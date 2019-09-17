Premier League player Power Rankings

The Premier League is back, and Matchweek 5 didn’t disappoint.
There are plenty of new entries in our first rankings after the international break, with the likes of Norwich, Chelsea and Liverpool well represented throughout our top 20.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t getting in this list!
1. Tammy Abraham (Chelsea) – Up 4
2. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – Up 2
3. Teemu Pukki (Norwich) – New entry
4. Mason Mount (Chelsea) – New entry
5. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – New entry
6. Emiliano Buendia (Norwich) – New entry
7. Sadio Mane (Liverpool) – Down 6
8. Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) – New entry
9. Harry Maguire (Man United) – New entry
10. Ibrahim Amadou (Norwich) – New entry
11. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 4
12. Sergio Aguero (Man City) – Down 10
13. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Even
14. Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) – New entry
15. Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) – New entry
16. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – New entry
17. Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton) – Even
18. Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea) – New entry
19. Aaron Ramsdale (Bournemouth) – New entry
20. James Maddison (Leicester) – New entry