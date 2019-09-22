Neymar scores late again in PSG win

Paris Saint-Germain fans may have to return to liking Neymar again.
For the second consecutive Ligue 1 match, Neymar scored late to give PSG all three points in a massive 1-0 win at Lyon. With the win, PSG moved into a three-point lead in the Ligue 1 table.
After being involved in the buildup in the 87th minute, Neymar found a pocket of space at the top of the box. After receiving the ball and facing up his defenders, he made a quick move to his left, took two steps and fired a strike into the low far corner to put PSG in front.
PSG fans have come out pretty clearly since the summer when news reports surrounding Neymar and his camp made it clear he preferred to leave PSG for a return to Barcelona. It appeared he was willing to give up on his dream to lead the line and be a new star for a team in another league, but the transfer never happened, mainly for financial reasons.
And yet, despite missing most of preseason recovering from his ankle injury suffered on international duty, Neymar returned to the side for coach Thomas Tuchel and has scored two massive goals to help earn PSG six points.
To Neymar’s credit, it appears he’s put his head down since the end of the transfer window and is working hard for his club and his teammates. Despite his hatred from fans and general observers for some of his on-the-field and off-the-field antics, he seems to have the trust of his PSG teammates, and there were many reports that Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi were the ones pushing for Neymar to come back from within Barcelona.
Even if he can’t win over some PSG fans for threatening to leave the club, more goals like these will certainly endear him to fans who may have been indifferent over the transfer saga.
Watch the goal below:
For all the talk of a crisis at Real Madrid through the summer and early portion of the season, Los Blancos sit in second place in the La Liga table after a huge road win at Sevilla. That match highlights Sunday’s La Liga action from Spain.
Sevilla 0-1 Real Madrid
Karim Benzema has been overlooked at times, partially because he always played in Cristiano Ronaldo’s shadow and because Didier Deschamps refuses to select him for the France National Team. But on Sunday, he came through big, as he often does, for his club side Real Madrid.
Los Blancos secured a big 1-0 victory at Sevilla, with the hosts – Sergio Ramos’ former club – failing to register a shot on target. Early on Sevilla floated balls into the box and had a shout for a penalty kick when a header clanged off Raphael Varane before going out of play. However, it wasn’t ruled a handball.
In the 65th minute, Benzema found himself in space in the box and off a great feed from right back Dani Carvajal, the Frenchman headed back across goal to put Real Madrid up 1-0.
The partnership of Ramos and Varane kept Mexican international Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez quiet after entering in the 69th minute. The match was also the first for Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui against his former employers since they sacked him just a few months into the season.
With the win, Real Madrid moves into a tie for first in the table, though they sit in second place behind Athletic Bilbao on goal differential.
Elsewhere in La Liga
Leganes 1-1 Valencia
Getafe 4-2 Mallorca
Espanyol 1-3 Real Sociedad
Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Alaves
For the last 365 days, the Premier League has been a two-horse race; Manchester City, Liverpool, and everyone else.
Sunday marked the one-year point since anyone other than Man City or Liverpool had at least a share of first place in the Premier League standings. Sometimes, when we get deep in analysis and discussion about the incredible performances of Man City and Liverpool, it’s good to take a step back and realize just how dominant the two clubs have been.
Man City and Liverpool of course went on to finish 1-2 in the Premier League standings, winning 32 and 30 games along the way and earning 98 and 97 points, respectively. The next closest finisher, Chelsea, had just 72 points.
Both teams have continued the strong form of last season into this year – minus a slipup by Man City at Norwich City. However, the Cityzens rebounded with an incredible 8-0 win over Watford this weekend. Liverpool meanwhile has won 15-straight matches and currently holds a five-point lead in the standings through six weeks of the season.
In the current state of affairs in the Premier League, it feels like the dominance of these two will continue for years to come. Chelsea’s young crop of stars looks interesting and Tottenham could challenge, but almost no one seems to be up to the level – on a game-to-game, consistent basis – of both Man City and Liverpool. So could we see another 365 days of dominance from the north and Northwest of England?
There’s no reason to say ‘why not.’
PARMA, Italy (AP) Racist chants prompted a brief suspension during an Italian league soccer match between Atalanta and Fiorentina on Sunday.
The referee ordered a warning to be read over the stadium’s loudspeaker after the chants were apparently made by Atalanta fans toward Fiorentina fullback Dalbert Henrique, a Brazilian player who is black.
Toward the half-hour mark, Dalbert stopped and glared at the direction where the chants appeared to come from, and he then spoke to the referee.
The address over the loudspeaker, warning that the match would not resume until the chants stopped, was met with whistles from the crowd.
Once the crowd calmed down, the match resumed after a break of several minutes.
It’s the latest incident in a spate of racism in Serie A.
Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku and AC Milan’s Franck Kessie have also been targeted this season but no club has been punished by the league judge.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino addressed the incident in Parma as a guest on Italian state TV RAI.
“Racism is combatted with education, condemnation and discussion,” Infantino said. “You can’t have racism in society or in football. In Italy the situation has not improved and this is really serious. You need to identify those responsible and throw them out of the stadiums. You need, as in England, the certainty of the penalty. You can’t be afraid to condemn racists, we need to combat them until they stop.”
Atalanta, which is based in Bergamo, is playing in Parma while its stadium is being renovated.
Jurgen Klopp joined NBC’s pitch side desk at Stamford Bridge following Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Chelsea on Sunday, and as usual was an exceptional interview.
The Reds boss was asked whether the five-point advantage his side holds over second place Man City is significant, and Klopp issued a fantastic response.
“Did you watch the game yesterday? Do you think you can get rid of a team like that? They come from Ukraine, have absolutely no time to prepare, no time to rest and play that game. The first 15 minutes (makes explosive noise) what was that? They could’ve scored 12. It is really a joy to watch to be honest. … Eighteen points after six matches is a pretty impressive numbers, but 32 to come is another big number.”
This is why Klopp is delightful. Yes, he serves his team purpose by taking the title talk away from the team, but he also shows how much he loves the game (He also issued a questionable language statement on the nature of 2-0 leads).
What City did on Saturday against Watford was and is amazing to everyone. And we love the competition with Pep that clearly lives in both of their minds.