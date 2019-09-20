Watch Live: Southampton v. Bournemouth

After missing a chance to meet last month, the KNVB (Netherlands FA) is looking to meet Ajax right back – and current U.S. Men’s National Team member – Sergino Dest, to see if they can sway him to play for the Netherlands in the future.

This is according to a report from Dutch soccer magazine Voetbal International, which states the national federation will meet with Dest in the coming days. Time is of the essence; Dest could be cap-tied by the U.S. as soon as October 11, when the USMNT hosts Cuba in a CONCACAF Nations League match.

It’s been a whirlwind of a last six to 12 months for Dest. After being ignored by the Netherlands youth national teams growing up, Dest quickly committed to the U.S. youth national team programs. Dest was born and raised in the Netherlands but qualifies for the USMNT due to his Surinamese-American father. He joined the U.S. Under-17 Men’s National Team in 2016 and ended up starting at right back for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in 2017.

This past spring, despite being just 18-years old, Dest started up a level for the U.S. U-20s at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup and impressed. After a strong summer in Ajax preseason training, Dest was promoted to the Ajax first team and has suddenly become the team’s starting right back.

Congrats to Sergiño Dest on officially being named to the @AFCAjax first team! 👍🏽👏 pic.twitter.com/AceBhIrIv7 — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) September 12, 2019

Dest’s meteoric rise over the past year has put him on the KNVB’s radar, and his club coach, Erik ten Hag, has said his preference is to see Dest play for former Ajax player and coach Ronald Koeman and the Netherlands National Team.

It ultimately means that Dest has a big decision to make, though he could delay it a month if he needs more time. He could tie his future to the U.S., a federation that has valued him from a young age and is giving him senior national team opportunities even at his age. Dest made his USMNT debut in September against Mexico and Uruguay. Even though he was overmatched in both games, it was surely a great learning experience for him and all part of the USMNT’s recruitment to keep him from the Netherlands.

On the other hand, Dest can play for the country of his birth, and potentially have a real chance to win the Euros next year or even a World Cup in the future, with this bright and strong Netherlands generation coming through.

Dest has just another week or two before callups are made, but he could in theory decide to reject any call-up this month, and make his decision in November. If he wants, he could even delay it until the spring, though that could damage his chances with the national teams in question.