Saudi prince wins battle to own Sheffield United outright

Sheffield United’s ownership battle has been sorted out in a high court battle.

Co-owners Kevin McCabe and Prince Abdullah Bin Mosaad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud each owned 50 percent of the club but fell out in 2017 and have been locked in a legal battle ever since.

McCabe, a lifelong Blades fan, will now have to sell his half of the Premier League club for $6.2 million. He has said he is considering an appeal against the decision.

Prince Abdullah and McCabe had been working together since 2013 but now the Saudi prince has full ownership of the Yorkshire club.

The Blades released the following statement, praising the judgement which “brings an end the uncertainty over future ownership” and allows them to focus on the season ahead.

“This morning, the High Court of Justice, Business and Property Courts of England and Wales, issued its judgment requiring Sheffield United Limited (SUL), a company controlled by Mr Kevin McCabe, to sell its shares in Blades Leisure Limited (Blades), the parent of Sheffield United Football Club Ltd, to UTB, LLC, a company owned by H.R.H. Prince Abdullah bin Mosa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Sa’ud.

“The judgment also dismissed all of the claims which SUL had made against Prince Abdullah, UTB and SUFC and Blades board member Mr Yusuf Giansiracusa. After over 20 months of contentious litigation, the Club is delighted that this judgment brings an end to the uncertainty over Sheffield United’s future ownership and allows us to focus our full attention on the season ahead.”

