Javier Tebas testified in a match-fixing trial on Thursday, saying it was a former player who told him a result had been fixed.

The case involves a top-tier game between Levante and Zaragoza at the end of the 2010-11 season. Prosecutors say there is evidence 965,000 euros (nearly $1 million) was paid to Levante’s players to lose the match in the final round of the season. Zaragoza won 2-1 to secure its spot in the first division, with Deportivo La Coruna being demoted.

[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule ]

Tebas did not reveal which player made the allegation but said he played for Zaragoza and didn’t want to be linked to the investigation out of fear of retaliation from other players. Tebas also said the unidentified player was a client of his law firm at the time.

Tebas, who became the league’s president in 2013, said he warned then-Levante president Quico Catalan, who later also testified and said he did not recall receiving a call from Tebas about the alleged match-fixing attempt.

Last week, lawyers for Zaragoza and some players unsuccessfully called for a mistrial claiming Tebas broke lawyer-client privilege when the league brought the allegation to authorities.

More than 40 people have been accused and have appeared before a judge in Valencia, including dozens of players and former Mexico coach Javier Aguirre, who managed Zaragoza at the time.

They could face two years in prison and a six-year ban from soccer if found guilty. They have all denied any wrongdoing.

Among the 36 players accused are Ander Herrera, now with Paris Saint-Germain; former Leicester midfielder Vicente Iborra; former Atletico Madrid captain Gabi Fernandez; River Plate midfielder Leonardo Ponzio; Serbian defender Ivan Obradovic; Lazio forward Felipe Caicedo; Itailan defender Maurizio Lanzaro; and Uruguay striker Cristhian Stuani.

Prosecutors said players on both teams were aware of the match-fixing. They said they found evidence the money was transferred to Levante players after analyzing tax reports and banking transactions at the time.

A lower court had shelved the case but it was reopened last year after an appeal by prosecutors in Valencia, where Levante is based and where the match was played.

Even if found guilty, it’s unlikely that those being accused would face actual prison time because sentences of two years or less for first-time offenders are often suspended in Spain.

Zaragoza returned to the second division in 2014. Levante is currently in Spain’s top league.