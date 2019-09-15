Bundesliga wrap: Wagner’s Schalke shine; RB Leipzig hang onto 1st

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bundesliga’s leaders remain RB Leipzig after four match days, and Schalke continues to surprise under new boss David Wagner.

Paderborn 1-5 Schalke

One-time “next big thing” Amine Harit scored twice to join goals from Salif Sane, Suat Serder, and Ahmed Kutucu as Schalke overcame an early concession to clobber the hosts at Benteler-Arena.

USMNT youngster Weston McKennie came off the bench to get in on the action for David Wagner’s men, trading a 1-2 with Everton loanee Jonjoe Kenny en route to Harit’s first of the night.

Weston McKennie ➡️ Jonjoe Kenny ➡️ Amine Harit That was beautiful, @s04_us 👀 pic.twitter.com/rhUE2ZGUFe — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 15, 2019

RB Leipzig 1-1 Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski’s third minute goal leant the early goings of this one an aire of predictability, but Julian Nagelsmann’s Leipzig rallied behind a first half stoppage time penalty to keep the top spot on the table, one ahead of BVB and Freiburg. Bayern remains two points back of the leaders.

Union Berlin 1-2 Werder Bremen

Davy Klaassen and Niclas Fullkrug score early in each half as Bremen improved to 2-2 on the season.

USMNT teen Josh Sargent was a 68th minute sub for the visitors, but only had four touches while completing all three of his passes as the visitors defended for the win. He was credited with 31 runs over his 22 minutes.

Elsewhere

Fortuna Dusseldorf 1-1 Wolfsburg — Friday

Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen — Saturday

Koln 0-1 Borussia Monchengladbach — Saturday

Mainz 2-1 Hertha Berlin — Saturday

Augsburg 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt — Saturday

Hoffenheim 0-3 Freiburg — Sunday

STANDINGS

