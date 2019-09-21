Serie A roundup: Inter win Derby della Madonnina, Juventus edge Verona (video)

Inter Milan’s rampant run and Juventus’ win headline Saturday’s Serie A action.
AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan
The stats books following this season’s first Derby della Madonnina make two things very clear: at the moment, Inter are the best team in Milan and in Serie A.
With four consecutive victories to start the season, Antonio Conte and Co. lead Italy’s top-flight by two points.
After nearly being up two goals in the first half, Inter broke deadlock in the 49th minute. From a orchestrated set-piece play, marcelo Brozovic’s strike skimmed the heels of Rafael Leão, deflecting the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma, and into the back of the net. An offside call was reviewed through VAR, but the goal stood.
In the 78th minute, a short, lofted cross from Nicolò Barella found Romelu Lukaku, who headed the ball into the far post. The Belgian, who arrived from Manchester United during the summer, has scored three goals in four league games.
Dominating time with the ball didn’t do much for AC Milan, whose clearest chance came late in the second half when Theo Hernández’s strike inside the box hit the bar.
Yet to taste a draw or defeat, Inter marches on as they host Lazio next, while AC Milan travel to Turin to take on Torino.
Juventus 2-1 Hellas Verona
In a game that could have gone either way, Juventus, with its star-studded team and all, walked away with three points against 10-man Hellas Verona.
With positive momentum behind them, second-place Juventus travels to Brescia next, while Hellas Verona receive a lackluster Udinese side.
Elsewhere in Serie A
Cagilari 3-1 Genoa
Udinese 0-1 Brescia