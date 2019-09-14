VIDEO: Neymar’s amazing bicycle kick goal on PSG return

Newly-promoted Norwich City were in dreamland after shocking Manchester City 3-2 at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Daniel Farke‘s injury-hit squad were missing 11 players but dug deep and went 2-0 up as Teemu Pukki grabbed a goal and an assist to lead the Canaries to one of their biggest-ever wins in the Premier League.

Speaking to our partners Sky Sports after the game, Man of the Match Pukki revealed that Norwich were a little scared of facing City before the game.

“Of course, we were a bit scared about their quality, and I think you could see from the beginning that we felt we had a chance and we built our belief,” Pukki said. “They are very good, but we made it hard for them and we had chances to score maybe one more. The whole team defended unbelievably well and Tim [Krul] saved everything. I believed I could score at this level but maybe not as much as this so far.”

Man City made it very hard for themselves too.

Pep Guardiola started Kevin De Bruyne on the bench which seemed to set the tone for a sluggish Man City display all over the pitch.

Without the injured Aymeric Laporte, the central defensive duo of John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi struggled massively, with the latter at fault for Pukki’s goal which sealed the win.

Daniel Farke: "We are absolutely delighted for the whole club. Carrow Road is buzzing… All I have to say about Teemu Pukki is that his mentality is unbelievable. He always thinks about the team." #NCFC #PLonNBC — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) September 14, 2019

But focusing on Norwich and how they overcame injuries to prevail, Pukki praised the home supporters who created an intense atmosphere in Norfolk to help their team slay a giant.

“The atmosphere today at Carrow Road was probably the best since I have been here,” Pukki said. “It was crazy in some moments of the game. If you can beat Man City, you can beat whoever. Nothing is coming easy, we need to work today to win games in the Premier League.”

The celebrations in Norwich are underway and they are well deserved.

Pukki has scored six goals in his first five Premier League games and the Finnish striker epitomizes the hard-working Norwich squad. He led from the front and had the likes of Cantwell and Buendia supporting him in pressing Man City’s defense and Farke’s plan worked perfectly.

“We had to be special in our plan for City because they are the best team in the world but we had setbacks too with our injuries, but we deserve the win today we were exceptional,” Farke told the BBC. “[Ibrahim] Amadou was beautiful today playing in an unusual positon and a debut for Alex Tettey and Sam Byram too. I can’t praise the lads enough today. We had so many things too overcome… We want to win each and every game and we will try to defend. But with our philosophy we cannot just press an button and park the bus, we have to go with what we’ve got and what we believe in which is being on the front foot. But today it wasn’t possible to dominate the ball today so we had a special plan and thankfully it worked well.”

This is a historic, famous win for the Canaries as they made the most of a slack and error-strewn Man City display.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports