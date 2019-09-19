More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP

Yotun leads Cruz Azul to inaugural Leagues Cup in Las Vegas

By Nicholas MendolaSep 19, 2019, 7:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

A neutral venue didn’t stop the Leagues Cup Final from rocking on Wednesday evening, as 20,132 fans filed into Sam Boyd Stadium to see Cruz Azul outlast Tigres in the showpiece of the competition.

[ MORE: Martinez scores special solo goal ]

The tournament, staged as a match-up between MLS and Liga MX, saw Mexican entrants as three of its four semifinalists. MLS teams largely chose second choice sides and focused on league play rather than taking a chance to make history.

It was a former MLS player who made the difference in the match. Ex-Orlando City striker Yoshimar Yotun scored a penalty in the 73rd minute before assisting Jonathan Rodriguez with a slick through ball two minutes later.

Next season will see the Leagues Cup move to 16 teams, with the eight MLS entrants the best-finishing teams who fail to qualify for the CONCACAF Champions League.

Pochettino: Spurs “mentality and will” weak v. Olympiacos

ARIS MESSINIS/AFP/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 19, 2019, 9:07 AM EDT
Leave a comment

A day removed from another disappointing draw, Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is talking about wisdom.

Spurs have lost a pair of 2-0 away leads in high-pressure matches this month, once in the North London Derby at the Emirates Stadium and again on Wednesday in Pireaus against Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League.

[ MORE: Cruz Azul wins League Cup ]

Pochettino said his team “didn’t follow the plan” during his post-match remarks.

A half-day later, he’s thinking it was more mindset and experience.

“We need to improve in all aspects. After leading 2-0 against Arsenal and Olympiacos, we aren’t talking about quality, just being better in this type of situation. It must be about your mentality and your will.”

To be fair to Spurs, they do not have the experience of leading early in Champions League matches. In last season’s remarkable run to the final, Tottenham held exactly one first half lead and it was for one minute against Man City in last season’s quarterfinal second leg.

Here are Spurs halftime score lines in last season’s UCL:

Inter away – 0-0 at half; 2-1 loss
Barcelona home – Down 2-0; 4-2 loss
PSV away – Down 1-0; 2-2 draw
PSV home – Down 1-0; 2-1 win
Inter home – 0-0; 1-0 win
Barca away – Down 1-0; 1-1 draw

BVB home – 0-0; 3-0 win
BVB away – 0-0; 1-0 win
Man City home – 0-0; 1-0 win
Man City away* – Down 3-2; 4-3 loss
Ajax home – Down 1-0; 1-0 loss
Ajax away – Down 2-0; 3-2 win
Liverpool neutral – Down 1-0, 2-0 loss

Olympiacos had a big club in its walls, and the desperation of knowing its home matches will be pivotal if it wants to finish second or third and continue in Europe this season. Spurs scored twice and seemingly expected their class to outlast the Greeks.

It didn’t.

Spurs striker Harry Kane backed Pochettino’s initial comments on Wednesday — “He’s been here for six years now and we’re still making similar mistakes to the ones we were in his first year” so we imagine the team will be behind these ones as well.

Hex Watch: Canada closes ground; USMNT up to 21 in FIFA Rankings

Photo by Angel Marchini/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 19, 2019, 8:35 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The USMNT moved up another spot in the FIFA Rankings, climbing to the precipice of the Top 20.

Gregg Berhalter’s Yanks are 21st, the second-highest team in CONCACAF to Mexico’s 12th.

According to the FIFA site, 21st is the average ranking for the U.S. since the ranking system was created.

[ MORE: Cruz Azul wins League Cup ]

Another CONCACAF side, Jamaica, was the biggest riser in the Top 50 (47). Barring a dramatic collapse between now and June, the Reggae Boyz look set to join El Tri, the USMNT, and 43rd ranked Costa Rica in the Hex, as four of the top six sides from CONCACAF.

The final two slots are going to hinge largely on the CONCACAF Nations League, and expect a big charge from Canada when they meet the USMNT over the next two months (Oct. 15 in Toronto and Nov. 15 in a TBD location).

Our neighbors to the north are currently ranked seventh in CONCACAF, which means they’d have to win an entire qualifying tournament just to face the fourth-place finisher in the Hex.

Honduras has a nice cushion on the field, ranked 67th with 1359 points. Guatemala and Grenada were the biggest risers in the Top 200 besides the Cayman Islands, but are still far from the Hex.

CONCACAF men’s world rankings via FIFA

12. Mexico (1603 points)
21. United States (1545)
43. Costa Rica (1442)
47. Jamaica (1435)
67. Honduras (1359)
72. El Salvador (1327)
——Hex cut-off———-
75. Canada (1322)
76. Curacao (1320)
77. Panama (1316)
86. Haiti (1277)
100. Trinidad and Tobago (1226)

As for EloRatings, a site trusted a bit more than FIFA but meaning nothing to the Hex, the U.S. is 38th to Mexico’s 15th and Canada moves into fifth in the confederation.

Outside of CONCACAF….

Belgium remains the world’s No. 1 side, while France passed Brazil and moved into second.

The Netherlands moved up three spots to 13th and Chile dropped three to 17th.

Iceland (41) and Hungary (50) both sank five spots. Only Greece (six places to 60) and Lebanon (seven spot to 94th) sunk further down the chart.

Josef Martinez scores 2 more in win, including sensational solo work

AP Photo/John Minchillo
By Nicholas MendolaSep 18, 2019, 10:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Josef Martinez scored his 25th and 26th goals of the MLS season, and if he challenges his MLS record of 31, he may also stare down soccer royalty.

The Venezuelan striker scored two more on Wednesday in a 2-0 defeat of FC Cincinnati in Ohio to give him goals in 15-straight league contests.

He now has 76 goals in 80 MLS games, which is good.

[ MORE: Champions League wrap ]

On the season, he’s six goals shy of matching the Major League Soccer record he set with last season’s 31 regular season goals.

According to MLSSoccer.com, he’s six games shy of tying Lionel Messi’s world record for consecutive league matches with a goal.

Even that’s a little tricky: Messi scored in 21-straight games in which he was eligible for selection, but 19-straight before missing two matches for injury. In that remarkable run of 21, he also had a run of six-straight braces.

It’s not really worth it to attempt to compare the two streaks: If Martinez gets to 21 (or even 19), it’s amazing stuff and worth celebrating on a worldwide level. Everyone has a bad game every now and again, but Martinez still finds the score sheet in ’em.

Look at the magician’s tricks he used for this one, including a back heel first touch and two freeze-frame cut moves. That’s not even mentioning the finish.

USWNT announces final matches of World Cup-winning year

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 18, 2019, 9:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CHICAGO (AP) The Women’s World Cup champion U.S. team will wrap up 2019 with matches against Sweden and Costa Rica.

U.S. Soccer announced Wednesday that the U.S. will face Sweden in Columbus, Ohio, on Nov. 7 and Costa Rica in Jacksonville, Florida, on Nov. 10.

[ MORE: Champions League wrap ]

The team is wrapping up its World Cup victory tour next month with matches against South Korea on Oct. 3 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and on Oct. 6 in Chicago.

Coach Jill Ellis is stepping down following the match in Chicago after leading the team to a pair of consecutive World Cup titles.

The United States is 15-1-2 this year and currently riding a 14-game winning streak.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports