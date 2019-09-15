More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Rzepka/ullstein bild via Getty Images

World record-holding manager Gutendorf dies at 93

By Nicholas MendolaSep 15, 2019, 9:30 AM EDT
The world record holder for most teams managed has died at the age of 93.

Rudi Gutendorf, who managed in the United States with the NASL’s St. Louis Stars (1968), last managed in 2003 when he led the Samoa national team.

Those are two of 55 teams he led onto the pitch, 22 of which were national teams. He led teams from CONCACAF (Trinidad and Tobago), CAF (Ghana), CONMEBOL (Chile), OFC (Fiji), and AFC (Australia).

The German-born Gutendorf did a lot of his club work in Europe, leading clubs as big as Hamburg, Schalke, Real Valladolid, and Hertha Berlin.

Gutendorf managed Rwanda in the wake of the country’s dark civil war. From DW.com:

“Such hate, you cannot believe. I was able to unite these two tribes to play football, and good football,” he said in a 2013 interview of the mixed Rwandan team of Hutu and Tutsi players.

What a fascinating career Gutendorf had, and the stories he’s told.

Bournemouth punishes sloppy Everton

OLLY GREENWOOD/AFP/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 15, 2019, 10:53 AM EDT
Callum Wilson scored twice as Bournemouth stung sloppy Everton 3-1 at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

Ryan Fraser also scored for the Cherries, who rise eighth on 7 points to move ahead of the visitors on goal differential.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored Everton’s only marker, as the Toffees fail in a bid to join the Top Four.

Three things we learned

1. Marco’s mercurial men: A lot has been made of Marco Silva‘s up-and-down tenure as Everton boss, especially given the club’s wealth of talent. That was again on display, as mistakes overrode Everton’s control of the match for most of the first hour. Keep in mind, though, that the inconsistency has plagued the Toffees since well before Silva came to town. That may not save him.

2. Ramsdale the difference: Eddie Howe trusted 21-year-old Aaron Ramsdale as his No. 1 goalkeeper despite a total of 44 senior appearances in his locker and none above the Championship level (aside from a pair of FA Cup dates). He was calm, decisive, and sturdy. He’s yet to keep a clean sheet, but that’s no matter on the day.

3. Wilson in form:  Callum Wilson’s second and third goals of the season showed his versatility, with a snapped header in a sea of bodies to open the scoring and a long run to beat Pickford on his second. He now has three goals in his last two performances after scoring against Leicester City.

Man of the Match: Ramsdale — Again, this could have easily been 3-1 in the other direction had Ramsdale not mopped up some silly, silly mistakes of his teammates.

Philip Billing fizzed a shot wide of the near post inside of the first 10 minutes, while at the other end Cherries keeper Aaron Ramsdale raced to beat Dominic Calvert-Lewin to a loose ball.

The 19th minute saw Richarlison smash a dipping effort off the top of the cross bar.

Ex-Toffees man Dominic Solanke ripped a shot that Jordan Pickford poked over the bar in the 22nd, and Bournemouth got on the board off the ensuing corner kick when Wilson snapped his neck to power the ball past Pickford.

Richarlison was at it again in the 37th, but couldn’t head Lucas Digne‘s cross inside the near post.

Everton leveled the score when Seamus Coleman spotted Richarlison’s run down the right side and the Brazilian crossed for a powerful Dominic Calvert-Lewin finish.

Ramsdale made a terrific save after Digne and Iwobi combined to cue up a Gylfi Sigurdsson rip in the 47th minute. And Steve Cook made a terrible back pass that helped Richarlison to a chance, but Ramsdale was up to the challenge.

Fraser’s goal came from a set piece, as he swept a free kick toward goal and Fabian Delph couldn’t get purchase on a chance to clear it. It changed direction a little, but Pickford may not have had a chance to save it either way.

It was 3-1 moments later, as Yerry Mina and/or Michael Keane switched off to allow Wilson to race toward a stunned Pickford, who could not react to the break.

Ramsdale then denied Alex Iwobi with a terrific save from 18 yards, and Richarlison couldn’t put the rebound on goal.

Watch Live: Watford v. Arsenal

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 15, 2019, 10:46 AM EDT
Mesut Ozil makes his first start of the season as Arsenal visits Watford and new/old manager Quique Sanchez Flores on Sunday at Vicarage Road (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Ozil has two goals and four assists in nine appearances against Watford.

Dani Ceballos is also starting for the Gunners, who will be without Alexandre Lacazette for the next few weeks.

Gerard Deulofeu heads into the Starting XI for the Hornets, who will have in-form Will Hughes on the other side of the field.

LINEUPS

Watford

Arsenal

Man Utd’s Maguire “showed what a man he is” versus Leicester

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 15, 2019, 8:37 AM EDT
Manchester United is still working to find its form as a team, but center back Harry Maguire continued his run of fine performances when the Red Devils beat his former team on Saturday.

United beat Leicester City 1-0 on the day, a Marcus Rashford penalty the difference, but Maguire and fellow new back Aaron Wan-Bissaka were again exceptional.

Ashley Young has been through a few iterations of Manchester United, and the long-time club offered up lofty words to credit Maguire’s contributions to the team.

“Again he showed today what a man he is,” Young said. “You know, I think the manager’s said about him, he talks non-stop, he’s a real leader and he can play as well.”

Maguire won five aerial battles and two tackles while completing 83 percent of his passes and managing two shots against his former side (WhoScored). On the season, only Anthony Martial has consistently been more important to the team.

He also did not record a loss of possession, and seemingly was unbothered by plenty of criticism from the traveling fans. From The Manchester Evening News:

“I don’t think it bothers (Maguire) whatsoever,” said Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. “You’ve got to be that way and when you play, when you coach, when you manage, we don’t get carried away when we win a game that we maybe didn’t deserve to win, but we don’t get in the dumps when we don’t win.”

Solskjaer also loved Maguire and Victor Lindelof for their performance against pesky Leicester star Jamie Vardy.

“I’ve got loads of admiration for Vardy,” Solskjaer said. “I think he’s my type of centre forward, runs in in behind, harasses and you’ve got to be spot on with the decision-making, when to stay up, when to drop off, and both of them proved their worth today. There were a couple of races and Harry did well.”

Maguire didn’t love being on the other side of Vardy, either.

“It was tough playing against Jamie,” he said. “I’ve played with him for two years and he is a top player who can terrorize defenses when he is on his game. … We knew it was important to get the win, especially after the international break. We have to build on a solid base and we want to keep clean sheets, especially at Old Trafford. We are always going to score goals with the attacking talent we have.”

United hosts Kazakhstan’s Astana on Thursday in the Europa League before visiting West Ham United on Sept. 22.

Watch Live: Bournemouth v. Everton

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 15, 2019, 8:10 AM EDT
Dominic Calvert-Lewin gets the start up top as Everton looks to take down hosts Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Alex Iwobi, Gylfi Sigurdsson, and Richarlison join Calvert-Lewin in attack for the Toffees, who can go fourth with a win.

Bournemouth enters the day in 16th, a point ahead of the bottom three, but can rise into the top half with a win. Early season vibes.

LINEUPS

Bournemouth: Ramsdale, Rico, Ake, Cook, Stacey, Solanke, Billing, L. S. Cook, Wilson, King, Wilson. Subs: Boruc, Surman, Lerma, Ibe, Fraser, Simpson, Mepham.

Everton: Pickford, Digne, Mina, Keane, Coleman, Delph, Schneiderlin, Iwobi, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Stekelenburg, Holgate, Walcott, Sidibe, Bernard, Davies, Kean.