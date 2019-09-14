More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Klopp, van Dijk praise super sub Firmino

By Nicholas MendolaSep 14, 2019, 10:16 AM EDT
Roberto Firmino wasn’t even supposed to play much for Liverpool on Saturday.

Once he entered the game, it was essentially over for Newcastle United.

Firmino was everywhere in Liverpool’s 3-1 win, earning a wonderful assist and controlling the proceedings at Anfield.

“He is a very important player for all of us,” said Virgil Van Dijk of the 37th minute sub. “I know how difficult it is for a defender when the striker drops his position and he is making life difficult for any defender in the world, I think. He is so good and I am very happy he is on my team.”

Manager Jurgen Klopp agreed, and explained that Firmino’s status on the bench wasn’t even about the upcoming UEFA Champions League match at Napoli.

“You don’t want to leave Bobby out, but from time to time you have to be sensible especially after long trips but of course he came on and helped,” Klopp said.

Klopp said Liverpool needed 20-25 minutes to get into the game, saying the Reds can’t set the tempo if Newcastle wants to sit back.

That said, even with an early concession to Jetro Willems, Klopp said life was pretty cozy from Moment No. 1.

“In the box, around the box, we had crosses, but not the tempo we wanted. That was a big threat always, the two quick boys in behind and in this case Willems. And then we started. Once we changed the rhythm, it was immediately much better and we deserved the three points.”

Liverpool visits Napoli on Tuesday before heading to Chelsea on Sept. 22.

Watch Live: Man United-Leicester, Wolves-Chelsea headlines 10am ET games

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 14, 2019, 9:38 AM EDT
Five Premier League games take place at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, with plenty of heavyweights in action.

Manchester United host Leicester City and Chelsea to Wolves in two intriguing clashes as two giants aim to quash any hopes the Midlands clubs have of finishing above them this season.

Tottenham face an equally tricky test at home against away day specialists Crystal Palace, as Mauricio Pochettino has plenty of issues to address. Saints travel to Sheffield United and Brighton host Burnley in the other two games.

Liverpool overcomes early blip, dominates Newcastle

By Nicholas MendolaSep 14, 2019, 9:23 AM EDT
Sadio Mane scored twice as Liverpool overcame an early concession to continue its brilliant start to the Premier League season with a 3-1 win over Newcastle United at Anfield.

Roberto Fimino set up Mohamed Salah for Liverpool’s third goal, as the Reds look very ready for their trip to Napoli to start the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The Reds are the fourth team to win 14-straight top flight matches in English history.

Jetro Willems scored a terrific 7th minute goal for Newcastle, which was unable to produce another goal despite a gilt-edged chance for Emil Krafth.

Liverpool is now 5-0, the only perfect team in the league, while Newcastle’s four points through five matches have them above the drop zone for now.

Three things we learned

  1. Soothed, soothed Sadio — Mane’s two goals came in very Mane fashion; The drama of last match week behind him, the Senegalese winger curled a powerful shot home for his first goal, and put off Dubravka with his pace and industry to produce an easier second. This will be exactly what Liverpool wanted: A quick cleansing of whatever residue was left by his very public displeasure with Mohamed Salah, although it is a little bit of an eyebrow raiser that they didn’t celebrate together much over the course of three goals.
  2. Almiron absent — There were not too many signs that Miguel Almiron’s Paraguay goal, his first in 27 appearances for club and country, snapped him out of his slump. Over 67 minutes, the ex-Atlanta United man continued his PL struggles: 64 percent passing, just one successful dribble, and 30 total touches.
  3. Firmino the Man — It’s not often a first half sub makes the opposition feel worse about its chances, but the game changed when Roberto Firmino entered the match for injured Divock Origi. He created a few beautiful moments, none better than the dizzying assist to Salah.

Newcastle took a shock lead with a vicious counter attack, Christian Atsu getting behind the back line to collect a long ball before playing Willems into the box for a thunderous shot.

It was all Liverpool going forward, and Jamaal Lascelles was very fortunate not to have conceded a penalty for a foul of Joel Matip in the box.

Mane made it 1-1 within moments, as Liverpool finally got its first shot on target. Andy Robertson fed Mane for a rocket of his own in the 28th minute, as Jonjo Shelvey could not catch up with the Senegalese star.

An Atsu giveaway sent the ball and Mane toward goal, and Martin Dubravka failed to collect the ball with a slide as Mane leapt over him. The striker was there to tap home the loose ball.

Georginio Wijnaldum nearly scored a sensational goal in the 49th minute when he used the outside of his boot to nearly writhe a shot around Dubravka.

Great work from Atsu was nearly redemptive for the score line, as Emil Krafth couldn’t settle the cross and could not take advantage of a slow-to-react Virgil Van Dijk.

The Reds could’ve put it to bed twice in the next five minutes, Firmino unable to head an Alexander-Arnold cross past Dubravka and Robertson missing wide from an acute angle.

Firmino’s assist on Salah’s goal was magnificent, and the match was over with 17 minutes to play.

Mourinho: Lampard has “all the conditions to succeed” at Chelsea

PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 14, 2019, 8:26 AM EDT
Jose Mourinho as a pundit has turned out to be a very interesting thing.

Happy to stoke the fires of controversy as a manager, Mourinho has largely brought a measured, thoughtful approach to his commentator’s seat. He’s also been fairly funny, like his quip about Man City’s B Team as a candidate to win the league.

[ MORE: Poch’s message to wantaway stars ]

A big part of this is Mourinho’s lack of bias, which is perhaps the most surprising part of it all given his readiness to take digs at old rivals like Arsene Wenger and Rafa Benitez during his time as a Premier League manager.

Consider Frank Lampard. Mourinho was not shy about the Chelsea manager’s mistakes against Manchester United, but not because it was his former job or a desire for headlines. Mourinho just didn’t like the Chelsea man’s job that day (and Lampard didn’t particularly enjoy the criticism).

This weekend, however, sees Mourinho backing Lampard on the whole, and “The Special One” thinks Chelsea’s current boss will be able to use the composition he usually displayed as a player to grow as a boss.

“He plays for big things,” Mourinho said. “He plays Champions League, he played a European Super Cup, he had already big matches in his hands, and he has to grow up with the level of experiences, which I believe he can because he has huge experience.”

“I cannot separate from the fact that football has been always in his life. He was born son of a player, he grew up [nephew] of a football manager, he became a player, he became a top player… I think he has all the conditions to succeed.”

Chelsea faces Wolves in a very challenging match at 10 a.m. ET Saturday (Watch live online on NBC Sports Gold).

Origi limps off for Liverpool, ending Firmino’s day off

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 14, 2019, 8:16 AM EDT
Roberto Firmino’s planned rest ahead of a UEFA Champions League match against Napoli at midweek lasted all of 37 minutes.

The in-form Brazilian is into Saturday’s Premier League home match against Newcastle United with the score level at 1 following an injury to Divock Origi (Sadio Mane would complete a brace moments later to make it 2-1).

[ STREAM LIVE: Liverpool v. Newcastle ]

The Belgian striker was clipped by Miguel Almiron on a freak early play, but played on another half hour.

It seemed to only get worse, and Origi limped off the field for Firmino in the 37th minute.

Firmino has two goals and two assists in four matches for the Reds this season, so it’s not exactly something Newcastle was hoping to see in its bid for a surprise point.