The 2 Robbies podcast: VAR, Man City stunned, Arsenal’s issues

Robbie Mustoe and Robie Earle reflect on a Premier League weekend that may feature the biggest shock of the season.
Norwich City showed no fear as they beat Man City at Carrow Road (01:28). Liverpool continued their perfect start (11:15). The Chelsea youth movement builds momentum (15:30). Arsenal’s defending sees them lose a two goal lead to Quique Sanchez Flores, on his first match back as Watford boss (20:45) and the Robbies take a deep dive into the recent PGMOL admission that VAR has made mistakes this season (28:00).
Green: New season-high ranking Red: New season-low
20. Watford — Absolutely dominant against Arsenal despite the early Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang-inspired deficit. Still, two points from five matches and a lot of work remains for Quique Sanchez Flores. Last week: 20 Season high: 19 Season low: 20 Last match: Drew 2-2 v. Arsenal Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Man City
19. Newcastle United — Credit to Steve Bruce for a disciplined system against Liverpool. The Magpies get a must-win home visit from Brighton ahead of matches with Leicester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea. Last week: 19 Season high: 19 Season low: 20 Last match: Lost 3-1 at Liverpool Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday v. Brighton
18. Brighton — The late concession against Burnley is an eyebrow raiser and ranking lowerer. Brighton deserved better and would’ve been counting the three points as relegation insurance. At least Neal Maupay‘s goal was a beauty. Last week: 16 Season high: 6 Season low: 18 Last match: Drew 1-1 v. Burnley Up next: 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Newcastle United
17. Wolves — Excuses are running low, even with a Europa League match on Thursday leading into a Sunday match. At some point, Wolves will have to rise above congestion. Last week: 10 Season high: 7 Season low: 17 Last match: Lost 5-2 v. Chelsea Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday at Palace
16. Crystal Palace — A lot of teams get waxed by Tottenham in North London. Last week: 14 Season high: 14 Season low: 18 Last match: Lost 4-0 at Spurs Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Wolves
15. Burnley — Never rule out Sean Dyche, as the Clarets got a point despite being dominated at Brighton, but maybe we were foolish to think they had the quality to sustain another mid-table run. Last week: 8 Season high: 5 Season low: 15 Last match: Drew 1-1 at Brighton Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Norwich City
14. Sheffield United — Chris Wilder‘s men play a furious game, which cost them a late red card in their spirited tussle with Saints. Last week: 11 Season high: 11 Season low: 17 Last match: Lost 1-0 v. Southampton Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Everton
13. Southampton — Moussa Djenepo‘s got skills, team, and he may be the latest bargain from a Saints side which endured a bit of a cold streak in the transfer market following their wondrous run earlier this decade. Last week: 13 Season high: 13 Season low: 19 Last match: Won 1-0 at Sheffield United Up next:3 p.m. ET Friday v. Bournemouth
12. Everton — Maddeningly inconsistent, the Toffees defending versus Bournemouth was pathetic. And they are wasting a fixture list which smiled broadly on their hopes of building an early season cushion in the race of seventh or better. Last week: 5 Season high: 5 Season low: 12 Last match: Lost 3-1 at Bournemouth Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Sheffield United
11. Aston Villa — Solid, but is there another gear here once the pieces gel a bit more? Last week: 12 Season high: 8 Season low: 15 Last match: Drew 0-0 v. West Ham United Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday at Arsenal
10. Norwich City — Take a bow, Daniel Farke. Your injured squad had no business doing that to the reigning champs. Last week: 18 Season high: 10 Season low: 20 Last match: Won 3-2 v. Man City Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday at Burnley
9. Bournemouth — Looking comfortably mid-table Last week: 17 Season high: 9 Season low: 17 Last match: Won 3-1 v. Everton Up next: 3 p.m. ET Friday at Southampton
8. Manchester United — A nice win to feel a bit better about themselves, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men will look like a bonafide member of the muddled middle if they fail to perform at West Ham. Last week: 15 Season high: 2 Season low: 15 Last match: Won 1-0 v. Leicester City Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday at West Ham United
7. Arsenal — The Watford draw should’ve been a loss, and maybe by more than one goal. Bernd Leno is the sneaky MVP of Arsenal’s early season, and he may not get the respect he deserves if the Gunners keep hemorrhaging gilt-edged chances to their opponens. Last week: 4 Season high: 4 Season low: 7 Last match: Drew 2-2 at Watford Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday v. Aston Villa
6. West Ham United — An off day for Sebastien Haller and goofy red card from Arthur Masuaku cost the Irons at Villa. Next week brings a chance to instill some bonafide hope in the supporter base. Last week: 6 Season high: 6 Season low: 18 Last match: Drew 0-0 at Aston Villa Up next: 9 a.m. ET Sunday v. Manchester United
5. Leicester City — Deserved at least a point from Old Trafford, and now heads to North London for a tougher test. Last week: 3 Season high: 3 Season low: 10 Last match: Lost 1-0 at Manchester United Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday v. Tottenham Hotspur
4. Chelsea — Looking back at their schedule, the draw with Leicester and tough win over Norwich look better than they first appeared. How will Frank Lampard utilize his depth and overcome injuries with midweek UCL and Liverpool this week. Last week: 9 Season high: 4 Season low: 12 Last match: Won 5-2 at Wolves Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday v. Liverpool
3. Man City — At the risk of my Twitter mentions, John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi basically welcomed Fernandinho into competition for first pairing minutes after an insipid display in a game the offense played well enough to win. Turns out losing one of the best center backs in the world isn’t ideal. Last week: 2 Season high: 1 Season low: 3 Last match: Lost 3-2 at Norwich City Up next: 10 a.m. ET Saturday v. Watford
2. Spurs — Beating Palace soundly isn’t a banner-raising moment, but it still shows “re-focus” and Spurs still haven’t gotten full-fledged Harry Kane. A healthy Tanguy Ndombele will help a lot, too. Last week: 7 Season high: 2 Season low: 7 Last match: Won 4-0 v. Crystal Palace Up next: 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday at Leicester City
Liverpool — Fine-tuned, and their only competition right now is their nerve. This year, it seems, that might not be the problem it’s been in previous pursuits of a Premier League title. Depth will be tested for the Reds and their Sunday foes after UCL midweek action. Last week: 1 Season high: 1 Season low: 3 Last match: Won 3-1 v. Newcastle United Up next: 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday at Chelsea
Speaking ahead of City’s UEFA Champions League clash at Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, City’s manager confirmed the injury happened in training.
With Aymeric Laporte out until January at the earliest, Man City have a real problem at center back with Nicolas Otamendi their only experienced central defender left.
The Argentine defender has struggled early this season and was awful in their shock defeat at Norwich on Saturday.
Midfielder Fernandinho will likely slot in at center back in the coming weeks, and that was likely going to the case anyway with Stones and Otamendi playing so poorly together. After losing Vincent Kompany this summer and then failing to sign Harry Maguire, not adding a new center back was a massive oversight by City.
That sound you can hear is Liverpool’s fans celebrating, as Jurgen Klopp’s side already have a five point lead atop the Premier League table.
PSG, who kick off their Group A games against Real Madrid on Tuesday, appealed against Neymar’s ban after he took to social media to criticize the officials following their Round of 16 second leg defeat to Manchester United last March.
Initially he was banned three games by UEFA, but after a successful appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), he will now be available for four of their six UCL group games as they also face Galatasaray and Club Brugge.
That said, his wishes to move on this summer haven’t been forgotten by PSG’s Ultras. During their win against Strasbourg at the Parc des Prince they hurled abuse at him and held up banners lashing out at the Brazilian superstar.