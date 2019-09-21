More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Leicester stun Tottenham, seal dramatic comeback win

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 21, 2019, 9:32 AM EDT
Leicester City beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, as Harry Kane‘s moment of magic was cancelled out by Ricardo Pereira and James Maddison amid plenty of VAR drama.

Both teams had goals disallowed by video technology and Spurs’ Heung-Min Son was called off by a millimeter after Serge Aurier thought he had put them 2-0 up. Moments later the equalizer arrived as Leicester battled back well and Maddison delivered a fine late winner to hand Brendan Rodgers‘ men a magnificent win.

As for Spurs, Mauricio Pochettino‘s side are without an away win in the Premier League since January as they once again coughed up a lead.

With the win Leicester momentarily move up to second place in the table on 11 points from their opening six games of the Premier League season, while Spurs have eight points.

3 things we learned

1. Kane’s wizardy overshadowed: It was a goal worthy of winning any game, but it didn’t. And that’s a real shame. Harry Kane somehow scored from lying on the floor to put Tottenham 1-0 up. It was a thing of beauty, and Kane’s composure was supreme. He meant to do it. The way he knocked the ball into the ground was deliberate and although it may not be the most beautiful goal he has scored, it was surely the most impressive.

2. VAR momentum swings: Spurs had the stuffing knocked out of them when Aurier’s goal was ruled out by an extremely marginal offside decision. The momentum swings that VAR provides are brutal, and Leicester suffered from it in the first half. Spurs suffered from it badly in the second half, and maybe because Son was so close to being level it hit them harder. That second Spurs goal being disallowed gave Leicester a huge boost and my word did they make the most of it.

3. Tottenham fade, once again: Spurs haven’t won away in the PL since a last-gasp victory at Fulham in January. Let that sink in. Pochettino’s men have problems away from home, but they have issues wherever they play right now as they continue to cough up leads (see the NLD at Arsenal and the UCL draw at Olympiakos) and put in sloppy second half displays. They should have wrapped up the three points fairly easily in this one, but a sloppy defensive display let Leicester back in the game and they were beaten by a moment of magic. As Kane said in midweek, right now Spurs are making the same mistakes they did when Pochettino first took charge. They aren’t learning, and that is a real worry.

Man of the Match: James Maddison – The difference maker in attack for Leicester, as he created several chances and scored a stunning winning goal. The Englishman is coming of age this season and his decision making in the final third is improving all the time.

Spurs took control of the game early on but failed to carve out clear-cut chances, as Leicester were dangerous on the break as Vardy led the way.

Maddison then got going and curled one effort just wide after a wonderful run and moments later he again danced into the box but was denied. From the resulting corner Leicester thought they had taken the lead, as a shot from distance was spilled by Gazzaniga and Wilfried Ndidi eventually bundled the ball home.

However, VAR was used correctly as Ayoze Perez was in an offside position. A huge let-off for Spurs.

Moussa Sissoko was then booked after a lunging tackle on Maddison, while Spurs wanted a penalty kick as Danny Rose went down in the box but nothing was given.

Soon after Spurs went ahead in incredible fashion, as Heung-min Son played in Kane with a wonderful flick but then the Spurs captain somehow scored after being pushed in the box and falling flat on his face, as he improvized to chop the ball past Kasper Schmeichel.

An amazing moment of genius from Kane gave Tottenham the lead.

Gazzaniga beat away a deflected shot from Perez as Leicester pushed hard to try and go in level at the break, but Spurs had the advantage thanks to Kane’s wizardry.

In the second half Spurs sat back and were happy to possess the ball, while Leicester looked for Vardy as early and often as possible on the break.

Gazzaniga denied Vardy after the Leicester star raced free of Jan Vertonghen but the Spurs defender did enough to get a nick on the ball which allowed his goalkeeper to keep Vardy out. Son was then played in but dragged his shot wide of the target as the game opened up in the closing stages.

But just as Tottenham thought they had sealed the win as Aurier’s low drive hit the back of the net, VAR decided Son was offside by the finest of margins. Moments later Leicester were level as Vardy played the ball to the back post and Pereira arrived to slot home the equalizer.

Buoyed by that leveller, Leicester looked more likely to grab a winner as Vardy smashed just wide and then Maddison struck from outside the box to seal all three points for the Foxes to send them second in the table.

Watch Live: Man City v. Watford headlines 10am ET games

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 21, 2019, 9:45 AM EDT
Three Premier League games take center stage at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, as potential upsets are the focus.

Manchester City aim to get back on track as they play Watford, while Norwich head to Burnley and Everton host Sheffield United.

The schedule for the three games at 10 a.m. ET is below

10 a.m. ET: Man City v. Watford
10 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Norwich
10 a.m. ET: Everton v. Sheffield United

Roy Keane joins Sky Sports as a pundit

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 21, 2019, 9:02 AM EDT
Grab your popcorn. Roy Keane is back as a regular Premier League pundit.

The legendary Manchester United midfielder, who won seven PL titles with the Red Devils, has been announced as Sky Sports’ latest new pundit, joining Jose Mourinho, Gary Neville, Graeme Souness and Jamie Carragher among others.

In a statement released on Saturday, our partners as Sky say Keane will be with them 'throughout the season' and his first game in the studio will be at Stamford Bridge for Chelsea v. Liverpool this Sunday.

“I’ve worked with Sky Sports quite a few times over the years and it’s always been an experience I’ve enjoyed, so this makes absolute sense,” Keane said. “While I’m not coaching I still want to be involved in the game and in some ways, this is the next best thing.

“It’s a game of opinions, I’ve never shied away from giving mine and that’s only going to continue this season. Sky Sports has always been famous for the heated debates – I look forward to starting a few more.”

Keane will be appointment viewing, and just like in his playing days, he is never scared to tell it how it is. And then some. He has been working as a pundit for ITV covering England games and international tournaments, while he has also been the assistant coach for the Republic of Ireland, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest in recent seasons.

After being a head coach at Sunderland and Ipswich Town in the past, he now appears to be focusing more on punditry.

Expect plenty of heated debates between Mourinho and Keane in the Sky Sports studio this season.

VIDEO: Harry Kane scores mind-boggling goal

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 21, 2019, 8:11 AM EDT
How?

How has he managed that?

Harry Kane gave Tottenham Hotspur the lead in the first half at Leicester City on Saturday, as the English striker somehow scored when totally off balance and about to fall flat on his face.

You have to see it to believe it. And here it is.

Is is the most beautiful goal Harry Kane has ever scored? No.

Is it the most impressive? Quite possibly.

Watch Live: Leicester v. Tottenham

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 21, 2019, 7:31 AM EDT
Leicester City host Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium on Saturday in a tasty clash between two teams aiming to kick on after decent starts to the season.

Brendan Rodgers‘ Foxes are tipped by many to break into the top six this season and a marquee win against Spurs would go a long way to cementing their status as ‘the best of the rest’ in the PL.

Spurs are looking to bounce back from a midweek collapse in the UEFA Champions League, but Mauricio Pochettino‘s side last won away from home in the Premier League in January. He knows this will not be easy.

In team news Leicester bring Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes into the lineup.

Tottenham start Gazzaniga in goal, with Hugo Lloris welcoming his new child overnight.

LINEUPS

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell, Ndidi, Perez, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy