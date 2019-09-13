More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Neymar set to make PSG return after being included in squad

Associated PressSep 13, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Neymar is set to make his Paris Saint-Germain return after being included in the squad for Saturday’s French league game at home to Strasbourg.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said Friday that “he’s available for tomorrow and ready to play.”

Neymar has played for Brazil but not for PSG this season. The 27-year-old forward sat out four league games as he pushed for a move back to Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

PSG and Barcelona – which two years ago sold Neymar for a world record 222 million euros ($246 million) – could not reach an agreement over his transfer following lengthy talks, and Neymar is now starting his third season with the French champion.

“I’m counting on him,” Tuchel said. “It’s necessary that he comes back.”

It could be a tense atmosphere in some sections of the crowd at Parc des Princes on Saturday, however.

Neymar’s public desire to re-join his former club, along with an interview recounting how much he enjoyed playing in Barca’s 6-1 humiliation of PSG in the Champions League in 2017, led to hostile chanting against him by PSG’s ultras in a home game last month.

One banner held aloft during that game urged him to “Get Lost”.

Neymar may also not relish facing Strasbourg again. When the teams met in the French Cup in January, he limped off injured in a physical contest.

Meanwhile, new signing Mauro Icardi could make his debut after joining on a season’s loan from Serie A side Inter Milan, after a difficult last season with the Italian team. The problems began in January in a contract dispute, and he was then stripped of the captaincy.

Tuchel said the Argentina striker lacks match fitness and is not likely to start the game.

“Maybe we can use him tomorrow,” Tuchel said. “But I’m not sure he can play 90 minutes or even 60 minutes.”

PSG forwards Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe are still recovering from minor leg-muscle injuries.

Report: LAFC hot in pursuit of Juventus, Croatia star Mandzukic

By Andy EdwardsSep 13, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT
The rich are (reportedly) about to get much richer.

[ MORE: Chicago Fire announce sale of club, stadium move to Soldier Field ]

Los Angeles FC, the team set to claim the MLS Supporters’ Shield by a record margin in the next few weeks, are in “advanced negotiations” with star Juventus and Croatia forward Mario Mandzukic, according to a report from Sky Sport Italia.

Because, if there is a team that needs to add a veteran of two World Cups and two European Championships with 33 career international goals to his name, it is the team that needs 10 more goals (in five games) to break the league’s single-season goals record. Mandzukic retired from the national team shortly after helping Croatia to final of the 2018 World Cup. He scored three goals during the tournament, including one each in the semifinals and final.

[ MORE: Lionel Messi still out injured, makes cryptic comments about future ]

According to the report, Mandzukic, who Juventus desperately tried to sell during the recently completed transfer window, has received a few gaudy offers from clubs in Qatar, but it would appear that the 33-year-old feels he still has more to give in a more competitive league. Mandzukic’s highly productive career has taken him from NK Zagreb and Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia, to Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich in Germany, to Juventus in Italy.

While Mandzukic has not appeared in either of Juve’s two competitive fixtures this season and they would be happy to move his salary off the books tomorrow, MLS’s secondary transfer window recently closed as well, therefore he wouldn’t be able to join LAFC until preseason 2020.

12 months from now, we might be counting down the goals needed for LAFC to break their own record.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 13, 2019, 3:09 PM EDT
1 Comment

Matchweek 5 is almost here as the international break is over.

It feels great to have the Premier League back.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Norwich City 1-3 Man City – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM

Liverpool 3-0 Newcastle United – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Watford 1-3 Arsenal – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Aston Villa 2-2 West Ham – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] 

Sheffield United 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Bournemouth 1-2 Everton – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Brighton 2-1 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

 

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Tottenham 1-1 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Man United 1-2 Leicester – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Wolves 2-1 Chelsea – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Cryptic Lionel Messi is still out injured

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 13, 2019, 2:24 PM EDT
Lionel Messi will miss Barcelona’s La Liga clash against Valencia this Saturday and there is a growing fear that his injury is worse than first feared.

Messi, 32, suffered a calf injury over the summer and hasn’t played in Barcelona’s first three games of the season. He will miss the fourth against Valencia and it is doubtful he will play against Borussia Dortmund in their UEFA Champions League opener on Tuesday.

Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with Sport (watch in the video above), the captain of Barcelona was asked about his future at the Nou Camp. Reports had suggested that there is a clause in his deal which allows him to leave Barca for free at the end of this season.

“I can’t confirm anything because in the contracts there is a confidentiality clause and I can’t say anything,” Messi said. “What I can say is that I want to be at Barcelona as long as I can, spend all my career here because this is my home. I don’t want a long contract and to stay because I have a contract, but because I want to be in good shape physically, to play, to be important, and see that there is a winning project. Of course. I want to win. And I want to win with this club. This is my home. I have no intention of moving, but I want to keep competing and winning.”

That last line seems like a little carrot being dangled in front of the face of the directors at Barcelona.

It isn’t quite a threat, but it is Messi saying ‘hey, it would have been cool to sign Neymar and a few other players this summer, you know.’

Neymar didn’t arrive, because the deal just wasn’t financially viable for Barcelona, and although Antoine Griezmann was bought, there’s no doubting that Liverpool and Manchester City are the favorites to win the Champions League this season. Barcelona will be very good, but can they win a treble? Eh. Maybe not.

Maybe Messi is frustrated that he has only won the Champions League title four times during his illustrious career and that Barcelona have only reached one semifinal since 2015. He certainly seemed frustrated when he was sent off during the Copa America this summer, and maybe something is bubbling up here.

Messi also talked about contract negotiations not currently being happening between his father, who is his agent, and the club, as his current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2021.

All of this is a little cryptic from Messi and fresh from reports that Inter Miami CF want to talk about bringing him to Major League Soccer maybe, just maybe, there is life after Barca for the Argentine superstar.

After spending his entire career at the Catalan club it would certainly be weird to see Messi suiting up for another club team.

Chicago Fire sold, confirm stadium move to Soldier Field

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 13, 2019, 2:07 PM EDT
3 Comments

Things are changing, big time, for the Chicago Fire.

Owner and chairman Andrew Hauptman has sold the Major League Soccer franchise to Joe Mansueto “effective immediately” and the Fire also confirmed they have reached an agreement to play at Soldier Field for the 2020 MLS season and are in final negotiations to make that a reality.

This is huge news for soccer in the Windy City, as the Fire have played at Soldier Field before but maybe now is the right time to take the team downtown permanently.

After lining up the $65.5 million deal to move away from their home in the Bridgeview suburbs of Chicago in July, this is a rebirth for the Fire. And after 12 years at the helm, Hauptman believes it is the right time for him to move on.

“I’m extremely proud of the positioning of the Club at this historic juncture. I know that the next step of returning to Soldier Field will make Chicago proud and I look forward to cheering on Joe, the Club and its supporters as they continue this legacy,” Hauptman said.

As for Mansueto, who bought a 49 percent stake in the club last summer, he applauded Hauptman and added that “the timing of this transaction couldn’t be better as we return the world’s game to the city I love.”

This is a game-changer for this organization, as their stadium situation echoes the issues happening with the Columbus Crew and many of the older franchises across MLS. The fan experience on gameday just wasn’t there in Bridgeview and the location of the stadium wasn’t viable for people in downtown Chicago.

The likes of D.C. United and Sporting Kansas City have proven how transformational having a new stadium in the right location can be, but is Soldier Field going to be that for the Fire? Atlanta United’s success in having sell-out crowds at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is one thing, but can the strong soccer fanbase in Chicago rally around a rebirth of the Fire and produce decent crowds of 30,000+ each week?

Given sell-out crowds for the Gold Cup final at Soldier Field this summer and a recent friendly between Club America and Chivas, it is clear fans of the sport are in Chicago.

Do they want to support the Fire? That is the $66.5 million question…

Something drastic had to happen to kick the Fire back into life and it is going to be very interesting to see how this plays out.