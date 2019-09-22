More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

La Liga Roundup: Real Madrid secure huge road victory

By Daniel KarellSep 22, 2019, 5:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For all the talk of a crisis at Real Madrid through the summer and early portion of the season, Los Blancos sit in second place in the La Liga table after a huge road win at Sevilla. That match highlights Sunday’s La Liga action from Spain.

[ FOLLOW: PST’s La Liga coverage ]

Sevilla 0-1 Real Madrid

Karim Benzema has been overlooked at times, partially because he always played in Cristiano Ronaldo’s shadow and because Didier Deschamps refuses to select him for the France National Team. But on Sunday, he came through big, as he often does, for his club side Real Madrid.

Los Blancos secured a big 1-0 victory at Sevilla, with the hosts – Sergio Ramos’ former club – failing to register a shot on target. Early on Sevilla floated balls into the box and had a shout for a penalty kick when a header clanged off Raphael Varane before going out of play. However, it wasn’t ruled a handball.

In the 65th minute, Benzema found himself in space in the box and off a great feed from right back Dani Carvajal, the Frenchman headed back across goal to put Real Madrid up 1-0.

The partnership of Ramos and Varane kept Mexican international Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez quiet after entering in the 69th minute. The match was also the first for Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui against his former employers since they sacked him just a few months into the season.

With the win, Real Madrid moves into a tie for first in the table, though they sit in second place behind Athletic Bilbao on goal differential.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Leganes 1-1 Valencia

Getafe 4-2 Mallorca

Espanyol 1-3 Real Sociedad

Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Alaves

Year-long domination for Man City, Liverpool

By Daniel KarellSep 22, 2019, 4:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the last 365 days, the Premier League has been a two-horse race; Manchester City, Liverpool, and everyone else.

Sunday marked the one-year point since anyone other than Man City or Liverpool had at least a share of first place in the Premier League standings. Sometimes, when we get deep in analysis and discussion about the incredible performances of Man City and Liverpool, it’s good to take a step back and realize just how dominant the two clubs have been.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Man City and Liverpool of course went on to finish 1-2 in the Premier League standings, winning 32 and 30 games along the way and earning 98 and 97 points, respectively. The next closest finisher, Chelsea, had just 72 points.

Both teams have continued the strong form of last season into this year – minus a slipup by Man City at Norwich City. However, the Cityzens rebounded with an incredible 8-0 win over Watford this weekend. Liverpool meanwhile has won 15-straight matches and currently holds a five-point lead in the standings through six weeks of the season.

In the current state of affairs in the Premier League, it feels like the dominance of these two will continue for years to come. Chelsea’s young crop of stars looks interesting and Tottenham could challenge, but almost no one seems to be up to the level – on a game-to-game, consistent basis – of both Man City and Liverpool. So could we see another 365 days of dominance from the north and Northwest of England?

There’s no reason to say ‘why not.’

Racist chants prompt brief suspension of Serie A soccer game

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 22, 2019, 3:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

PARMA, Italy (AP) Racist chants prompted a brief suspension during an Italian league soccer match between Atalanta and Fiorentina on Sunday.

The referee ordered a warning to be read over the stadium’s loudspeaker after the chants were apparently made by Atalanta fans toward Fiorentina fullback Dalbert Henrique, a Brazilian player who is black.

Toward the half-hour mark, Dalbert stopped and glared at the direction where the chants appeared to come from, and he then spoke to the referee.

The address over the loudspeaker, warning that the match would not resume until the chants stopped, was met with whistles from the crowd.

Once the crowd calmed down, the match resumed after a break of several minutes.

It’s the latest incident in a spate of racism in Serie A.

Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku and AC Milan’s Franck Kessie have also been targeted this season but no club has been punished by the league judge.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino addressed the incident in Parma as a guest on Italian state TV RAI.

“Racism is combatted with education, condemnation and discussion,” Infantino said. “You can’t have racism in society or in football. In Italy the situation has not improved and this is really serious. You need to identify those responsible and throw them out of the stadiums. You need, as in England, the certainty of the penalty. You can’t be afraid to condemn racists, we need to combat them until they stop.”

Atalanta, which is based in Bergamo, is playing in Parma while its stadium is being renovated.

Hilarious Klopp raves about Man City: ‘They could’ve scored 12’

@NBCSportsSoccer
By Nicholas MendolaSep 22, 2019, 2:51 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jurgen Klopp joined NBC’s pitch side desk at Stamford Bridge following Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Chelsea on Sunday, and as usual was an exceptional interview.

The Reds boss was asked whether the five-point advantage his side holds over second place Man City is significant, and Klopp issued a fantastic response.

[ MORE: Match recap | 3 things ]

“Did you watch the game yesterday? Do you think you can get rid of a team like that? They come from Ukraine, have absolutely no time to prepare, no time to rest and play that game. The first 15 minutes (makes explosive noise) what was that? They could’ve scored 12. It is really a joy to watch to be honest. … Eighteen points after six matches is a pretty impressive numbers, but 32 to come is another big number.”

This is why Klopp is delightful. Yes, he serves his team purpose by taking the title talk away from the team, but he also shows how much he loves the game (He also issued a questionable language statement on the nature of 2-0 leads).

What City did on Saturday against Watford was and is amazing to everyone. And we love the competition with Pep that clearly lives in both of their minds.

Lampard explains why Pulisic is not playing

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 22, 2019, 2:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LONDON — Frank Lampard made it crystal clear as to why Christian Pulisic isn’t playing for Chelsea right now.

He isn’t quite ready to be a regular in the Premier League.

The USMNT star was an unused substitute for the third game running, as Chelsea lost 2-1 at home to Liverpool on Sunday.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned

Asked by Pro Soccer Talk after the game if Pulisic was a victim of Chelsea suffering three injuries to players during their defeat to Liverpool, Lampard said that wasn’t the case at all.

“He wasn’t a victim of the injuries. I’ve got a squad to pick from. Before that he had played a few games,” Lampard said. “Willian has come back in and been sharp and looked good. I decided to go with Mason [Mount] today, because we needed to stay strong in midfield and play Mason high up the pitch. That is my choice to make. He will get ample opportunities. He is a young player as well as everyone is talking about Mason and Tammy and Fikayo. He is actually as young, if not younger, than some of them. His chances will come.”

There have been some suggestions in the British media this week that Pulisic has been described as being shy and has struggled to fit in and settle down since his move from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea in the summer.

Asked if Pulisic was struggling with his new life in London, Lampard said he didn’t think that was the case and again pointed to other players, aside from Pulisic, deserving more minutes too.

“No, I can’t speak exactly for him, but no, that is not the case,” Lampard said. “I have to make choices. There is him sitting on the bench, Pedro sitting on the bench, Ross Barkley on the bench, Batshuayi, who deserves more minutes for the way he’s training at the minute. Those are the unfortunate choices I need to make.”

Right now, Pulisic is suffering from Chelsea switching formations and the likes of Willian and Pedro returning to fitness. Add in Callum Hudson-Odoi soon to return from injury and Pulisic could slip to being Chelsea’s fifth-choice winger.

Both Pedro and Willian received plenty of criticism for their performances in the midweek defeat to Valencia in the UEFA Champions League, and the fact Lampard didn’t just say ‘Pulisic would have played some time but was unlucky due to our injuries’ was quite telling.

It is far too early to say this is a problem for the U.S. men’s national team, but Pulisic’s decision to join Chelsea in January may be seen as a step back if he doesn’t soon secure regular minutes.

He started in the Super Cup final against Liverpool and had an assist, and he started in PL games against Leicester, Norwich and Sheffield United where his displays were a little timid as he too often took the easy option.

Lampard obviously rates him and pointed to Pulisic only turning 21 years old earlier this week, but it is clear he doesn’t rate him enough to start the Pennsylvania native over the likes of Mount, Willian and Pedro.

That is a big problem for Pulisic.