More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Premier League Preview: Leicester City v. Tottenham

By Daniel KarellSep 20, 2019, 1:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment
  • Leicester City has won 25 points since Brendan Rodgers‘ first match in charge in March (W7 D4 L4). Only Liverpool (43), Man City (37) and Chelsea (27) have picked up more in that period
  • Tottenham Hotspur has won four of their last five Premier League matches against Leicester City, including the last three in a row. Spurs have never won four consecutive top-flight matches against the Foxes. 
  • Jamie Vardy has scored in his last three Premier League matches against Spurs, netting four goals during this run. Meanwhile, Harry Kane has scored 13 goals in 12 matches against Leicester City. 

Matchweek 7 of the 2019-20 Premier League season continues on Saturday morning with a terrific matchup between Leicester City and Tottenham. (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and NBCSports.com)

Leicester City lost its first game of the season last week at Man United, with manager Brendan Rodgers criticized post game for setting his side up too defensively when they were almost the favorite coming into the match. Tottenham meanwhile has recovered from a shaky start, won last week, 4-0 over Crystal Palace and is unbeaten in three matches in all competitions.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy both have great goal records against the opponents clubs, which makes this game a must-watch for those who are hoping for a bonanza of goals. With both teams tied on eight points and right in the mix for a top four position, there’s plenty on the line for Saturday’s game at the King Power Stadium.

Injuries/suspensions

Leicester City: OUT – Matthew James (Achilles)

Tottenham: OUT – Giovani Lo Celso (hip), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE – Juan Foyth (ankle)

Projected lineups

Leicester City: Schmeichel – Pereira, Evans, Söyüncü, Chilwell – Tielemens, Ndidi, Maddison – Perez, Vardy, Gray

Tottenham: Lloris – Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose – Eriksen, Ndombele, Alli – Son, Kane, Lamela

What they’re saying

Brendan Rodgers, on facing Tottenham after a trip to Greece: “It can help (us), but you have to make it happen, that’s important. Hopefully it happens to us here in future, that we have midweek games in Europe, and then Premier League games. It’s not easy, with all the travelling and the games, but they will bring a very, very top team. They have robust players, a good squad, where they can interchange and swap players, but we’ve had a great week’s training. We’ll finish our preparation off tomorrow and we’ll be ready.”

Mauricio Pochettino, on facing Leicester City: “They are a very good team. After winning the Premier League, they have rebuilt the team. Today’s it’s a different squad, new mentality, new manager and a great manager like Brendan. That is why it’s going to be tough.

“At the moment it’s so early to talk about which teams are going to be (in the top four). But of course, the Leicester squad is so good with a great manager, for sure they will be in a good position at the end of the season. But at the moment it’s so early to talk about being a contender for top four or top six.”

Prediction

This is one that you could really see going either way. Leicester City seems to be very strong under Brendan Rodgers and may even battle for the top six this season, while Tottenham’s attack seems on point right now. Defensively however, it’s been another story. We think both sides will share the spoils in a back and forth tactical battle.

Leicester City 2-2 Tottenham

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 20, 2019, 12:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Matchweek 6 is here in the Premier League and after so many shocks early in the season, it’s tough to select winners this week.

But let’s crack on anyway…

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Man City 3-1 Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Everton 3-1 Sheffield United – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Newcastle 2-1 Brighton – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM] 

Southampton 3-2 Bournemouth – (Friday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Leicester 2-2 Tottenham – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Burnley 1-1 Norwich – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

 

Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolves – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

West Ham 1-1 Man United – (Sunday, 9 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Report: Netherlands FA to meet with Dest

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellSep 20, 2019, 11:55 AM EDT
2 Comments

After missing a chance to meet last month, the KNVB (Netherlands FA) is looking to meet Ajax right back – and current U.S. Men’s National Team member – Sergino Dest, to see if they can sway him to play for the Netherlands in the future.

This is according to a report from Dutch soccer magazine Voetbal International, which states the national federation will meet with Dest in the coming days. Time is of the essence; Dest could be cap-tied by the U.S. as soon as October 11, when the USMNT hosts Cuba in a CONCACAF Nations League match.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

It’s been a whirlwind of a last six to 12 months for Dest. After being ignored by the Netherlands youth national teams growing up, Dest quickly committed to the U.S. youth national team programs. Dest was born and raised in the Netherlands but qualifies for the USMNT due to his Surinamese-American father. He joined the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team in 2016 and ended up starting at right back for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in 2017.

This past spring, despite being just 18-years old, Dest started up a level for the U.S. U-20s at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup and impressed. After a strong summer in Ajax preseason training, Dest was promoted to the Ajax first team and has suddenly become the team’s starting right back.

Dest’s meteoric rise over the past year has put him on the KNVB’s radar, and his club coach, Erik ten Hag, has said his preference is to see Dest play for former Ajax player and coach Ronald Koeman and the Netherlands National Team.

It ultimately means that Dest has a big decision to make, though he could delay it a month if he needs more time. He could tie his future to the U.S., a federation that has valued him from a young age and is giving him senior national team opportunities even at his age. Dest made his USMNT debut in September against Mexico and Uruguay. Even though he was overmatched in both games, it was surely a great learning experience for him and all part of the USMNT’s recruitment to keep him from the Netherlands.

On the other hand, Dest can play for the country of his birth, and potentially have a real chance to win the Euros next year or even a World Cup in the future, with this bright and strong Netherlands generation coming through.

Dest has just another week or two before callups are made, but he could in theory decide to reject any call-up this month, and make his decision in November. If he wants, he could even delay it until the spring, though that could damage his chances with the national teams in question.

Berbatov’s greatest Premier League hits

By Daniel KarellSep 20, 2019, 11:23 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Dimitar Berbatov announced his retirement on Thursday, closing out a two-decade professional career.

The Bulgarian striker never flashed much pace in the helter skelter Premier League. But it didn’t matter. Over his eight seasons in the Premier League, Berbatov may go down in history for the greatest technical player in the Premier League era. I mean, just look at this first touch!

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Look at how nonchalantly Berbatov brought down that 50-yard bomb from across the field, controlling it as if he was just juggling the ball three feet in the air to himself. That slow, methodical play was evident for Berbatov across his time with Tottenham, Manchester United and Fulham, but it didn’t matter, because he always ended up in the right place in the box to score, or he could pick out a pass to set up a teammate. He even had a few dribbling tricks.

Berbatov finished his Premier League career with 94 goals and 40 assists in 229 games. He joined Tottenham after a stellar five-year run with Bayer Leverkusen in 2006 and immediately became a fan favorite. In 2008, he made a then-Man United record transfer to Old Trafford for around a reported $38 million. After four seasons and 48 league goals, Berbatov moved to Fulham for another couple of years before heading back abroad.

During his time in England, Berbatov left crowds stunned with stupendous goals, flicks and tricks. Here’s a collection of some of his best highlights.

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 20, 2019, 10:35 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Matchweek 6 is about to start in the Premier League, as things continue to shake out across the table.

With games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, PL clubs now have to juggle European and cup competitions and things are starting to get very, very interesting.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ]

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today, Sky Sports News, NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Premier League “Goal Rush” ] 

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Friday
3 p.m. ET: Southampton v. Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM]

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Leicester City v. Tottenham – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Man City v. Watford – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Norwich City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Everton v. Sheffield United – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Newcastle v. Brighton – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
9 a.m. ET: West Ham v. Man United – NBCSN [STREAM]
9 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Wolves – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Arsenal v. Aston Villa – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Chelsea v. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]