More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Tuchel keeps hammering Neymar’s PSG exit narrative

By Kyle BonnSep 18, 2019, 1:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Thomas Tuchel just can’t let it go.

It seems like as long as the Paris Saint-Germain manager keeps getting Neymar questions, he’s going to keep talking about the past rather than move on.

Ahead of PSG’s Champions League opener against Real Madrid, for which Neymar will be sidelined due to suspension alongside the injured Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe, Tuchel reiterated his idea that Neymar will be jeered by pretty much everyone this season, even his own fans.

“He did not want to be here. He tried everything that was in his power [to leave the club],” Tuchel told DAZN (via BeIN Sports) prior to the match. “That did not help make him popular. You could feel that and I can understand it, if the crowd are angry, even permanently.”

This follows up Tuchel’s comments following Saturday’s last-gasp win in Ligue 1 play over Strasbourg. After Neymar’s spectacular stoppage-time winner to earn PSG a 1-0 result, Tuchel said that every match the Brazilian plays will be “like an away game” for him.

We know Neymar wanted to leave, the player himself confirmed as much and we’ve been hearing about it for months. It’s somewhat surprising that Tuchel continues to double- and triple-down on this narrative instead of insisting the media move on. Managers can strongly control the narrative surrounding their players, and if Tuchel refuses to talk any more about Neymar’s desire to leave, he can somewhat squash the talk around his unhappiness, at least until the winter picks up. Neymar isn’t even able to play in the club’s first three Champions League group stage matches due to his suspension, so the fact Tuchel is even addressing Neymar while previewing the club’s upcoming European match is surprising in and of itself.

Tuchel did admit that he appreciates Neymar’s demeanor now that the saga is over with for now. “Nevertheless, there is also a side between me as a coach and him as a player,” Tuchel said. “There was never a break or a discrepancy. That’s why it was very easy for me to let him play. He has always trained professionally. I feel that the decision was a relief to him, even though it fell against his wish.”

“He has to withstand it now, that’s the reality. He has to go through, we have to go through all in the home games a bit. The best thing is to come to terms with it.”

Spurs blow 2-goal lead in draw at Olympiacos

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 18, 2019, 2:47 PM EDT
1 Comment

Tottenham Hotspur wasted a 2-0 lead on the road in Athens as another Premier League club falters in its Champions League opener, drawing 2-2 with Olympiacos.

Harry Kane bagged a 26th minute penalty and Lucas Moura doubled the lead on the half-hour mark, but Daniel Podence and Mathieu Valbuena – by far the Greeks’ two most incisive players throughout the match – were on hand to erase the lead and rescue a point for the hosts.

Kane’s opening goal made him the third-fastest player to reach 15 Champions League goals, needing just 20 matches to reach the mark. He profited with a penalty blasted straight down the middle, sending a helpless Jose Sa the wrong way. Moura, last season’s Champions League hero, again came up big in European play with a right-footed rocket from just outside the top of the penalty area.

Unfortunately, it all broke down from there. Podence, who was an absolute menace down the right for Olympiacos, clawed one back just before halftime on a brilliant counter. Valbuena delivered a wonderful through-ball for a full-speed Podence and Portuguese winger’s exceptional first touch got him away from chasing defenders for a far-post finish.

Valbuena was also excellent on the ball, overloading the right flank often. He was on hand to deliver an equalizing penalty in the 54th minute after a foul by Jan Vertonghen. It is Valbuena’s first goal in Champions League play since he stunned Borussia Dortmund with an 87th minute winner that sent Lyon through to the knockout round. Questions will be asked of Olympiacos manager Pedro Martins who withdrew Valbuena with 20 minutes to go, which baffled many and left the hosts with little attacking mentality down the stretch.

Dele Alli had a chance to give Spurs the lead again past the hour mark, but his low shot from distance was fabulously saved by Sa who got big and stuck out his right boot to clip the effort wide. As Spurs poured on the pressure late, Erik Lamela forced another save by Sa with a tight-angled shot to the near post. After Chelsea and Liverpool both fell on the road in Champions League play on Tuesday, the draw felt like a defeat for the Londoners.

LIVE, UCL: Man City at Shakhtar, Spurs in Greece, Juve v. Atletico Madrid

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 18, 2019, 1:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With yesterday’s Champions League action proving difficult for Premier League clubs, there is another batch of group stage openers today with Tottenham and Manchester City in play.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Spurs has already begun its match on the road in Greece against Olympiacos, while Man City starts at 3:00 p.m. ET at Ukranian side Shakhtar Donetsk. Also featured on the day is Italian champions Juventus at Atletico Madrid, with Cristiano Ronaldo squaring off against Portuguese starlet and Ronaldo protege Joao Felix.

Yesterday, Liverpool and Chelsea both lost tough road games at Napoli and Valencia respectively, leaving Premier League clubs needing a pick-me-up.

PSG also hosts Real Madrid in a matchup of two depleted squads. Neymar, Edinson Cavani, and Kylian Mbappe are all out injured for the hosts, while Madrid visits Paris without the services of Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos, Isco, or Marcelo.

Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League schedule

Group A
Paris Saint-Germain v. Real Madrid
Club Brugge v. Galatasaray (1:00 p.m. ET)

Group B
Olympiacos v. Tottenham Hotspur (1:00 p.m. ET)
Bayern Munich v. Red Star Belgrade

Group C
Shakhtar Donetsk v. Manchester City
Dinamo Zagreb v. Atalanta

Group D
Atletico Madrid v. Juventus
Bayer Leverkusen v. Lokomotiv Moscow

Victor Lindelof signs new five-year contract at Manchester United

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 18, 2019, 11:49 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester United has signed Victor Lindelof to a new five-year contract that runs through the summer of 2024, with the option for a further year, Manchester United confirmed on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old Swedish international has been a rock at the back for the Red Devils since joining in the summer of 2017. He started just 17 matches in his first season with the club as Jose Mourinho integrated the then- but earning a consistent starting spot the following campaign and making 30 starts in 2018. Lindelof has started and played the full 90 minutes in each of Manchester United’s first five matches this season with two clean sheets, partnering well with new arrival Harry Maguire.

[ MORE: Premier League underrated XI ]

As reported by David McDonnell of The Mirror back in August, Lindelof’s deal is worth around $187,000 per week, about double what he was making previously. His old deal was set to expire in two seasons, leaving this extension in line with common timing for a player in his prime to sign a new contract.

“Since the day I arrived at United it has felt like home,” Lindelof said in the official announcement. “I have grown significantly both as a player and as a person in the last two years and for that I am grateful to everyone at the club for their help and support. I love playing football and my aim now is to help the team to win trophies and repay the fans for their unrivaled support.”

Lindelof arrived at Old Trafford from Benfica for $39 million, one of three big money center-backs that Manchester United has purchased in the last four years alongside Eric Bailly and Maguire. With Chris Smalling departing for Roma, Bailly going down injured, and the lack of consistent form from Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones, Lindelof has emerged as one of United’s most consistent defensive presences.

The defender’s extension comes just two days after the signing of goalkeeper David de Gea to a long-term contract of his own.

Premier League most underrated XI

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnSep 18, 2019, 11:06 AM EDT
1 Comment

On Twitter, we asked Premier League fans to submit their choice for most underrated player in the English top flight right now. There were a host of fascinating answers, with plenty of different teams represented.

Tottenham and Liverpool players appeared a lot, not surprising given they reached the Champions League final but have just a handful of true superstars on the roster, with Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino preferring to put together a squad that plays as a greater whole than the sum of its parts.

So, with that in mind, we thought we should take it one step further and put together a full-blown starting XI of underrated Premier League players.

While putting these together, obviously being just five matches, prior seasons are of course taken into account, but this season’s early performances are also heavily weighed. Behold, our most underrated players all together in one squad. How well would these lineups perform in the league?

Our Premier League Underrated XI’s

Kyle Bonn: [ ]

Kasper Schmeichel

Ricardo PereiraJoel MatipWilly BolyLucas Digne

Declan Rice — Ruben Neves —

— Emiliano Buendia — James MaddisonHeung-Min Son

Roberto Firmino —

Nicholas Mendola: [ ]

Bernd Leno

Aaron Wan-Bissaka — Willy Boly — Tyrone Mings — Ricardo Pereira —

Harry WinksFabinho

— Heung-Min Son — James Maddison — Felipe Anderson

Callum Wilson

Daniel Karell: [ ]

Angus Gunn

Matt DohertyMaya YoshidaYerry MinaPatrick Van Aanholt

Todd CantwellManuel LanziniJack GrealishRyan Fraser

— Callum Wilson — Raul Jimenez —

The highlights

Heung-Min Son was probably the most often mentioned name in our Twitter question, and so he earns a spot on two of the lineups. A number of Liverpool players also cropped up, and Bonn responded with the inclusion of do-it-all striker Roberto Firmino and defender Joel Matip, who often finds himself in Virgil Van Dijk‘s shadow but has risen from injury substitute to regular starter.

Also appearing twice are Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, Wolves center-back Willy Boly, Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, and Foxes full-back Ricardo Peirera. Otherwise, the writers all went in their own directions!

Jack Grealish is mentioned on Karrell’s list, and he has already proven a divisive topic amongst our writers. Mendola included Reds midfielder Fabinho while also singing the praises of West Ham attacker Felipe Anderson who is doing his best to make up for the departure of Marko Arnautovic. The Hammers also appear on Karrell’s lineup with Manuel Lanzini, who owns two assists on the young season. Many folks may still be learning Emiliano Buendia’s name, but the young Argentine has been the brains behind Teemu Pukki‘s breakout season at the head of the Norwich attack.

Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is mentioned, although is he really underrated after moving for $60 million this summer? Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves could lay claim to the label as the best player outside the Premier League top six clubs, although Declan Rice might claim he’s not even the best midfielder. Who is a bang-on starter for your most underrated Premier League squad?