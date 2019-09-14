More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Abraham scores hat trick, Chelsea hammer Wolves

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 14, 2019, 11:57 AM EDT
Tammy Abraham scored a hat trick for Chelsea as they battered Wolverhampton Wanderers 5-2 at Molineux on Saturday.

Chelsea were 3-0 up at the break thanks to a fine strike from Fikayo Tomori, while Abraham grabbed three either side of half time to put the game beyond doubt.

Roman Saiss’ header was knocked in off Abraham to pull one back and Patrick Cutrone made it 4-2 late on, but Chelsea addd a fifth through Mason Mount as he cut inside and curled home.

Chelsea now have their second victory of the season and sit on eight points. Wolves have yet to win any of their five Premier League games.

3 things we learned

1. 3-4-3 formation works well for Chelsea: Frank Lampard‘s Chelsea had been leaking too many goals early in the season and they looked solid and reliable with a three-man central defense. It looks like the switch will stick, for now, and away form home against a very good Wolves team this formation totally nullified the threat of Wolves’ wide players and also supplied Abraham with more support centrally.

2. Wolves’ defensive issues a real concern: Wolves have now conceded seven goals in their last two PL games and the usually dependable Coady and Patricio have been far from solid. Is this a Europa League qualifying hangover? That could be the simple answer here, but Wolves just don’t look as solid and dynamic as they did last season. Nuno Espirito Santo won’t be overly concerned, yet the longer Wolves go without a win, a little pressure will start to build.

3. Abraham taking his chance; Pulisic left out as Englishman lead the way: Abraham has scored seven goals in his last three games and he looks perfect for this Chelsea attack. Mount and Tomori scored the other goals as all 10 of Chelsea’s goals have been scored by Englishman this season. USMNT star Christian Pulisic was an unused sub and after his lackluster displays, he may be out of the starting lineup for a while given this new formation for Chelsea.

Man of the Match: Tammy Abraham – A hat trick says it all, and he has now scored seven goals in his last three Premier League games. That is a wonderful return and Abraham is so sharp in the box and strong in the air, plus his runs behind caused Wolves so many issues. He is getting regular minutes and service, and he has proven he can finish. The youngster has taken his chance.

After a slow start to the game it sprung into life on the half hour mark.

A short corner worked its way to Tomori 35 yards out and the young Chelsea center back curled home a wonderful shot into the top corner to break the deadlock in style.

Moments later Chelsea were 2-0 up as Mount then worked his way into the box and was brought down in the box, but play was waved on and Abraham stroked home to double Chelsea’s lead.

Diogo Jota should have pulled one back for Wolves but then the game was all over.

Abraham nodded Marcos Alonso‘s superb cross home to score his second of the game and make it 3-0 at the break.

At the start of the second half Chelsea put the game beyond doubt as Abraham wrapped up his hat trick in style. The Chelsea youngster turned Conor Coady inside out and smashed home across goal.

Patrick Cutrone almost pulled one back for Wolves but as he slid in he just couldn’t convert Diogo Jota‘s cross into the net.

Saiss then nodded home a corner to make it 4-1, as his header was saved by Kepa but bounced off Abraham and in.

Cutrone then scored his first Premier League goal to make it 4-2, but Chelsea left Wolves with all three points as Mount curled home in stoppage time to seal the win in style.

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 14, 2019, 12:15 PM EDT
Norwich City host Manchester City at Carrow Road on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) with the Canaries hoping to cause a huge upset.

The newly-promoted side have been entertaining to watch this season under Daniel Farke, with Teemu Pukki leading the line superbly.

But Man City and Pep Guardiola remain unbeaten and know they must keep winning to stay in touch with Liverpool at the top of the table.

In team news Norwich have plenty of injuries from a defensive standpoint as Amadou makes his full debut at center back, with Idah included in a PL squad for the first time.

John Stones starts at center back for Man City while Kevin De Bruyne is on the bench, perhaps with their midweek UEFA Champions League game at Shakhtar Donetsk in mind.

LINEUPS

Djenepo magic leads Saints past Sheffield United

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 14, 2019, 12:12 PM EDT
Southampton beat Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane on Saturday, as a thrilling end-to-end game was decided by a moment of magic from Moussa Djenepo.

In his first Premier League start the Mali winger, a summer arrival from Standard Liege, danced past several Blades defenders before slotting home the winner in the second half, as Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s Saints completed back-to-back away wins for the first time since March 2017. Sheffield United had former Saints striker Billy Sharp, who came on as a sub, sent off late on as they huffed and puffed but couldn’t find a way past Angus Gunns and a resolute Saints defense.

With the win Saints now have seven points on the board and they are unbeaten in four games in all competitions, while Sheffield United are without a win since the second week of the season.

3 things we learned

1. Djenepo the difference: It is too early to say that Djenepo is finally Saints’ replacement for Sadio Mane, but it is not too early to say he will be a very important play for Southampton this season. He danced past several tackles after showing his strength to score a brilliant solo goal and that is his second stunning strike in as many games. Djenepo was the difference and for a Saints side looking to shore things up defensively, they have to make the most of their chances at the other end.

2. Saints still haven’t found correct formation: This wasn’t a great display from Southampton though. they looked disjointed as Hasenhuttl tinkered with the formation once again, with Djenepo, Cedric and Hojbjerg all looking like they played at left wing-back at times. Defensively Bednarek and Vestergaard have improved and one goal conceded in the last four games in all competitions points to that. But Saints don’t quite know their best formation yet, even though they are proving tough to beat.

3. Blades blunted for first time: David McGoldrick had some great chances and Ollie McBurnie had a goal disallowed as the Blades were blunted for the first time this season. Chris Wilder‘s side fly forward at every opportunity and gave it their all, but they just looked a little sluggish as Saints snapped into tackles in midfield and cleared crosses into the box. Sheffield United are a dangerous side to play against, but they didn’t have their shooting boots with them on Saturday.

Man of the Match: Moussa Djenepo – The winger has pace, power and trickery and looks like being a bargain buy at $18 million. Djenepo is 22 years old and has the potential to be Saints’ main goalscoring threat this season. Of course, he will be linked with plenty of big clubs if he keeps this form up, but right now it seems like Southampton have unearthed another gem.

Saints started well and Vestergaard got a header on goal which was saved comfortably by Dean Henderson.

A wild few seconds then saw former Sheffield United striker Adams smash a beautiful effort against the post and moments later David McGoldrick was put clean through but Angus Gunn stood his ground to make a superb stop.

The Blades finally got going before half time as John Fleck nodded over and they were causing plenty of problems down their right flank. However, Saints almost caught them on the break as Cedric somehow slotted wide from a great position.

In a lively first half Adams went close again as his header was saved by Henderson, then the Blades caused Saints all kinds of issues with their crosses into the box. Southampton continued to look dangerous on the break as Sofiane Boufal was set up perflectly by Moussa Djenepo but his tame effort was a huge let-off for the home side.

The Blades thought they had taken the lead at the start of the second half but McBurnie was offside as he tapped home Oliver Norwood‘s free kick to the back post.

Saints improved as the second half played out with Boufal and Djenepo getting on the ball in dangerous areas in the final third time and time again.

Djenepo did the business as he once again won the ball back, fought off a defender, dribbled past a couple more and then slotted home superbly to make it 1-0.

Late on Sheffield United chucked everything at Saints with plenty of balls into the box, as McGoldrick smashed a great chance over the bar.

Substitute Billy Sharp was then sent off for a lunging tackle on Stuart Armstrong as the Blades finished the game with 10 men and couldn’t find an equalizer.

Burnley steals point from Brighton at death

By Nicholas MendolaSep 14, 2019, 11:57 AM EDT
Neal Maupay‘s early second half goal looked enough to score Brighton and Hove Albion a win over sleepy Burnley on Saturday at the Amex Stadium, but Jeff Hendrick had other ideas.

The 27-year-old Irishman was making his 100th Burnley appearance and scored in stoppage time to let the Clarets snare a point despite being out-classed on the day in a 1-1 draw.

Brighton and Burnley now both have five points, with the Clarets sitting two places higher in 12th.

Three things we learned

  1. Maupay delivers — The 23-year-old Frenchman’s chances of success in the Premier League look better by the day, and Maupay’s second top flight goal gave Graham Potter‘s men a 51st minute lead.
  2. Potter’s passers — At the hour mark, the Seagulls had 62 percent possession, and were passing at 79 percent compared to Burnley’s 63. No surprise they led 1-0.
  3. Clarets are never dead — Chris Wood came close to getting a point out of nothing, as Sean Dyche‘s men again proved they can look out-of-it all day only to produce a gilt-edged chance. They produced another late, as 50-times capped Republic of Ireland midfielder Hendrick delivered the goods.

Burnley started the match well, but the second stanza was all about the Seagulls finding a way past Nick Pope.

Maupay nearly scored at the start of the second half, with Pope saving for a corner, and later got on the board for the first time since Opening Day at Watford.

Solly March loves a good cross, and his pass to Maupay at the penalty spot provided a deserved opener.

Credit Pope for keeping Burnley in the match, and Wood probably should’ve had it 1-1 with a redirect and a surprising point for the Clarets. The ex-Brighton striker hit his effort wide of the goal.

Republic of Ireland youth Aaron Connolly, 19, came on late for Maupay to make his Premier League debut.

A fellow Irishman stole his thunder, though, as 50-times capped Hendrick scored on Burnley’s first shot on target.

Rashford penalty enough for Manchester United v. Leicester City

By Nicholas MendolaSep 14, 2019, 11:54 AM EDT
Injury-battered Manchester United used an early Marcus Rashford penalty to get back in the win column with a 1-0 victory over Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The win boosts United into fourth at this point in the weekend, on eight points, while Leicester drops fifth on the same point total.

Three things we learned

  1. Penalty problems at bay — Rashford gave the Red Devils some relief after they had missed two of three from the spot to start the season.
  2. Defense holds firm — United won’t like how often it was on the back foot at home to Leicester City, but Harry Maguire and Co. were up to the task of dealing with the Foxes’ dangerous attack. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Maguire were the key pieces, though Paul Pogba was surprisingly a key piece to the defense on the day.
  3. Foxes are gonna be a handful — Brendan Rodgers men reacted well to going down a goal, and the danger provided by James Maddison, Youri Tielemans, and company is going to sustain Leicester City deep into what should be table and cup charges.

Marcus Rashford won and converted a penalty to calm the nerves at Old Trafford, with Caglar Soyuncu the defender at fault.

Soyuncu came close to getting a dangerous shot on goal, and David De Gea made a nice save on Hamza Choudhury in stoppage time.

Daniel James dribbled to the center of the pitch and tried his luck from 25 yards to start the second half, just missing the bar.

Maddison smashed a dangerous free kick wide of the far post in the 56th, while ex-Leicester star Harry Maguire headed into Kasper Schmeichel‘s hands at the other end.