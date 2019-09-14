More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
La Liga roundup: Real Sociedad spoil Atletico Madrid’s perfect start

By Joel SoriaSep 14, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT
Atletico Madrid’s first hiccup of the season headlines Saturday’s La Liga action.

Real Sociedad 2-0 Atletico Madrid

La Liga had an upset of their own.

Atletico Madrid remain league leaders, but their undefeated record is no more after a 2-0 loss to Real Sociedad in San Sebastian.

Both sides played to a quiet first half, but in the 58th minute Martin Odegaard opened the score in front of a packed Anoeta, as his left-footed shot was deflected by Stefan Savic.

Just two minutes later, in his Real Sociedad debut, longtime Arsenal fullback Nacho Monreal tapped in a second chance inside the box, following an initial stretching save from Jan Oblak.

Diego Simeone’s side pushed desperately in the latter stages of the game; not enough to get passed Miguel Moya, though.

La Reala sets their sights on Espanyol, while Los Colchoneros, with Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid at their heels, look to bounce back against Celta Vigo.

Real Madrid 3-2 Levante

Real Madrid conceded two goals in the second half in Saturday’s game, but their formidable first 45 minutes was enough to help them walk away a wet Santiago Bernabeu with three, precious points.

Coming on in the 60th minutes, Eden Hazard and Militao made their La Liga debuts with Zinedine Zidane’s side.

With two goals in six minutes, Karim Benzema gave the home side an early comfortable lead. Shortly before the halftime whistle, Casameiro added his own, following an assist from Vinicius Junior.

Despite falling short, Levante quickly got after evaporating Real Madrid’s first-half dominance. In the 49th minute, Borja Mayoral, cutting through Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos, put one past Thibaut Courtois.

Following Benzema’s post-rattling shot and disallowed Real Madrid goal by VAR, Gonzalo Melero’s header gave the visiting side their final goal of the bout.

One point behind rivals Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid look for another victory against Sevilla. Elsewhere, Levante, who are in decent shape, host Eibar next.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Barcelona 5-2 Valencia

RCD Mallorca 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

Leganes 0-3 Villareal

PL Sunday Preview: Bournemouth hosts Everton; Arsenal visits Watford

By Joel SoriaSep 14, 2019, 8:24 PM EDT
The Premier League’s Matchweek 5 is going to keep on giving, with two matches lined up for Sunday.

Bournemouth v. Everton — 9 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Following a sluggish start, an up-to-speed Everton, powered by Richarlison, Alex Iwobi and Moise Keane, look to continue on the same path, with similar speed. 

In their first league starts, Keane and Iwobi contributed positively in the Toffees’ three-goal performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Couple Marco Silva‘s new arrivals with Richarlison and Gyfi Sigurdson, and the side’s current attacking prowess is what the side desperately needed when the season first kicked off. It now seems like Everton’s lucrative investments on their attack is paying dividends.

With Bournemouth’s defensive struggles in mind, things can be worse than a trip to the southern tip of England for Everton.

Despite a win against Aston Villa earlier this season, injury-ravaged Bournemouth are struggling to stay afloat. In their last three league matches, the Cherries have allowed 18 shots on target, seven goals. The attack isn’t compensating for the lack of defensive stability either, scoring four goals in the team’s five competitive matches this season. 

There is a small silver lining for Eddie Howe and Co. ahead of Sunday, though. Midfielder Lewis Cook, 22, is slated to make his Dean Court return, following a lengthy injury.

INJURIES: Bournemouth —  OUT: David Brooks (ankle), Dan Gosling (hip), Charlie Daniels (knee), Arnaut Danjuma (foot), Junior Stanislas (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: Simon Francis (knee), Lloyd Kelly (ankle) | Everton  — OUT: Jonas Lössl (calf), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (thigh); QUESTIONABLE: None

Watford v. Arsenal — 11:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

For a second time at Vicarage Road, the Quique Sanchez Flores era is on. 

The 54-year-old’s official return to Watford comes after three years away in Spain and in China. This time, though, the stakes are much higher and the room for error is much slimmer. The table says it all.

With only a point to their name after four bouts, the Hornets are quickly morphing into the league’s bottom dwellers. Will the Spaniard be able to overturn a disastrous defense and a lackluster attack that has only produced two goals? Unlike other teams in the league, Watford’s manager has a nearly-healthy team, and is only a few weeks away from regaining captain Troy Deeney from a knee injury.

That said, there is a stack of work to be done, and taking on Arsenal and Manchester City back-to-back is probably not going to help Watford’s frail state.

Coming in, Arsenal aren’t as feeble as their counterparts, but their confidence (and standing on the table) can use some help, following a loss to Liverpool and a draw to Tottenham in their last two league matches.

The Gunners, who in three weeks will play seven matches, will be without Alexandre Lacazette, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang becomes the team’s lone center-forward option with experience. Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney, too, are not expected to dress on Sunday, although manager Unai Emery hinted that their returns are imminent (a defensive boost, in theory).

Given their far-from-ideal situation, improvement is not something Arsenal are going to shy away from on Sunday against a transitioning and vulnerable Watford.

INJURIES: Watford —  OUT: Troy Deeney (knee); QUESTIONABLE: Craig Cathcart (thigh) | Arsenal  — OUT: Hector Bellerín (knee), Kieran Tierney (groin), Alexandre Lacazette (ankle), Konstantinos Mavropanos (groin); QUESTIONABLE: None

16-year-old Ansu Fati makes history as Barcelona rout Valencia

By Joel SoriaSep 14, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT
Ansu Fati is a generational star in the making.

On Saturday, just two minutes into the defending champion’s 5-2 win against Valencia at Camp Nou, the 16-year-old scored in his first league start for Barcelona. Five minutes later, he assisted Frankie de Jong, becoming the league’s youngest player ever to score and assist in the same game. Two historic achievements in seven minutes.

In the season opener, the La Masia product became the second-youngest player to feature for Barcelona in La Liga, who now has two goals and an assist after featuring in three league games this season. A game later against Osasuna, Fati became Barcelona’s youngest La Liga scorer.

Currently, there is no other teen like the winger in the world of soccer.

Guardiola: Man City must ‘learn’ and ‘carry on’ after loss to Norwich

By Joel SoriaSep 14, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT
It’s what everyone least expected: Norwich City walking out victors in their match against defending champions Manchester City at Carrow Road on Saturday.

But it happened, and even Pep Guardiola, who has very little experience of floundering against underdogs, had to come to terms with the hard reality that his team was outplayed in their 3-2 loss to a recently-promoted side in what could well be the upset of the year. From the BBC:

“Congrats to Norwich. The first goal was from a set-piece and the second on the counter so credit to them. It is what it is. We have to learn from this and carry on.

“Our passing was not bad. We created chances but we could not score them today. They are a really good team with good players with quality, we saw that in the Championship last year, they were clinical today.”

Perhaps a bigger pill to swallow for the two-time Premier League winning manager is the fact that his side are five points behind league-leaders Liverpool, who comfortably ahead of the pack, show no signs of wear and tear. Ultimately, it’s losses like Saturday night’s that will have Guardiola and Co. on the outside looking in for the majority of the long season ahead.
There is enough blame to go around at Man City. In the 50th minute, Nicolas Otamendi coughed up the ball inside the box for an easy, game-winning goal for the Canaries. Guardiola’s side also struggled to create clear-cut chances in the attacking third, despite dominating the stats sheet. Overall, it was an underwhelming night from a side that lives and breathes success under the 48-year-old.

“We did not have urgency in the final third that we normally have,” Guardiola added. “In football you can’t always avoid mistakes. I don’t know how many shots we had or how many they had, but football is about goals and about what you do in the boxes.”

It’s only September – there is plenty of time for Man City and Guardiola to figure things out, obviously.

Norwich “buzzing” after historic victory v. Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 14, 2019, 3:03 PM EDT
Newly-promoted Norwich City were in dreamland after shocking Manchester City 3-2 at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Daniel Farke‘s injury-hit squad were missing 11 players but dug deep and went 2-0 up as Teemu Pukki grabbed a goal and an assist to lead the Canaries to one of their biggest-ever wins in the Premier League.

Throughout the game Norwich tried to keep the ball and even though Man City had chances, they made so many mistakes which the Canaries took advantage of.

Speaking to our partners Sky Sports after the game, Man of the Match Pukki revealed that Norwich were a little scared of facing City before the game.

“Of course, we were a bit scared about their quality, and I think you could see from the beginning that we felt we had a chance and we built our belief,” Pukki said. “They are very good, but we made it hard for them and we had chances to score maybe one more. The whole team defended unbelievably well and Tim [Krul] saved everything. I believed I could score at this level but maybe not as much as this so far.”

Man City made it very hard for themselves too.

Pep Guardiola started Kevin De Bruyne on the bench which seemed to set the tone for a sluggish Man City display all over the pitch.

Without the injured Aymeric Laporte, the central defensive duo of John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi struggled massively, with the latter at fault for Pukki’s goal which sealed the win.

But focusing on Norwich and how they overcame injuries to prevail, Pukki praised the home supporters who created an intense atmosphere in Norfolk to help their team slay a giant.

“The atmosphere today at Carrow Road was probably the best since I have been here,” Pukki said. “It was crazy in some moments of the game. If you can beat Man City, you can beat whoever. Nothing is coming easy, we need to work today to win games in the Premier League.”

The celebrations in Norwich are underway and they are well deserved.

Pukki has scored six goals in his first five Premier League games and the Finnish striker epitomizes the hard-working Norwich squad. He led from the front and had the likes of Cantwell and Buendia supporting him in pressing Man City’s defense and Farke’s plan worked perfectly.

“We had to be special in our plan for City because they are the best team in the world but we had setbacks too with our injuries, but we deserve the win today we were exceptional,” Farke told the BBC. “[Ibrahim] Amadou was beautiful today playing in an unusual positon and a debut for Alex Tettey and Sam Byram too. I can’t praise the lads enough today. We had so many things too overcome… We want to win each and every game and we will try to defend. But with our philosophy we cannot just press an button and park the bus, we have to go with what we’ve got and what we believe in which is being on the front foot. But today it wasn’t possible to dominate the ball today so we had a special plan and thankfully it worked well.”

This is a historic, famous win for the Canaries as they made the most of a slack and error-strewn Man City display.