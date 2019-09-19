Yotun leads Cruz Azul to inaugural Leagues Cup in Las Vegas

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A day removed from another disappointing draw, Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is talking about wisdom.

Spurs have lost a pair of 2-0 away leads in high-pressure matches this month, once in the North London Derby at the Emirates Stadium and again on Wednesday in Pireaus against Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League.

Pochettino said his team “didn’t follow the plan” during his post-match remarks.

A half-day later, he’s thinking it was more mindset and experience.

“We need to improve in all aspects. After leading 2-0 against Arsenal and Olympiacos, we aren’t talking about quality, just being better in this type of situation. It must be about your mentality and your will.”

To be fair to Spurs, they do not have the experience of leading early in Champions League matches. In last season’s remarkable run to the final, Tottenham held exactly one first half lead and it was for one minute against Man City in last season’s quarterfinal second leg.

Here are Spurs halftime score lines in last season’s UCL:

Inter away – 0-0 at half; 2-1 loss

Barcelona home – Down 2-0; 4-2 loss

PSV away – Down 1-0; 2-2 draw

PSV home – Down 1-0; 2-1 win

Inter home – 0-0; 1-0 win

Barca away – Down 1-0; 1-1 draw

—

BVB home – 0-0; 3-0 win

BVB away – 0-0; 1-0 win

Man City home – 0-0; 1-0 win

Man City away* – Down 3-2; 4-3 loss

Ajax home – Down 1-0; 1-0 loss

Ajax away – Down 2-0; 3-2 win

Liverpool neutral – Down 1-0, 2-0 loss

Olympiacos had a big club in its walls, and the desperation of knowing its home matches will be pivotal if it wants to finish second or third and continue in Europe this season. Spurs scored twice and seemingly expected their class to outlast the Greeks.

It didn’t.

Spurs striker Harry Kane backed Pochettino’s initial comments on Wednesday — “He’s been here for six years now and we’re still making similar mistakes to the ones we were in his first year”— so we imagine the team will be behind these ones as well.

