Watch Live: Aston Villa v. West Ham

Real Madrid faces Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday to kick off their Champions League campaign, but Zinedine Zidane will have his work cut out for him to piece together the best squad he can muster.

Veteran full-back Marcelo is the most recent to hit the absentee list, joining six other first-team members on the sidelines for the important upcoming match. The 31-year-old suffered a neck injury in the weekend La Liga match against Levante. Marcelo completed the 90 minutes, but appeared to pick up the injury when falling onto his back after taking a shot in the first half. The club confirmed he will not take part against PSG.

Alongside Marcelo, Luka Modric is on the sidelines with a groin injury picked up on international duty, and his stand-in Federico Valverde is also a miss with a quad problem. Isco is also out with a hamstring injury and Marco Asensio is sidelined long-term with a torn ACL, leaving James Rodriguez as an option in midfield. Meanwhile, Sergio Ramos is suspended for his intentional yellow card in last season’s Champions League match against Ajax, and reserve defender Nacho is also suspended thanks to a sending-off late in the second-leg loss to Ajax.

The good news for Real Madrid is Eden Hazard made his debut over the weekend with 30 minutes against Levante and will likely be called upon against PSG to pick up the slack. 21-year-old center-back Eder Militao could also be an option as Zidane hopes to replace Ramos in defense, having made his debut this weekend alongside Hazard. Gareth Bale was suspended for the Levante match but is likely to be back in the starting lineup against PSG.

Madrid has been somewhat poor to start the season, with two draws and a near collapse against Levante this past weekend, but they still sit third in the league with eight points through four matches.

PSG has its own issues as well, with Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani both injured, while Neymar is suspended for the first half of group stage play.

