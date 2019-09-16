More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Saudi prince wins battle to own Sheffield United outright

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 16, 2019, 12:55 PM EDT
Sheffield United’s ownership battle has been sorted out in a high court battle.

Co-owners Kevin McCabe and Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud each owned 50 percent of the club but fell out in 2017 and have been locked in a legal battle ever since.

McCabe, a lifelong Blades fan, will now have to sell his half of the Premier League club for $6.2 million. He has said he is considering an appeal against the decision.

Prince Abdullah and McCabe had been working together since 2013 but now the Saudi prince has full ownership of the Yorkshire club.

The Blades released the following statement, praising the judgement which “brings an end the uncertainty over future ownership” and allows them to focus on the season ahead.

“This morning, the High Court of Justice, Business and Property Courts of England and Wales, issued its judgment requiring Sheffield United Limited (SUL), a company controlled by Mr Kevin McCabe, to sell its shares in Blades Leisure Limited (Blades), the parent of Sheffield United Football Club Ltd, to UTB, LLC, a company owned by H.R.H. Prince Abdullah bin Mosa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Sa’ud.

“The judgment also dismissed all of the claims which SUL had made against Prince Abdullah, UTB and SUFC and Blades board member Mr Yusuf Giansiracusa. After over 20 months of contentious litigation, the Club is delighted that this judgment brings an end to the uncertainty over Sheffield United’s future ownership and allows us to focus our full attention on the season ahead.”

Champions League score predictions: Week 1

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 16, 2019, 1:25 PM EDT
The 2019-20 UEFA Champions League group stage kicks off this week, with eight games on Tuesday and eight on Wednesday.

I can hear you all signing the UCL anthem…

Below we predict the scores for all 16 UCL games taking place over the next two days, with Tottenham heading to Olympiacos, reigning champions Liverpool travel to Napoli, Chelsea hosting Valencia and Man City travelling to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Feel free to make your own predictions in the comments section below, too.

Tuesday

Group E
Napoli 2-2 Liverpool
Red Bull Salzburg 2-1 Genk

Group F
Inter Milan 2-0 Slavia Prague
Borussia Dortmund 2-3 Barcelona

Group G
Lyon 3-1 Zenit
Benfica 1-1 Leipzig

Group H
Ajax 3-1 Lille
Chelsea 3-2 Valencia

Wednesday

Group A
Club Brugge 2-1 Galatasaray
PSG 2-1 Real Madrid

Group B
Olympiacos 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur
Bayern Munich 3-0 Red Star Belgrade

Group C
Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Atalanta
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-3 Man City

Group D
Atletico Madrid 2-2 Juventus
Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Lokomotiv Moscow

Kessie and Lukaku subjected to more racism in Italy

Associated PressSep 16, 2019, 12:17 PM EDT
MILAN (AP) AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie and Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku reportedly have been subjected to more racism in Italy.

The Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Hellas Verona supporters aimed offensive chants at Kessie during the first half of a 1-0 loss to Milan on Sunday night.

The Italian sports newspaper adds that the chants continued during halftime.

Kessie, an Ivory Coast international who is black, was also subjected to racist chants by Inter Milan and Lazio fans last season.

Also Sunday, a commentator on Italian TV, Luciano Passirani, was immediately suspended for a racist comment directed at Lukaku.

Speaking on the “Qui Studio a Voi Stadio” show, Passirani started off by saying, “I don’t see any other player in Italy now like Lukaku. … I really like him,” before adding, “the only way to stop him is to say, `Here are 10 bananas that you can eat.”‘

Lukaku, who is also black, was targeted with monkey chants by Cagliari fans this month. The league judge has not decided yet whether or not Cagliari should be punished.

Rudiger injured, as Chelsea prepare for UCL return

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 16, 2019, 11:22 AM EDT
After a season away, Chelsea return to UEFA Champions League action on Tuesday as they host Valencia at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard spoke of his pride ahead of his first UCL game as a manager, and the Blues will be in a confident mood after thrashing Wolverhampton Wanderers 5-2 at Molineux on Saturday.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of their group stage opener, Lampard confirmed that Antonio Rudiger is out injured again after aggravating a reoccurring groin injury on his return to action at the weekend.

“Toni is injured. He’s bothered a small groin problem that he’s been carrying for a few weeks and will have a scan later today,” Lampard said.

Whether or not Rudiger’s injury forces Lampard to ditch the 3-4-3 formation which served his side so well at the weekend remains to be seen. Kurt Zouma, who has struggled so far this season, could slot right in for Rudiger.
Whoever he picks, it is clear he will continue to put his faith in the young trio of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount who all scored at Wolves.

Abraham has seven goals in his last three games, including a hat trick at Wolves, and having three players under the age of 21 who came through Chelsea’s academy playing pivotal roles has given everyone at the west London club a warm feeling.

“I just believed in him and trusted him,” Lampard said about Abraham. “I know a lot was made of the ban giving opportunities for young players but I felt now was his time. He is in a good place and can improve even more.”

It will be intriguing to see how this young Chelsea side cope with the demands of European and Premier League action.

Tomori, Abraham and Mount were emotional at the final whistle on Saturday as their journey through the academy and eventually into the first team is complete.

But this is only the start. Lampard is correct to acknowledge Chelsea’s transfer ban from FIFA forcing their hand in playing youngsters this season, but he was also correct in saying that Abraham was ready for his chance.

Chelsea’s youngsters now have to deliver week in, week out to justify the rising optimism at Stamford Bridge.

In years to come we may be talking about “The Class of 2016” reshaping Chelsea’s future. That is still some way off, but there have been enough promising signs so far for Chelsea to be excited about these young prospects, especially when Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi return from injury.

De Gea signs new Man United contract

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 16, 2019, 10:37 AM EDT
Dave stays.

David De Gea has finally signed a new contract at Manchester United.

After months of talks, the 28-year-old has agreed to a new four year contract, which also includes the option to extend by another year.

Reports suggest that De Gea could earn up to $434,000 per week, making him the best-paid goalkeeper on the planet.

Speaking to the club website about extending his stay at Old Trafford, De Gea was delighted to finally sign the deal and remain in the Premier League after reported interest from both Juventus and Real Madrid.

“It has been a privilege to spend eight years at this great club and the opportunity to continue my career at Manchester United is a genuine honor,” De Gea said. “Since I arrived here, I could never have imagined I would play over 350 games for this club. Now my future is fixed, all I want is to help this team achieve what I believe we can and win trophies again, together.

“As one of the senior players in the squad, I want to support and lead in any way that I can to assist the younger players, so they know what it means to play here. I still feel that I have so much more to achieve at the club and I truly believe that Manchester United can build on the club’s tradition of success and reward our fans for their support. I am committed to continue repaying the fans for all of the care that they’ve shown me during the good times and the bad.”

That last line is key here. De Gea and United have had plenty of wobbles over the past six months, with the Spanish goalkeeper making some big errors at the tail end of last season as they dropped out of the top four race in disappointing fashion.

There is no doubt these lengthy contract negotiations played their part in De Gea’s dip in form, but there’s also no doubting his supreme quality as one of the best goalkeepers on the planet.

Nailing him down to a new long-term deal was a necessity and United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be relieved that it’s done. To replace a goalkeeper of De Gea’s quality would’ve cost the Red Devils at least $100 million, and this is a massive reward for DDG after his years of exceptional play.

He arrived in 2011 and has become one of the best goalkeepers on the planet, as he won four of the last six club Player of the Season awards.

A fully focused De Gea is wonderful news for United, as their defense is improving with two clean sheets and just four goals conceded so far this season.

Along with Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, all of a sudden this United defense has a very settled look to it.