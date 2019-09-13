Lacazette ruled out through injury

Well, that excitement about seeing Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Pepe playing together didn’t last long, did it?

Arsenal have confirmed that star striker Lacazette will be out until October with a left ankle injury.

Lacazette, 28, has been playing through the pain but in a statement on Friday the north London club confirmed he will miss the Premier League game at Watford on Sunday (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and the rest of this month.

“After assessments to an ongoing ankle issue, we have advised that Alex will need to rest and strengthen his ankle to regain full fitness. Alex has been playing through this injury for several weeks. He is likely to be back in action in October.”

How big of a blow is this to Arsenal?

They have Aubameyang and Pepe up top, so should be set for a goal threat, but Lacazette’s sharpness in and around the box has been evident early in the season as he scored against Tottenham and Burnley and his ability to pop up with a goal when Arsenal need it most will be missed.

This injury update also explains why Emery left Lacazette out of the team against Liverpool.

The Frenchman has been nursing this problem for quite some time and has battled through the pain barrier, but now is not the right time to take a risk with his long-term fitness. It is a marathon, not a sprint, as Arsenal’s top four hopes and possible UEFA Europa League glory hinge on a fully-fit Lacazette delivering 20-25 goals.

Defensively the Gunners have Kieran Tierney, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding and Dinos Mavropanos back in full training, so there is good news on that score, but Emery will be frustrated that he cannot unleash his full-strength attack on Watford, Aston Villa and Manchester United in their next three PL games.

