Premier League Club Power Rankings: Week 5

A week of tumult in all parts of our table, as Norwich City’s shocking win over Man City and Chelsea’s win at Wolves make us reassess previous results this season.

[ MORE: PL Club Power Rankings archive ]

Green: New season-high ranking

Red: New season-low

20. Watford — Absolutely dominant against Arsenal despite the early Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang-inspired deficit. Still, two points from five matches and a lot of work remains for Quique Sanchez Flores.

Last week: 20

Season high: 19

Season low: 20

Last match: Drew 2-2 v. Arsenal

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Man City

19. Newcastle United — Credit to Steve Bruce for a disciplined system against Liverpool. The Magpies get a must-win home visit from Brighton ahead of matches with Leicester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea.

Last week: 19

Season high: 19

Season low: 20

Last match: Lost 3-1 at Liverpool

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday v. Brighton

18. Brighton — The late concession against Burnley is an eyebrow raiser and ranking lowerer. Brighton deserved better and would’ve been counting the three points as relegation insurance. At least Neal Maupay‘s goal was a beauty.

Last week: 16

Season high: 6

Season low: 18

Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Burnley

Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Newcastle United

17. Wolves — Excuses are running low, even with a Europa League match on Thursday leading into a Sunday match. At some point, Wolves will have to rise above congestion.

Last week: 10

Season high: 7

Season low: 17

Last match: Lost 5-2 v. Chelsea

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday at Palace

16. Crystal Palace — A lot of teams get waxed by Tottenham in North London.

Last week: 14

Season high: 14

Season low: 18

Last match: Lost 4-0 at Spurs

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Wolves

15. Burnley — Never rule out Sean Dyche, as the Clarets got a point despite being dominated at Brighton, but maybe we were foolish to think they had the quality to sustain another mid-table run.

Last week: 8

Season high: 5

Season low: 15

Last match: Drew 1-1 at Brighton

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Norwich City

14. Sheffield United — Chris Wilder‘s men play a furious game, which cost them a late red card in their spirited tussle with Saints.

Last week: 11

Season high: 11

Season low: 17

Last match: Lost 1-0 v. Southampton

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Everton

13. Southampton — Moussa Djenepo‘s got skills, team, and he may be the latest bargain from a Saints side which endured a bit of a cold streak in the transfer market following their wondrous run earlier this decade.

Last week: 13

Season high: 13

Season low: 19

Last match: Won 1-0 at Sheffield United

Up next: 3 p.m. ET Friday v. Bournemouth

12. Everton — Maddeningly inconsistent, the Toffees defending versus Bournemouth was pathetic. And they are wasting a fixture list which smiled broadly on their hopes of building an early season cushion in the race of seventh or better.

Last week: 5

Season high: 5

Season low: 12

Last match: Lost 3-1 at Bournemouth

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Sheffield United

11. Aston Villa — Solid, but is there another gear here once the pieces gel a bit more?

Last week: 12

Season high: 8

Season low: 15

Last match: Drew 0-0 v. West Ham United

Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday at Arsenal

10. Norwich City — Take a bow, Daniel Farke. Your injured squad had no business doing that to the reigning champs.

Last week: 18

Season high: 10

Season low: 20

Last match: Won 3-2 v. Man City

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Burnley

9. Bournemouth — Looking comfortably mid-table

Last week: 17

Season high: 9

Season low: 17

Last match: Won 3-1 v. Everton

Up next: 3 p.m. ET Friday at Southampton

8. Manchester United — A nice win to feel a bit better about themselves, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men will look like a bonafide member of the muddled middle if they fail to perform at West Ham.

Last week: 15

Season high: 2

Season low: 15

Last match: Won 1-0 v. Leicester City

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday at West Ham United

7. Arsenal — The Watford draw should’ve been a loss, and maybe by more than one goal. Bernd Leno is the sneaky MVP of Arsenal’s early season, and he may not get the respect he deserves if the Gunners keep hemorrhaging gilt-edged chances to their opponens.

Last week: 4

Season high: 4

Season low: 7

Last match: Drew 2-2 at Watford

Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday v. Aston Villa

6. West Ham United — An off day for Sebastien Haller and goofy red card from Arthur Masuaku cost the Irons at Villa. Next week brings a chance to instill some bonafide hope in the supporter base.

Last week: 6

Season high: 6

Season low: 18

Last match: Drew 0-0 at Aston Villa

Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Manchester United

5. Leicester City — Deserved at least a point from Old Trafford, and now heads to North London for a tougher test.

Last week: 3

Season high: 3

Season low: 10

Last match: Lost 1-0 at Manchester United

Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday v. Tottenham Hotspur

4. Chelsea — Looking back at their schedule, the draw with Leicester and tough win over Norwich look better than they first appeared. How will Frank Lampard utilize his depth and overcome injuries with midweek UCL and Liverpool this week.

Last week: 9

Season high: 4

Season low: 12

Last match: Won 5-2 at Wolves

Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday v. Liverpool

3. Man City — At the risk of my Twitter mentions, John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi basically welcomed Fernandinho into competition for first pairing minutes after an insipid display in a game the offense played well enough to win. Turns out losing one of the best center backs in the world isn’t ideal.

Last week: 2

Season high: 1

Season low: 3

Last match: Lost 3-2 at Norwich City

Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Watford

2. Spurs — Beating Palace soundly isn’t a banner-raising moment, but it still shows “re-focus” and Spurs still haven’t gotten full-fledged Harry Kane. A healthy Tanguy Ndombele will help a lot, too.

Last week: 7

Season high: 2

Season low: 7

Last match: Won 4-0 v. Crystal Palace

Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday at Leicester City

Liverpool — Fine-tuned, and their only competition right now is their nerve. This year, it seems, that might not be the problem it’s been in previous pursuits of a Premier League title. Depth will be tested for the Reds and their Sunday foes after UCL midweek action.

Last week: 1

Season high: 1

Season low: 3

Last match: Won 3-1 v. Newcastle United

Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday at Chelsea

Follow @NicholasMendola