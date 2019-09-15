More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
ANDER GILLENEA/AFP/Getty Images

Sevilla go top of La Liga with 1-0 win at Alaves

Associated PressSep 15, 2019, 12:24 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) A masterfully taken free kick by Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan earned a 1-0 victory at Alaves and lifted his team to the top of the standings in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Jordan struck a dipping free kick over the defensive wall that goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco could only watch land in his net in the 38th minute.

Jordan, who joined Sevilla from Eibar before the season, also scored in a 1-0 win at Granada in round two.

Sevilla didn’t threaten Alaves again, but both sides’ defenses and the heavy rain made the rest of the match a pedestrian slugfest.

The match ended with a small scuffle that earned bookings for a pair of players on each team.

Coach Julen Lopetegui, who was fired by both Spain’s national team and Real Madrid during a turbulent 2018, has made an impressive start in Seville. Sevilla is undefeated in four rounds after also winning at Espanyol and drawing with Celta Vigo.

Next weekend Lopetegui’s Sevilla will host Madrid.

The win at Alaves pushed Sevilla into first place. Atletico Madrid is one point behind, followed by Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao two points back. Defending champion Barcelona and Real Sociedad are three points off the pace.

FIRST GOALS

Espanyol scored its first goals of the season and got its first win after fighting back for a 2-1 victory at Eibar.

Facundo Ferreyra and Esteban Granero scored in the final 15 minutes to pull off the comeback.

Everton’s Silva bemoans “cheap goals” after Toffees falter

Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 15, 2019, 11:59 AM EDT
Marco Silva is having trouble providing answers to why his team continues to underperform in big moments.

Everton failed in its bid to ride into the Top Four after five weeks, falling 3-1 to Bournemouth on Sunday at the Vitality Stadium, another inconsistent performance from a string of fixtures expected to yield much more than seven points.

The Toffees have drawn Crystal Palace, beaten Wolves and Watford, and lost to Aston Villa and Bournemouth. That fixture list led to lofty early season expectations, and Everton has failed to live up to them.

Take Sunday: The Toffees went down early but rebounded to level the score through Dominic Calvert-Lewin and were in control of the game before a pair of glaring errors put them down 3-1.

First, Fabian Delph couldn’t get muster on Ryan Fraser‘s dangerous free kick and Jordan Pickford couldn’t claim the slight deflection. Then Yerry Mina and Michael Keane failed to notice Callum Wilson before a 1v1 with a stunned Pickford put the game in an even worse position for them.

“It was a big frustration. we lost the game and we gave some things to easily to our opponent,” Silva said. “We have to be ruthless away from home and you have to be clinical in attack.”

Everton had made a habit of winning tackles and 50/50 balls over the first four weeks, but found it tough sledding against the Cherries.

While the Toffees out-tackled Bournemouth 21-17 and finished even in aerial battles, they are usually well in front in tackles (7th in the Premier League) and also lead the league in aerials won per match.

That also tells you that in Everton’s matches, the ball really isn’t on the deck too often.

“They won the second ball and the third ball,” Silva said. “We reacted and equalized and then we introduced some fresh legs in our attacking line but then we conceded in that moment. As always, we have a lot of work to do. Our home form is fantastic but to win our away games we have to be more aggressive and more solid so that we do not concede easy goals.”

Sheffield United is next, and Everton has a League Cup match before meeting its first contender of the season in Man City.

But life doesn’t get truly tough until an absolutely perilous run of fixtures beginning Nov. 30 at Leicester City, and then seeing the following opponents over the next 21 days: Liverpool away, Chelsea home, Manchester United away, Arsenal home.

The Toffees are wasting the chance to build a top class cushion.

Bournemouth punishes sloppy Everton

OLLY GREENWOOD/AFP/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 15, 2019, 10:53 AM EDT
Callum Wilson scored twice as Bournemouth stung sloppy Everton 3-1 at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

Ryan Fraser also scored for the Cherries, who rise eighth on 7 points to move ahead of the visitors on goal differential.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored Everton’s only marker, as the Toffees fail in a bid to join the Top Four.

Three things we learned

1. Marco’s mercurial men: A lot has been made of Marco Silva‘s up-and-down tenure as Everton boss, especially given the club’s wealth of talent. That was again on display, as mistakes overrode Everton’s control of the match for most of the first hour. Keep in mind, though, that the inconsistency has plagued the Toffees since well before Silva came to town. That may not save him.

2. Ramsdale the difference: Eddie Howe trusted 21-year-old Aaron Ramsdale as his No. 1 goalkeeper despite a total of 44 senior appearances in his locker and none above the Championship level (aside from a pair of FA Cup dates). He was calm, decisive, and sturdy. He’s yet to keep a clean sheet, but that’s no matter on the day.

3. Wilson in form:  Callum Wilson’s second and third goals of the season showed his versatility, with a snapped header in a sea of bodies to open the scoring and a long run to beat Pickford on his second. He now has three goals in his last two performances after scoring against Leicester City.

Man of the Match: Ramsdale — Again, this could have easily been 3-1 in the other direction had Ramsdale not mopped up some silly, silly mistakes of his teammates.

Philip Billing fizzed a shot wide of the near post inside of the first 10 minutes, while at the other end Cherries keeper Aaron Ramsdale raced to beat Dominic Calvert-Lewin to a loose ball.

The 19th minute saw Richarlison smash a dipping effort off the top of the cross bar.

Ex-Toffees man Dominic Solanke ripped a shot that Jordan Pickford poked over the bar in the 22nd, and Bournemouth got on the board off the ensuing corner kick when Wilson snapped his neck to power the ball past Pickford.

Richarlison was at it again in the 37th, but couldn’t head Lucas Digne‘s cross inside the near post.

Everton leveled the score when Seamus Coleman spotted Richarlison’s run down the right side and the Brazilian crossed for a powerful Dominic Calvert-Lewin finish.

Ramsdale made a terrific save after Digne and Iwobi combined to cue up a Gylfi Sigurdsson rip in the 47th minute. And Steve Cook made a terrible back pass that helped Richarlison to a chance, but Ramsdale was up to the challenge.

Fraser’s goal came from a set piece, as he swept a free kick toward goal and Fabian Delph couldn’t get purchase on a chance to clear it. It changed direction a little, but Pickford may not have had a chance to save it either way.

It was 3-1 moments later, as Yerry Mina and/or Michael Keane switched off to allow Wilson to race toward a stunned Pickford, who could not react to the break.

Ramsdale then denied Alex Iwobi with a terrific save from 18 yards, and Richarlison couldn’t put the rebound on goal.

Watch Live: Watford v. Arsenal

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 15, 2019, 10:46 AM EDT
Mesut Ozil makes his first start of the season as Arsenal visits Watford and new/old manager Quique Sanchez Flores on Sunday at Vicarage Road (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Ozil has two goals and four assists in nine appearances against Watford.

Dani Ceballos is also starting for the Gunners, who will be without Alexandre Lacazette for the next few weeks.

Gerard Deulofeu heads into the Starting XI for the Hornets, who will have in-form Will Hughes on the other side of the field.

LINEUPS

Watford

Arsenal

World record-holding manager Gutendorf dies at 93

Photo by Rzepka/ullstein bild via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 15, 2019, 9:30 AM EDT
The world record holder for most teams managed has died at the age of 93.

Rudi Gutendorf, who managed in the United States with the NASL’s St. Louis Stars (1968), last managed in 2003 when he led the Samoa national team.

Those are two of 55 teams he led onto the pitch, 22 of which were national teams. He led teams from CONCACAF (Trinidad and Tobago), CAF (Ghana), CONMEBOL (Chile), OFC (Fiji), and AFC (Australia).

The German-born Gutendorf did a lot of his club work in Europe, leading clubs as big as Hamburg, Schalke, Real Valladolid, and Hertha Berlin.

Gutendorf managed Rwanda in the wake of the country’s dark civil war. From DW.com:

“Such hate, you cannot believe. I was able to unite these two tribes to play football, and good football,” he said in a 2013 interview of the mixed Rwandan team of Hutu and Tutsi players.

What a fascinating career Gutendorf had, and the stories he’s told.