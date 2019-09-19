Hex Watch: Canada closes ground; USMNT up to 21 in FIFA Rankings

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The USMNT moved up another spot in the FIFA Rankings, climbing to the precipice of the Top 20.

Gregg Berhalter’s Yanks are 21st, the second-highest team in CONCACAF to Mexico’s 12th.

According to the FIFA site, 21st is the average ranking for the U.S. since the ranking system was created.

Another CONCACAF side, Jamaica, was the biggest riser in the Top 50 (47). Barring a dramatic collapse between now and June, the Reggae Boyz look set to join El Tri, the USMNT, and 43rd ranked Costa Rica in the Hex, as four of the top six sides from CONCACAF.

The final two slots are going to hinge largely on the CONCACAF Nations League, and expect a big charge from Canada when they meet the USMNT over the next two months (Oct. 15 in Toronto and Nov. 15 in a TBD location).

Our neighbors to the north are currently ranked seventh in CONCACAF, which means they’d have to win an entire qualifying tournament just to face the fourth-place finisher in the Hex.

Honduras has a nice cushion on the field, ranked 67th with 1359 points. Guatemala and Grenada were the biggest risers in the Top 200 besides the Cayman Islands, but are still far from the Hex.

CONCACAF men’s world rankings via FIFA

12. Mexico (1603 points)

21. United States (1545)

43. Costa Rica (1442)

47. Jamaica (1435)

67. Honduras (1359)

72. El Salvador (1327)

——Hex cut-off———-

75. Canada (1322)

76. Curacao (1320)

77. Panama (1316)

86. Haiti (1277)

100. Trinidad and Tobago (1226)

As for EloRatings, a site trusted a bit more than FIFA but meaning nothing to the Hex, the U.S. is 38th to Mexico’s 15th and Canada moves into fifth in the confederation.

Outside of CONCACAF….

Belgium remains the world’s No. 1 side, while France passed Brazil and moved into second.

The Netherlands moved up three spots to 13th and Chile dropped three to 17th.

Iceland (41) and Hungary (50) both sank five spots. Only Greece (six places to 60) and Lebanon (seven spot to 94th) sunk further down the chart.

