Berbatov's greatest Premier League hits

By Daniel KarellSep 20, 2019, 11:23 AM EDT
Dimitar Berbatov announced his retirement on Thursday, closing out a two-decade professional career.

The Bulgarian striker never flashed much pace in the helter skelter Premier League. But it didn’t matter. Over his eight seasons in the Premier League, Berbatov may go down in history for the greatest technical player in the Premier League era. I mean, just look at this first touch!

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Look at how nonchalantly Berbatov brought down that 50-yard bomb from across the field, controlling it as if he was just juggling the ball three feet in the air to himself. That slow, methodical play was evident for Berbatov across his time with Tottenham, Manchester United and Fulham, but it didn’t matter, because he always ended up in the right place in the box to score, or he could pick out a pass to set up a teammate. He even had a few dribbling tricks.

Berbatov finished his Premier League career with 94 goals and 40 assists in 229 games. He joined Tottenham after a stellar five-year run with Bayer Leverkusen in 2006 and immediately became a fan favorite. In 2008, he made a then-Man United record transfer to Old Trafford for around a reported $38 million. After four seasons and 48 league goals, Berbatov moved to Fulham for another couple of years before heading back abroad.

During his time in England, Berbatov left crowds stunned with stupendous goals, flicks and tricks. Here’s a collection of some of his best highlights.

Prince-Wright's Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 20, 2019, 12:28 PM EDT
Matchweek 6 is here in the Premier League and after so many shocks early in the season, it’s tough to select winners this week.

But let’s crack on anyway…

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Man City 3-1 Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Everton 3-1 Sheffield United – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Newcastle 2-1 Brighton – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM] 

Southampton 3-2 Bournemouth – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Leicester 2-2 Tottenham – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Burnley 1-1 Norwich – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolves – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

West Ham 1-1 Man United – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Report: Netherlands FA to meet with Dest

By Daniel KarellSep 20, 2019, 11:55 AM EDT
2 Comments

After missing a chance to meet last month, the KNVB (Netherlands FA) is looking to meet Ajax right back – and current U.S. Men’s National Team member – Sergino Dest, to see if they can sway him to play for the Netherlands in the future.

This is according to a report from Dutch soccer magazine Voetbal International, which states the national federation will meet with Dest in the coming days. Time is of the essence; Dest could be cap-tied by the U.S. as soon as October 11, when the USMNT hosts Cuba in a CONCACAF Nations League match.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

It’s been a whirlwind of a last six to 12 months for Dest. After being ignored by the Netherlands youth national teams growing up, Dest quickly committed to the U.S. youth national team programs. Dest was born and raised in the Netherlands but qualifies for the USMNT due to his Surinamese-American father. He joined the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team in 2016 and ended up starting at right back for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in 2017.

This past spring, despite being just 18-years old, Dest started up a level for the U.S. U-20s at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup and impressed. After a strong summer in Ajax preseason training, Dest was promoted to the Ajax first team and has suddenly become the team’s starting right back.

Dest’s meteoric rise over the past year has put him on the KNVB’s radar, and his club coach, Erik ten Hag, has said his preference is to see Dest play for former Ajax player and coach Ronald Koeman and the Netherlands National Team.

It ultimately means that Dest has a big decision to make, though he could delay it a month if he needs more time. He could tie his future to the U.S., a federation that has valued him from a young age and is giving him senior national team opportunities even at his age. Dest made his USMNT debut in September against Mexico and Uruguay. Even though he was overmatched in both games, it was surely a great learning experience for him and all part of the USMNT’s recruitment to keep him from the Netherlands.

On the other hand, Dest can play for the country of his birth, and potentially have a real chance to win the Euros next year or even a World Cup in the future, with this bright and strong Netherlands generation coming through.

Dest has just another week or two before callups are made, but he could in theory decide to reject any call-up this month, and make his decision in November. If he wants, he could even delay it until the spring, though that could damage his chances with the national teams in question.

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 20, 2019, 10:35 AM EDT
Matchweek 6 is about to start in the Premier League, as things continue to shake out across the table.

With games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, PL clubs now have to juggle European and cup competitions and things are starting to get very, very interesting.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday
3 p.m. ET: Southampton v. Bournemouth – NBCSN

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Leicester City v. Tottenham – NBCSN
10 a.m. ET: Man City v. Watford – NBCSN
10 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Norwich City – NBC Sports Gold
10 a.m. ET: Everton v. Sheffield United – NBC Sports Gold
12:30 p.m. ET: Newcastle v. Brighton – NBC

Sunday
9 a.m. ET: West Ham v. Man United – NBCSN
9 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Wolves – NBC Sports Gold
11:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal v. Aston Villa – NBC Sports Gold
11:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea v. Liverpool – NBCSN

Premier League Preview: Man City v. Watford

By Daniel KarellSep 20, 2019, 10:23 AM EDT
  • Manchester City looking to bounce back after stunning loss to Norwich City
  • Watford enjoyed thrilling comeback draw last weekend v. Arsenal
  • Manchester City have won their last 11 meetings with Watford in all competitions, scoring at least twice in each match and 38 times in total. 
  • This will be the fourth managerial meeting between Pep Guardiola and Sanchez Flores but the first in England. Sanchez Flores won the first match as Atletico Madrid manager in February 2010 against Guardiola’s Barcelona.

Coming off the club's first Premier League in 19 matches last weekend, Manchester City returns home to the friendly confines of the Etihad Stadium to face a team they're quite familiar with in Watford. (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBCSports.com).

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

Man City of course obliterated Watford, 6-0, in the FA Cup final last May, but it’s a new Watford with Quique Sanchez Flores in charge. Watford as well looked the best it had all season in the second half of last Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal, though that very easily could have just been because Arsenal’s midfield was non-existent in that half.

In any case, it all shapes up to be an exciting match, especially if new Watford signing Ismalia Sarr can get a start and run at Man City’s makeshift backline. Then again, if Raheem Sterling is back to his usual clinical self, it could be a long afternoon again for the Hornets.

Injuries/suspensions

Manchester City: OUT – Aymeric Laporte (knee), John Stones (thigh), Leroy Sane (knee); QUESTIONABLE – Phil Foden (illness)

Watford: OUT – Craig Cathcart (muscle), Isaac Success (groin), Troy Deeney (knee)

Projected lineups

Manchester City: Ederson – Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Zinchenko – Gundogan, Rodri, Silva – Sterling – Aguero, De Bruyne

Watford: Foster – Femenia, Dawson, Kabasele, Holebas – Capoue, Cleverly, Dacoure – Pereyra, Sarr, Deulofeu

What they’re saying

Pep Guardiola, on striker Gabriel Jesus after his goal in mid-week v. Shakhtar Donetsk: “It’s difficult to find anywhere in the world a striker like Gabriel. The number nine for Brazil, his behaviour in training is outstanding and he has to fight with one of the best strikers I have ever seen in my life in Aguero [for a place in the side]. I will not find a player like Gabriel. To sub Sergio you have to have a top player. I am so delighted with the strikers. When Gabriel plays, he does absolutely everything. Like he did in Ukraine, not just for the goal, he fights and plays.”

Quique Sanchez Flores, on last week’s comeback v. Arsenal: “We have good feelings. We need to make sure we don’t go too much about this match as the next one is completely different. It is not a time to talk about how many shots or how many attempts we had. It is time to be realistic. We still need to change the dynamic – this is the first step and then change for the next opponent.”

Prediction

Manchester City will be ultra focused this weekend to get back to winning ways, and even with a makeshift centerback duo, there’s still more than enough attacking firepower to demolish Watford. The Hornets looked better last week after making the coaching change during the international break, but this will be a step back for Watford.

Man City 3-0 Watford