Marcelo added to growing Real Madrid injury list

Real Madrid faces Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday to kick off their Champions League campaign, but Zinedine Zidane will have his work cut out for him to piece together the best squad he can muster.
Veteran full-back Marcelo is the most recent to hit the absentee list, joining six other first-team members on the sidelines for the important upcoming match. The 31-year-old suffered a neck injury in the weekend La Liga match against Levante. Marcelo completed the 90 minutes, but appeared to pick up the injury when falling onto his back after taking a shot in the first half. The club confirmed he will not take part against PSG.
Alongside Marcelo, Luka Modric is on the sidelines with a groin injury picked up on international duty, and his stand-in Federico Valverde is also a miss with a quad problem. Isco is also out with a hamstring injury and Marco Asensio is sidelined long-term with a torn ACL, leaving James Rodriguez as an option in midfield. Meanwhile, Sergio Ramos is suspended for his intentional yellow card in last season’s Champions League match against Ajax, and reserve defender Nacho is also suspended thanks to a sending-off late in the second-leg loss to Ajax.
The good news for Real Madrid is Eden Hazard made his debut over the weekend with 30 minutes against Levante and will likely be called upon against PSG to pick up the slack. 21-year-old center-back Eder Militao could also be an option as Zidane hopes to replace Ramos in defense, having made his debut this weekend alongside Hazard. Gareth Bale was suspended for the Levante match but is likely to be back in the starting lineup against PSG.
Madrid has been somewhat poor to start the season, with two draws and a near collapse against Levante this past weekend, but they still sit third in the league with eight points through four matches.
PSG has its own issues as well, with Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani both injured, while Neymar is suspended for the first half of group stage play.
Aston Villa host West Ham United at Villa Park on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in what promises to be an intriguing battle.
Villa have one win to their name so far this season, as Dean Smith‘s side have played well but have only got three points on the board as they sit in the relegation zone.
As for the Hammers, Manuel Pellegrini‘s side look better balanced this season and after their opening day humbling at the hands of Man City they’re unbeaten with Sebastien Haller leading the line.
In team news Villa make two changes. Anwar El Ghazi comes in for the suspended Trezeguet out wide, while Marvelous Nakamba comes in for Douglas Luiz in central midfield.
West Ham are unchanged from their 2-0 win against Norwich City before the international break.
LINEUPS
The 2019-20 UEFA Champions League group stage kicks off this week, with eight games on Tuesday and eight on Wednesday.
I can hear you all signing the UCL anthem…
Below we predict the scores for all 16 UCL games taking place over the next two days, with Tottenham heading to Olympiacos, reigning champions Liverpool travel to Napoli, Chelsea hosting Valencia and Man City travelling to Shakhtar Donetsk.
Feel free to make your own predictions in the comments section below, too.
Tuesday
Group E
Napoli 2-2 Liverpool
Red Bull Salzburg 2-1 Genk
Group F
Inter Milan 2-0 Slavia Prague
Borussia Dortmund 2-3 Barcelona
Group G
Lyon 3-1 Zenit
Benfica 1-1 Leipzig
Group H
Ajax 3-1 Lille
Chelsea 3-2 Valencia
Wednesday
Group A
Club Brugge 2-1 Galatasaray
PSG 2-1 Real Madrid
Group B
Olympiacos 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur
Bayern Munich 3-0 Red Star Belgrade
Group C
Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Atalanta
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-3 Man City
Group D
Atletico Madrid 2-2 Juventus
Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Lokomotiv Moscow
Sheffield United’s ownership battle has been sorted out in a high court battle.
Co-owners Kevin McCabe and Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud each owned 50 percent of the club but fell out in 2017 and have been locked in a legal battle ever since.
McCabe, a lifelong Blades fan, will now have to sell his half of the Premier League club for $6.2 million. He has said he is considering an appeal against the decision.
Prince Abdullah and McCabe had been working together since 2013 but now the Saudi prince has full ownership of the Yorkshire club.
The Blades released the following statement, praising the judgement which “brings an end the uncertainty over future ownership” and allows them to focus on the season ahead.
“This morning, the High Court of Justice, Business and Property Courts of England and Wales, issued its judgment requiring Sheffield United Limited (SUL), a company controlled by Mr Kevin McCabe, to sell its shares in Blades Leisure Limited (Blades), the parent of Sheffield United Football Club Ltd, to UTB, LLC, a company owned by H.R.H. Prince Abdullah bin Mosa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Sa’ud.
“The judgment also dismissed all of the claims which SUL had made against Prince Abdullah, UTB and SUFC and Blades board member Mr Yusuf Giansiracusa. After over 20 months of contentious litigation, the Club is delighted that this judgment brings an end to the uncertainty over Sheffield United’s future ownership and allows us to focus our full attention on the season ahead.”
MILAN (AP) AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie and Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku reportedly have been subjected to more racism in Italy.
The Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Hellas Verona supporters aimed offensive chants at Kessie during the first half of a 1-0 loss to Milan on Sunday night.
The Italian sports newspaper adds that the chants continued during halftime.
Kessie, an Ivory Coast international who is black, was also subjected to racist chants by Inter Milan and Lazio fans last season.
Also Sunday, a commentator on Italian TV, Luciano Passirani, was immediately suspended for a racist comment directed at Lukaku.
Speaking on the “Qui Studio a Voi Stadio” show, Passirani started off by saying, “I don’t see any other player in Italy now like Lukaku. … I really like him,” before adding, “the only way to stop him is to say, `Here are 10 bananas that you can eat.”‘
Lukaku, who is also black, was targeted with monkey chants by Cagliari fans this month. The league judge has not decided yet whether or not Cagliari should be punished.
