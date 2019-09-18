UCL wrap: PSG runs over Real; Atalanta clobbered on debut

Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League goals, and Angel Di Maria go together pretty well.
The man who scored a decisive goal for Real in a UCL Final scored two as Paris Saint-Germain throttled the 10-time champions in France without Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani, and Neymar.
PSG 3-0 Real Madrid
If it’s possible for Zinedine Zidane to feel heat under his seat, it’s probably happening right about now.
Real Madrid was absolutely cooked by a clinical PSG missing its trident, with Di Maria scoring two goals in the win.
Juan Bernat was exceptional in the win, and set up two goals including Thomas Meunier’s late insurance tally.
Dinamo Zagreb 4-0 Atalanta
The Serie A visitors made their UEFA Champions League debut, and boy did it fall flat.
Down 1-0 early on a Marin Leovac opener, Atalanta surrendered a hat trick to Mislav Orsic in the loss. The 26-year-old midfielder is fresh off his first cap for Croatia. More seem on the horizon, yeah?
Considering their group includes Man City and Shakhtar Donetsk, La Dea won’t appreciate losing four goals in the differential column against a perceived bottom dweller for the group.
Elsewhere
Club Brugge 0-0 Galatasaray
Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Lokomotiv Moscow
Bayern Munich 3-0 Red Star Belgrade