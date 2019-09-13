More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Premier League Preview: Man United v. Leicester City

By Andy EdwardsSep 13, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT
  • Harry Maguire left Leicester for Man United, for $97 million
  • Leicester 3rd in PL heading into Matchweek 5
  • Man United, riding three-game winless skid, sit 8th

Harry Maguire’s new club, Manchester United, is set to host Maguire’s old club, Leicester City, when the Foxes visit the Red Devils at Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold). Maguire moved from Leicester to Man United for a world-record fee (for a defender), after a protracted transfer saga that played out for much of the summer, but it’s Leicester currently enjoying a hot start to their Premier League campaign and occupying a top-three spot.

Meanwhile, United have struggled out of the gates and and sit eighth in the PL table. After thrashing Chelsea on the opening day of the season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side took just two points from its next three games, including a loss to Crystal Palace. It’s that recent run of results which adds a significant amount of pressure to Saturday’s clash. The top story of United’s still-young season is missed penalty kicks: Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford have each failed to convert from the spot this season, leaving everyone, Solskjaer included, unsure of who’ll step up to take United’s next one.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

On the other side, Jamie Vardy is off to a flying start with three goals in four games, including a brace in Leicester’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth just before the international break. Leicester’s greatest strength lies just behind Vardy, though, as Brendan Rodgers has gotten star performances out of each of James Maddison (two assists) and Youri Tielemans (one goal, one assist). The Englishman and Belgian, respectively, have produced free-flowing passages of play with shocking regularity. The duo represents the Foxes’ best chance at breaking back into the top-six — or, dare anyone say it this early in the season, the top-four.

Injuries/suspensions

Man United: OUT – Paul Pogba (ankle), Anthony Martial (thigh), Luke Shaw (hamstring), Eric Bailly (knee); QUESTIONABLE – Aaron Wan-Bissaka (back); PROBABLE – Diogo Dalot (hip)

Leicester: OUT – Matty James (achilles); QUESTIONABLE – Daniel Amartey (ankle)

Projected lineups

Man United: De Gea – Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young – Matic, McTominay, Mata – James, Rashford, Lingard

Leicester: Schmeichel – Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell – Ndidi, Maddison, Tielemans, Albrighton, Barnes – Vardy

What they’re saying

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, on Maguire’s arrival: “I’m sure he’s looking forward to playing against his old team, but now he’s here, he’s going to be a big part of the future of this club. That’s why we spent the money we did on him. … I think he’s been brilliant [since signing]. I think he’s come into the dressing room and been a leader. He’s also obviously a leader on the pitch, you can see that. He is definitely a character and a personality that can be a captain of a big club, yeah, and he’s a leader in the dressing room – by performances, presence, stature and behavior.”

Brendan Rodgers, on Maguire’s departure: “I text him now and then and wish him the best when he plays with England. He’s a remarkable guy and a fantastic player. He’s a remarkable guy and a fantastic player. His behavior typified him as a man. It was so difficult for him and right the way through, his behavior was exemplary. He’s a good guy and you can see he’s made them better.”

Prediction

United’s home dominance — or, lack thereof — is perhaps the greatest difference between the Sir Alex Ferguson era and every iteration of United since his retirement in 2013. No one is afraid to go to Old Trafford anymore. United went 10W-6D-3L in league games at Old Trafford last season. In Ferguson’s final season, they went 16W-0D-3L en route to the PL title. Leicester are one of the few sides without a win at Old Trafford in that period. Saturday represents a golden opportunity with Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial ruled out through injuries. Leicester get their win, 1-0.

Dest extends Ajax contract; remains noncommittal to USMNT, Netherlands

Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 13, 2019, 8:47 PM EDT
Ajax has agreed to a one-year contract extension with American defender Sergiño Dest through the 2021-22 season.

The 18-year-old outside back played for the U.S. at the 2017 Under-17 World Cup and this year’s Under-20 World Cup, then made his first-team competitive debut for Ajax in the Dutch Super Cup against PSV Eindhoven on July 27. He started playing for Ajax’s youth academy in 2012.

Dest was born in Almere, Netherlands. His mother is Dutch and his father is Surinamese American.

Dest made his U.S. senior national team debut on Sept. 6 against Mexico and played Tuesday against Uruguay. Both games were exhibitions, and Dest remains free to switch to the Netherlands’ national team.

Neymar set to make PSG return after being included in squad

FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 13, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT
PARIS (AP) Neymar is set to make his Paris Saint-Germain return after being included in the squad for Saturday’s French league game at home to Strasbourg.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said Friday that “he’s available for tomorrow and ready to play.”

Neymar has played for Brazil but not for PSG this season. The 27-year-old forward sat out four league games as he pushed for a move back to Barcelona during the summer transfer window.

PSG and Barcelona – which two years ago sold Neymar for a world record 222 million euros ($246 million) – could not reach an agreement over his transfer following lengthy talks, and Neymar is now starting his third season with the French champion.

“I’m counting on him,” Tuchel said. “It’s necessary that he comes back.”

It could be a tense atmosphere in some sections of the crowd at Parc des Princes on Saturday, however.

Neymar’s public desire to re-join his former club, along with an interview recounting how much he enjoyed playing in Barca’s 6-1 humiliation of PSG in the Champions League in 2017, led to hostile chanting against him by PSG’s ultras in a home game last month.

One banner held aloft during that game urged him to “Get Lost”.

Neymar may also not relish facing Strasbourg again. When the teams met in the French Cup in January, he limped off injured in a physical contest.

Meanwhile, new signing Mauro Icardi could make his debut after joining on a season’s loan from Serie A side Inter Milan, after a difficult last season with the Italian team. The problems began in January in a contract dispute, and he was then stripped of the captaincy.

Tuchel said the Argentina striker lacks match fitness and is not likely to start the game.

“Maybe we can use him tomorrow,” Tuchel said. “But I’m not sure he can play 90 minutes or even 60 minutes.”

PSG forwards Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe are still recovering from minor leg-muscle injuries.

Report: LAFC hot in pursuit of Juventus, Croatia star Mandzukic

Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 13, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT
The rich are (reportedly) about to get much richer.

[ MORE: Chicago Fire announce sale of club, stadium move to Soldier Field ]

Los Angeles FC, the team set to claim the MLS Supporters’ Shield by a record margin in the next few weeks, are in “advanced negotiations” with star Juventus and Croatia forward Mario Mandzukic, according to a report from Sky Sport Italia.

Because, if there is a team that needs to add a veteran of two World Cups and two European Championships with 33 career international goals to his name, it is the team that needs 10 more goals (in five games) to break the league’s single-season goals record. Mandzukic retired from the national team shortly after helping Croatia to final of the 2018 World Cup. He scored three goals during the tournament, including one each in the semifinals and final.

[ MORE: Lionel Messi still out injured, makes cryptic comments about future ]

According to the report, Mandzukic, who Juventus desperately tried to sell during the recently completed transfer window, has received a few gaudy offers from clubs in Qatar, but it would appear that the 33-year-old feels he still has more to give in a more competitive league. Mandzukic’s highly productive career has taken him from NK Zagreb and Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia, to Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich in Germany, to Juventus in Italy.

While Mandzukic has not appeared in either of Juve’s two competitive fixtures this season and they would be happy to move his salary off the books tomorrow, MLS’s secondary transfer window recently closed as well, therefore he wouldn’t be able to join LAFC until preseason 2020.

12 months from now, we might be counting down the goals needed for LAFC to break their own record.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 13, 2019, 3:09 PM EDT
3 Comments

Matchweek 5 is almost here as the international break is over.

It feels great to have the Premier League back.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Norwich City 1-3 Man City – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC)

Liverpool 3-0 Newcastle United – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Watford 1-3 Arsenal – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Aston Villa 2-2 West Ham – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) 

Sheffield United 1-1 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Bournemouth 1-2 Everton – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Brighton 2-1 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

 

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

 

Tottenham 1-1 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)

Man United 1-2 Leicester – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Wolves 2-1 Chelsea – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)