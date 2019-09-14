Abraham scores hat trick, Chelsea hammer Wolves

Tammy Abraham scored a hat trick for Chelsea as they battered Wolverhampton Wanderers 5-2 at Molineux on Saturday.

Chelsea were 3-0 up at the break thanks to a fine strike from Fikayo Tomori, while Abraham grabbed three either side of half time to put the game beyond doubt.

Roman Saiss’ header was knocked in off Abraham to pull one back and Patrick Cutrone made it 4-2 late on, but Chelsea addd a fifth through Mason Mount as he cut inside and curled home.

Chelsea now have their second victory of the season and sit on eight points. Wolves have yet to win any of their five Premier League games.

3 things we learned

1. 3-4-3 formation works well for Chelsea: Frank Lampard‘s Chelsea had been leaking too many goals early in the season and they looked solid and reliable with a three-man central defense. It looks like the switch will stick, for now, and away form home against a very good Wolves team this formation totally nullified the threat of Wolves’ wide players and also supplied Abraham with more support centrally.

2. Wolves’ defensive issues a real concern: Wolves have now conceded seven goals in their last two PL games and the usually dependable Coady and Patricio have been far from solid. Is this a Europa League qualifying hangover? That could be the simple answer here, but Wolves just don’t look as solid and dynamic as they did last season. Nuno Espirito Santo won’t be overly concerned, yet the longer Wolves go without a win, a little pressure will start to build.

3. Abraham taking his chance; Pulisic left out as Englishman lead the way: Abraham has scored seven goals in his last three games and he looks perfect for this Chelsea attack. Mount and Tomori scored the other goals as all 10 of Chelsea’s goals have been scored by Englishman this season. USMNT star Christian Pulisic was an unused sub and after his lackluster displays, he may be out of the starting lineup for a while given this new formation for Chelsea.

Man of the Match: Tammy Abraham – A hat trick says it all, and he has now scored seven goals in his last three Premier League games. That is a wonderful return and Abraham is so sharp in the box and strong in the air, plus his runs behind caused Wolves so many issues. He is getting regular minutes and service, and he has proven he can finish. The youngster has taken his chance.

After a slow start to the game it sprung into life on the half hour mark.

A short corner worked its way to Tomori 35 yards out and the young Chelsea center back curled home a wonderful shot into the top corner to break the deadlock in style.

Moments later Chelsea were 2-0 up as Mount then worked his way into the box and was brought down in the box, but play was waved on and Abraham stroked home to double Chelsea’s lead.

Diogo Jota should have pulled one back for Wolves but then the game was all over.

Abraham nodded Marcos Alonso‘s superb cross home to score his second of the game and make it 3-0 at the break.

At the start of the second half Chelsea put the game beyond doubt as Abraham wrapped up his hat trick in style. The Chelsea youngster turned Conor Coady inside out and smashed home across goal.

Patrick Cutrone almost pulled one back for Wolves but as he slid in he just couldn’t convert Diogo Jota‘s cross into the net.

Saiss then nodded home a corner to make it 4-1, as his header was saved by Kepa but bounced off Abraham and in.

Cutrone then scored his first Premier League goal to make it 4-2, but Chelsea left Wolves with all three points as Mount curled home in stoppage time to seal the win in style.

