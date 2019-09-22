De Boer worries after Josef Martinez stretchered off for Atl Utd

Josef Martinez saw the end of his remarkable 15-match MLS scoring streak on Sunday, and there’s a question of when he’ll be able to start a new one.
Martinez was stretchered off the field late in Sunday’s 3-1 defeat of San Jose, and the Venezuelan super scorer’s status is unknown.
Atlanta manager Frank De Boer said at one point that he’s “afraid it’s something serious” in a reply to Spanish-speaking media, but was non-committal about the injury other than to express confidence the Five Stripes could find a solution in his absence.
“We know Josef a little bit. He’s a tough guy. He will not suddenly step off the field. He will have something, that’s for sure. But we have to wait. It’s too early to predict. But I think it’s not a good sign that he goes off. We have to deal with it. Again, we have to wait.”
Martinez was injured in the 79th minute of his third-start in seven days, and he went the distance in the first two. That’s a lot of soccer for a workhorse striker.
He has 76 goals in 81 MLS matches, and has been linked with a move to the Premier League.
Atlanta’s alternatives include using Hector Villalba up top or hoping for the best from center forwards Brandon Vazquez, the 20-year-old with two goals in nine MLS appearances this season, and Romario Williams, who’s only played more than 15 minutes once since July and has one goal on the season.
Cross your fingers, Five Stripes.
Marcus Rashford has suffered a non-contact injury in Manchester United’s Sunday clash with West Ham United.
Working the front line, Rashford slowed up inside the 18 and then took a few paces before collapsing onto the turf.
The striker, 21, has three goals in seven Premier League appearances this season. He was replaced by Jesse Lingard.
The good news, of course, is that Rashford walked into the tunnel on his own power.
The bad news is the often nefarious nature of non-contact injuries, where something in the body just gives under pressure.
Keep it tuned here for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s post-match comments, as the Red Devils trail West Ham 1-0.
USMNT fans can use these weekly reminders about Zack Steffen‘s quality given his poor recent performances with the national team.
Those performances have almost exclusively had to do with terrible decision making with the ball at his feet, not shot-stopping. The shot-stopping, as you’ll see below, is alive and well.
On loan from Man City, the Fortuna Dusseldorf goalkeeper has been very good for his Bundesliga outfit and made not one, not two, but three quality interventions against Borussia Monchengladbach’s Breel Embolo on Sunday.
Dusseldorf led 1-0 in the 12th minute when the Swiss speedster beat the trap and tried his hand at chipping Steffen.
The 24-year-old slapped that into the air, then dove to stymy Embolo’s rebound bid before sticking out a leg to block the forward’s square ball back into the mix.
Excellent stuff from Steffen.
Manchester United is in London to face West Ham United in a big match for both teams’ table ambitions (Watch live at 9 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
The visitors gamble of playing mostly kids in the Europa League worked out when Mason Greenwood spun a 1-0 win over Astana on Thursday.
Manuel Pellegrini, meanwhile, has his A-team ready for a chance to finish the weekend in the Top Four.
Another part of London sees Crystal Palace hosting weary Wolves at Selhurst Park (Watch live at 9 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold, online via NBCSports.com).
Wolves lost to Braga in the Europa League on Thursday, and sit in the Bottom Three. Palace will be dragged nearer to that fray if it cannot take advantage.
Before Manchester United fires off a shot against West Ham on Sunday, its manager has taken aim at Real Madrid.
The Spanish giants are again said to be aiming to bring Paul Pogba to La Liga this winter as the race to win Spain’s top flight appears to be wide open as Lionel Messi battles fitness and newly-promoted Granada is the surprise table topper.
But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issued a firm hands-off to Perez.
“I am not worried now and I will never be worried in the future about Paul Pogba staying here,” Solskjaer said. “If it all kicks off against with Madrid in January then there will be no worries then either. If we have to live with the speculation again then we will handle it like we did in the summer. Paul is going nowhere. He is happy here when he’s playing.”
So far, Pogba has been a decent soldier despite his mentions of interest in a change of scenery. The 26-year-old’s contract runs through 2020-21, so if a move happens it may well come in January.
That said, United hasn’t played exceptionally bad this season and is a converted penalty or two away from being the closest club to Liverpool on the table (though surely a few teams would make similar claims). Pogba has a pair of an assists in four matches and his absence was notable in the 1-0 win over Leicester City last weekend.
If the Red Devils can manage a good place in the table and run of form against the top teams, perhaps Pogba will ink a longer term deal with United. He’s obviously valued by Ed Woodward. And United fans who hope to keep him in town will also monitor the down times at Real Madrid under Pogba’s seemingly preferred manager Zinedine Zidane. Because Pogba moving to a club where Jose Mourinho is just a few bad matches away doesn’t seem ideal.
On the other hand, few teams can offer the combination of money and assets of Real should United decide to load up for an extended run in Europa League and the top four, and Real’s players will not be Cup-tied due to their status in the Champions League.