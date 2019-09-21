Bundesliga wrap: Lewandowski’s Bayern keeps rolling, Leipzig stays top

Week 5 of the Bundesliga season looked a lot like so many others since Robert Lewandowski arrived in the country from Lech Poznan in 2010.
He scored, and his team won.
It wasn’t enough to put Bayern Munich atop the league, as the Bavarian side also saw RB Leipzig get a win and could sit third once Lewandowski’s first German team, Borussia Dortmund, plays on Sunday.
Bayern Munich 4-0 Koln
Robert Lewandowski is humming along, scoring two more goals to give him nine in Bayern’s first five matches of the Bundesliga season. The 31-year-old Polish superstar scored at midweek in the Champions League, and has scored in all seven matches he’s played since being skunked in the DFL SuperCup loss to Borussia Dortmund.
Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Perisic also scored for Bayern, who will finish the weekend no lower than third on the table. A 59th minute red card to Koln’s Kingsley Ehizibue came with Bayern already leading 2-0, so it was a bit snoozy in terms of drama at the Allianz Arena.
Werder Bremen 0-3 RB Leipzig
A 64th minute red card to Konrad Laimer couldn’t slow down the table leaders, as Leipzig added a goal after going down to 10-men in the win.
Willi Orban and Marcelo Saracchi scored for the visitors, and Marcel Sabitzer scored a terrific free kick in the win.
American teenager Josh Sargent started and played 80 minutes for the hosts, covering 9.63 kilometers and getting a lone shot on goal.
Elsewhere
Schalke 2-1 Mainz — Friday
Freiburg 1-1 Augsburg
Hertha Berlin 2-1 Paderborn
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Union Berlin
Borussia Monchengladbach v. Fortuna Dusseldorf — 9:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Eintracht Frankfurt v. Borussia Dortmund — Noon ET Sunday
STANDINGS
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|PTS
|RB Leipzig
|5
|4
|1
|0
|13
|3
|10
|1-1-0
|3-0-0
|13
|Bayern Munich
|5
|3
|2
|0
|16
|4
|12
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|11
|SC Freiburg
|5
|3
|1
|1
|11
|4
|7
|1-1-1
|2-0-0
|10
|FC Schalke 04
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|5
|5
|2-0-1
|1-1-0
|10
|Bayer Leverkusen
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|7
|1
|2-1-0
|1-0-1
|10
|Borussia Dortmund
|4
|3
|0
|1
|13
|5
|8
|2-0-0
|1-0-1
|9
|VfL Wolfsburg
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|3
|4
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|8
|Mönchengladbach
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|4
|1
|0-1-1
|2-0-0
|7
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|5
|0
|2-0-0
|0-0-2
|6
|Werder Bremen
|5
|2
|0
|3
|8
|12
|-4
|1-0-2
|1-0-1
|6
|FC Augsburg
|5
|1
|2
|2
|7
|11
|-4
|1-1-0
|0-1-2
|5
|Fortuna Düsseldorf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|0-1-1
|1-0-1
|4
|1899 Hoffenheim
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|1-0-1
|0-1-1
|4
|1. FC Union Berlin
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|10
|-5
|1-0-2
|0-1-1
|4
|Hertha BSC Berlin
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|11
|-6
|1-0-1
|0-1-2
|4
|1. FC Köln
|5
|1
|0
|4
|4
|11
|-7
|0-0-2
|1-0-2
|3
|FSV Mainz 05
|5
|1
|0
|4
|5
|15
|-10
|1-0-1
|0-0-3
|3
|SC Paderborn
|5
|0
|1
|4
|6
|14
|-8
|0-0-2
|0-1-2
|1