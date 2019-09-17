Champions League wrap: Ajax, RB Leipzig, Salzburg win; Barca held

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While Liverpool and Chelsea lost in shutout fashion, only three other teams saw zeroes next to their names after 90 minutes of UEFA Champions League play on Tuesday.

[ UCL: Scores, full lineups, stats, box scores ]

You may be surprised to see that Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund kept each other off the board, while Lille was cooked by Ajax.

Red Bull Salzburg 6-2 Genk

Jesse Marsch is now officially the first American man to manage a team to a win in a UEFA Champions League game. The Red Bull Salzburg boss got a hat trick from red-hot 19-year-old striker Erling Braut Haland, who has 17 goals in nine matches this season and is also the son of former Leeds, Man City, and Nottingham Forest manager Alf-Inge Haland.

Ajax 3-0 Lille

Mexico’s Edson Alvarez now has two goals in two career UEFA Champions League games, as he joined Quincy Promes on the score sheet in a 2-0 win. American-Dutch right back Sergino Dest played 90 minutes in the win, and Nicolás Tagliafico recorded two assists. USMNT forward Timothy Weah was again absent with a hamstring tear.

Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Barcelona

Lionel Messi spent most of the match on the bench, and Marco Reus missed a Jadon Sancho-won penalty thanks to a Marc-Andre ter Stegen save.

And what a save it was!

Ter Stegen slams the door on Marco Reus's penalty 🚫 ➡️ https://t.co/saTrQCVGhB pic.twitter.com/95rvxyT6EB — Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) September 17, 2019

Elsewhere

Chelsea 0-1 Valencia — RECAP

Napoli 2-0 Liverpool — RECAP

Inter Milan 1-1 Slavia Prague — RECAP

Lyon 1-1 Zenit Saint-Petersburg

Benfica 1-2 RB Leipzig

