LIVE, UCL: Napoli v. Liverpool, Chelsea v. Valencia

Reigning European champs Liverpool head to Napoli in their opening group game, as Jurgen Klopp‘s men aim to avenge the defeat at the Stadio San Paolo in the group stage last season. As for Chelsea, Frank Lampard and several of his young Blues stars are making their UEFA Champions League debuts as a manager and players.
A beauty of a game takes place in Group F, as Borussia Dortmund host Barcelona with Lionel Messi back in the Barca squad after injury.
Below is the full schedule for Tuesday’s late games, with all games kicking off at 3 p.m. ET.
Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League schedule
Group E
Napoli v. Liverpool
Red Bull Salzburg v. Genk
Hindsight being 20/20, it’s easy to see that DeAndre Yedlin didn’t look right last season.
The Newcastle United and USMNT right back was not up to his standards during the 2018-19 season, and Yedlin says the injury that’s cost him the start of this season has been the culprit for a long time.
“It was tough, and it was a bit confusing because it would come and go. There would be months that I’d be playing with it and I’d take pain killers before the game and try to get through it, then there’d be times when it didn’t bother me at all,” he said.
“Even in warm ups, I’d be thinking ‘it’s going to be tough to make it through this game.’ Once the pain killers hit in, you can’t really feel anything anymore and then adrenalin hits in but, yeah, it’s tough. As a player you don’t want to stop and then lose your place, but you’ve also got to do what’s best for you and for the longevity of your career.
That’s not good, and both USMNT and Newcastle supporters will hope the injury was the reason behind his decline in form.
Yedlin’s stats dropped in each of his last two PL seasons. For a player whose blessed with blazing speed, a sports hernia is only going to dramatically affect performance.
He says he has been in touch with USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter.
“That’s been tough. I’ve had contact with the manager and they’re keeping updated on how I’m doing. This last international break was just a bit too soon but hopefully the next one, I’ll be ready for and hopefully I’ll have some minutes under my belt by that time, then really crack on from there.”
The Champions League nearly began with an upset, as Slavia Prague led Inter Milan 1-0 into stoppage time at the San Siro on Tuesday.
But a pair of Inter loanees produced a play to tie the score in the second minute of stoppage, as Stefano Sensi (Sassuolo) curled a free kick off the bar and Nicolo Barella (Cagliari) first timed the rebound through traffic and inside the far post.
Green: New season-high ranking Red: New season-low
20. Watford — Absolutely dominant against Arsenal despite the early Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang-inspired deficit. Still, two points from five matches and a lot of work remains for Quique Sanchez Flores. Last week: 20 Season high: 19 Season low: 20 Last match: Drew 2-2 v. Arsenal Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Man City
19. Newcastle United — Credit to Steve Bruce for a disciplined system against Liverpool. The Magpies get a must-win home visit from Brighton ahead of matches with Leicester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea. Last week: 19 Season high: 19 Season low: 20 Last match: Lost 3-1 at Liverpool Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday v. Brighton
18. Brighton — The late concession against Burnley is an eyebrow raiser and ranking lowerer. Brighton deserved better and would’ve been counting the three points as relegation insurance. At least Neal Maupay‘s goal was a beauty. Last week: 16 Season high: 6 Season low: 18 Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Burnley Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Newcastle United
17. Wolves — Excuses are running low, even with a Europa League match on Thursday leading into a Sunday match. At some point, Wolves will have to rise above congestion. Last week: 10 Season high: 7 Season low: 17 Last match: Lost 5-2 v. Chelsea Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday at Palace
16. Crystal Palace — A lot of teams get waxed by Tottenham in North London. Last week: 14 Season high: 14 Season low: 18 Last match: Lost 4-0 at Spurs Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Wolves
15. Burnley — Never rule out Sean Dyche, as the Clarets got a point despite being dominated at Brighton, but maybe we were foolish to think they had the quality to sustain another mid-table run. Last week: 8 Season high: 5 Season low: 15 Last match: Drew 1-1 at Brighton Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Norwich City
14. Sheffield United — Chris Wilder‘s men play a furious game, which cost them a late red card in their spirited tussle with Saints. Last week: 11 Season high: 11 Season low: 17 Last match: Lost 1-0 v. Southampton Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Everton
13. Southampton — Moussa Djenepo‘s got skills, team, and he may be the latest bargain from a Saints side which endured a bit of a cold streak in the transfer market following their wondrous run earlier this decade. Last week: 13 Season high: 13 Season low: 19 Last match: Won 1-0 at Sheffield United Up next:3 p.m. ET Friday v. Bournemouth
12. Everton — Maddeningly inconsistent, the Toffees defending versus Bournemouth was pathetic. And they are wasting a fixture list which smiled broadly on their hopes of building an early season cushion in the race of seventh or better. Last week: 5 Season high: 5 Season low: 12 Last match: Lost 3-1 at Bournemouth Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Sheffield United
11. Aston Villa — Solid, but is there another gear here once the pieces gel a bit more? Last week: 12 Season high: 8 Season low: 15 Last match: Drew 0-0 v. West Ham United Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday at Arsenal
10. Norwich City — Take a bow, Daniel Farke. Your injured squad had no business doing that to the reigning champs. Last week: 18 Season high: 10 Season low: 20 Last match: Won 3-2 v. Man City Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Burnley
9. Bournemouth — Looking comfortably mid-table Last week: 17 Season high: 9 Season low: 17 Last match: Won 3-1 v. Everton Up next: 3 p.m. ET Friday at Southampton
8. Manchester United — A nice win to feel a bit better about themselves, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men will look like a bonafide member of the muddled middle if they fail to perform at West Ham. Last week: 15 Season high: 2 Season low: 15 Last match: Won 1-0 v. Leicester City Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday at West Ham United
7. Arsenal — The Watford draw should’ve been a loss, and maybe by more than one goal. Bernd Leno is the sneaky MVP of Arsenal’s early season, and he may not get the respect he deserves if the Gunners keep hemorrhaging gilt-edged chances to their opponens. Last week: 4 Season high: 4 Season low: 7 Last match: Drew 2-2 at Watford Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday v. Aston Villa
6. West Ham United — An off day for Sebastien Haller and goofy red card from Arthur Masuaku cost the Irons at Villa. Next week brings a chance to instill some bonafide hope in the supporter base. Last week: 6 Season high: 6 Season low: 18 Last match: Drew 0-0 at Aston Villa Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Manchester United
5. Leicester City — Deserved at least a point from Old Trafford, and now heads to North London for a tougher test. Last week: 3 Season high: 3 Season low: 10 Last match: Lost 1-0 at Manchester United Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday v. Tottenham Hotspur
4. Chelsea — Looking back at their schedule, the draw with Leicester and tough win over Norwich look better than they first appeared. How will Frank Lampard utilize his depth and overcome injuries with midweek UCL and Liverpool this week. Last week: 9 Season high: 4 Season low: 12 Last match: Won 5-2 at Wolves Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday v. Liverpool
3. Man City — At the risk of my Twitter mentions, John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi basically welcomed Fernandinho into competition for first pairing minutes after an insipid display in a game the offense played well enough to win. Turns out losing one of the best center backs in the world isn’t ideal. Last week: 2 Season high: 1 Season low: 3 Last match: Lost 3-2 at Norwich City Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Watford
2. Spurs — Beating Palace soundly isn’t a banner-raising moment, but it still shows “re-focus” and Spurs still haven’t gotten full-fledged Harry Kane. A healthy Tanguy Ndombele will help a lot, too. Last week: 7 Season high: 2 Season low: 7 Last match: Won 4-0 v. Crystal Palace Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday at Leicester City
Liverpool — Fine-tuned, and their only competition right now is their nerve. This year, it seems, that might not be the problem it’s been in previous pursuits of a Premier League title. Depth will be tested for the Reds and their Sunday foes after UCL midweek action. Last week: 1 Season high: 1 Season low: 3 Last match: Won 3-1 v. Newcastle United Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday at Chelsea
