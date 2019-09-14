More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Guardiola: Man City must ‘learn’ and ‘carry on’ after loss to Norwich

By Joel SoriaSep 14, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT
It’s what everyone least expected: Norwich City walking out victors in their match against defending champions Manchester City at Carrow Road on Saturday.

But it happened, and even Pep Guardiola, who has very little experience of floundering against underdogs, had to come to terms with the hard reality that his team was outplayed in their 3-2 loss to a recently-promoted side in what could well be the upset of the year. From the BBC:

“Congrats to Norwich. The first goal was from a set-piece and the second on the counter so credit to them. It is what it is. We have to learn from this and carry on.

“Our passing was not bad. We created chances but we could not score them today. They are a really good team with good players with quality, we saw that in the Championship last year, they were clinical today.”

Perhaps a bigger pill to swallow for the two-time Premier League winning manager is the fact that his side are five points behind league-leaders Liverpool, who comfortably ahead of the pack, show no signs of wear and tear. Ultimately, it’s losses like Saturday night’s that will have Guardiola and Co. on the outside looking in for the majority of the long season ahead.
There is enough blame to go around at Man City. In the 50th minute, Nicolas Otamendi coughed up the ball inside the box for an easy, game-winning goal for the Canaries. Guardiola’s side also struggled to create clear-cut chances in the attacking third, despite dominating the stats sheet. Overall, it was an underwhelming night from a side that lives and breathes success under the 48-year-old.

“We did not have urgency in the final third that we normally have,” Guardiola added. “In football you can’t always avoid mistakes. I don’t know how many shots we had or how many they had, but football is about goals and about what you do in the boxes.”

It’s only September – there is plenty of time for Man City and Guardiola to figure things out, obviously.

Norwich “buzzing” after historic victory v. Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 14, 2019, 3:03 PM EDT
Newly-promoted Norwich City were in dreamland after shocking Manchester City 3-2 at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Daniel Farke‘s injury-hit squad were missing 11 players but dug deep and went 2-0 up as Teemu Pukki grabbed a goal and an assist to lead the Canaries to one of their biggest-ever wins in the Premier League.

Speaking to our partners Sky Sports after the game, Man of the Match Pukki revealed that Norwich were a little scared of facing City before the game.

“Of course, we were a bit scared about their quality, and I think you could see from the beginning that we felt we had a chance and we built our belief,” Pukki said. “They are very good, but we made it hard for them and we had chances to score maybe one more. The whole team defended unbelievably well and Tim [Krul] saved everything. I believed I could score at this level but maybe not as much as this so far.”

Man City made it very hard for themselves too.

Pep Guardiola started Kevin De Bruyne on the bench which seemed to set the tone for a sluggish Man City display all over the pitch.

Without the injured Aymeric Laporte, the central defensive duo of John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi struggled massively, with the latter at fault for Pukki’s goal which sealed the win.

But focusing on Norwich and how they overcame injuries to prevail, Pukki praised the home supporters who created an intense atmosphere in Norfolk to help their team slay a giant.

“The atmosphere today at Carrow Road was probably the best since I have been here,” Pukki said. “It was crazy in some moments of the game. If you can beat Man City, you can beat whoever. Nothing is coming easy, we need to work today to win games in the Premier League.”

The celebrations in Norwich are underway and they are well deserved.

Pukki has scored six goals in his first five Premier League games and the Finnish striker epitomizes the hard-working Norwich squad. He led from the front and had the likes of Cantwell and Buendia supporting him in pressing Man City’s defense and Farke’s plan worked perfectly.

“We had to be special in our plan for City because they are the best team in the world but we had setbacks too with our injuries, but we deserve the win today we were exceptional,” Farke told the BBC. “[Ibrahim] Amadou was beautiful today playing in an unusual positon and a debut for Alex Tettey and Sam Byram too. I can’t praise the lads enough today. We had so many things too overcome… We want to win each and every game and we will try to defend. But with our philosophy we cannot just press an button and park the bus, we have to go with what we’ve got and what we believe in which is being on the front foot. But today it wasn’t possible to dominate the ball today so we had a special plan and thankfully it worked well.”

This is a historic, famous win for the Canaries as they made the most of a slack and error-strewn Man City display.

Hazard makes league debut as Real Madrid beat Levante

Associated PressSep 14, 2019, 2:50 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) The wait was finally over for Eden Hazard, who made his Spanish league debut with Real Madrid in a 3-2 win over Levante on Saturday.

Karim Benzema scored twice and Casemiro added another goal as Madrid picked up its first win after two consecutive draws in the league, including against Valladolid in its first match of the season at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Hazard, Madrid’s top signing since it lost Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, had missed the first three games because of a thigh injury sustained the day before the opener. The Belgium star came off the bench in the second half, with Madrid 3-1 ahead.

The victory moved Madrid within a point of league leader Atletico Madrid, the only team with three wins after three matches. Atletico visits Real Sociedad later Saturday.

“We couldn’t lose points here again,” said Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who made a crucial save in stoppage time to preserve the win. “We played well in the first half but couldn’t maintain the same dynamic in the second.”

Levante was coming off two consecutive wins – against Villarreal and Valladolid – after opening with a loss at Alaves.

With Hazard still not up to full speed and Gareth Bale suspended because of a red card, Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane started with Vinicius Junior and Lucas Vazquez flanking Benzema in the attack. Zidane also couldn’t count on Luka Modric, Marco Asensio and Francisco “Isco” Alarcon because of injuries.

Hazard hadn’t played a competitive game since joining from Chelsea in the summer. Madrid acquired the 28-year-old playmaker for a reported fee of nearly 100 million euros (now $111 million) plus add-ons, making him the Spanish club’s most expensive signing ever.

Hazard was loudly cheered by home fans when he entered the match in the 60th, and a few minutes later he nearly scored with a shot that forced a difficult save by Levante goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez.

“Eden already showed what he can do,” Courtois said. “He has the quality to create problems to opponents in the attack.”

Benzema created most of the chances for Madrid early on, and finally opened the scoring with a close-range header in the 25th minute after a well-placed cross by Dani Carvajal. The French striker added to the lead six minutes later with a shot from inside the area after a nice through ball by James Rodriguez.

Casemiro closed the first-half scoring by completing a pass from Vinicius Junior in the 40th.

Levante was able to rally in the second half, with striker Borja Mayoral scoring less than five minutes after halftime and Gonzalo Melero pulling the visitors closer with a header in the 75th. Courtois had to make a difficult save off another header in stoppage time to keep Levante from equalizing.

“Madrid came out giving everything it had, but in the second half we played better and almost scored the equalizer in the end,” said Mayoral, who is playing on loan from Real Madrid and did not celebrate his goal at the Bernabeu.

Benzema almost completed his hat trick when he hit the post in the 57th. Lucas Vazquez had also hit the post in the first half.

Vinicius Junior had a goal disallowed for offside in the 62nd. The Brazilian also missed a clear chance from close range in the 70th.

Madrid visits Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday, then plays at Sevilla in the Spanish league next Sunday.

Norwich shock Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 14, 2019, 2:26 PM EDT
Norwich City stunned Manchester City by beating the reigning champions 3-2 at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola‘s Man City last lost a Premier League game in January, and were outfought by Daniel Farke‘s Norwich who had 11 players out through injury.

The Canaries went 2-0 up early through Kenny McLean and Todd Cantwell and although Sergio Aguero pulled one back before half time, Teemu Pukki made it 3-1 at the start of the second half. Man City pulled one back late on through Rodri to set up a stunning finish.

With the win, Norwich now have six points for the season. City remain on 10 points after being stunned.

3 things we learned

1. Laporte badly missed: It is too early to say that Aymeric Laporte‘s serious knee injury will cost Man City the title, but it is clear his absence will be a huge blow. John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi were all over the place in central defense and their slack mistakes in possession epitomized a sloppy defensive display. Those issues spread to Kyle Walker and Ilkay Gundogan and perhaps Pep Guardiola’s decision to leave Kevin De Bruyne on the bench set the tone for the display.

2. Greatest upset in recent history?: Missing 11 players due to injury, Norwich fielded a whole host of newbies and pulled off one of the biggest shocks in recent PL history. Amadou was making his PL debut, while Tettey and Byram were also making their first starts of the season as Daniel Farke was forced to shuffle his pack. Before kick off you could get the same odds on Man City winning 7-0 as you could for a 0-0 draw. That is how unlikely this result was.

3. Pukki a revelation: With six goals to his name already, the Finnish journeyman was at his predatory best once again. He is so calm in front of goal and runs the channels so well on his own. He had little help in attack but gave Stones and Otamendi a torrid evening. Pukki is the breakout star of the PL season so far, and the August Player of the Month continued his wonderful form from the international break (two goals in two for Finland) to lead Norwich to a famous win.

Man of the Match: Teemu Pukki – A goal and an assist is fair enough, but Pukki sets the tone for this entire Norwich team. He runs himself into the ground each and every game, and when he gets a chance he has the composure to wait and wait and wait before slotting home or setting up a teammate. Norwich’s entire team put in superb displays, but Pukki is their undisputed talisman.

After Man City had dominated the early stages, Norwich shocked the reigning champs to take the lead. A corner found McLean and he flicked home a header to score his first Premier League goal and make it 1-0.

City battled their way back into the game and Aguero sent a good chance effort over the bar, before Norwich doubled their lead to send Carrow Road wild.

On the break Pukki ran towards goal and teed up Cantwell perfectly as the youngster slotted home to put Norwich in dreamland.

Before half time Sterling hit the post with a header, and right on half time Bernardo Silva’s cross found Aguero who nodded home to hand Man City a lifeline.

At the start of the second half Man City were still all over the place defensively as Pukki dragged a shot wide after Stones was caught out and moments later it got worse.

Pukki punished yet another sloppy mistake, as Otamendi was caught on the ball by Emiliano Buendia and the Finnish striker was on hand to sweep home his sixth goal of the season.

Late on Man City threw everything at Norwich as Sterling’s cross was nodded over by Aguero and Tim Krul then denied Otamendi’s header with a fine save. Moments later Man City made it 3-2 as Rodri’s shot from distance set up a tense finale.

Norwich held on for a famous victory as Farke’s banged up squad put together a sensational, gritty display to beat Man City.

Lampard praises Chelsea youngsters. What now for Pulisic?

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 14, 2019, 1:55 PM EDT
Chelsea’s young English core stood tall in the 5-2 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, as Tammy Abraham scored a hat trick and both Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount scored goals.

All 10 of Chelsea’s Premier League goals have been scored by Englishman, and USMNT star Christian Pulisic was dropped from the starting lineup and was an unused sub as Frank Lampard watched Chelsea’s best performance of the season after switching to a 3-4-3 formation.

Speaking to the BBC’s Match of the Day after the game, Lampard had high praise for Chelsea’s young stars.

“Delighted for them all but particularly for Fikayo Tomori. He has worked so hard from where he started to now it’s superb. Also Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount – we are trying to give chances to the youngsters and they are scoring, taking their chances and showing us why we should keep putting them in the team,” Lampard said. “They deserve it, they have the quality but they also have a love for the club because they have come through the ranks. It’s not just the youngsters though – players like Willian are having fantastic performances that are just as key.”

The fact that Lampard is not only praising Chelsea’s other young stars but also the man who came in to take Pulisic’s place, Willian, is hardly good news for the Pennsylvanian winger.

Yes, he will get plenty of minutes due to Chelsea being in the League Cup, UEFA Champions League and FA Cup this season, but the fact Chelsea performed so well in a 3-4-3 formation doesn’t bode too well for Pulisic going forward.

He can play in one of the wide forward positions tucking in, but Lampard is likely to want a player who is a little more powerful and adept at the defensive side of the game in those wide positions.

After being handed valuable minutes early in the season, Pulisic has already struggled to provide Emerson and/or Cesar Apzilicueta with defensive cover so far this season. His safe passes and failure to take games by the scruff of the neck have really restricted his impact for Chelsea in the Premier League.

He is still just 20 years old, but Pulisic has to start delivering when he gets minutes for Chelsea. The Premier League is a ruthless environment and right now Willian, Mount, Pedro, Callum Hudson-Odoi and probably even Ross Barkley are ahead of Pulisic in the pecking order.

That might be harsh, but that’s the reality of being in the PL and at Chelsea.