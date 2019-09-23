Atlanta United, USMNT veteran Parkhurst to retire

Michael Parkhurst has announced he will retire at the end of the 2019 Major League Soccer season.

Parkhurst, 35, has had a legendary career as the defender with the USMNT, New England Revolution, Atlanta United, the Columbus Crew, Danish side Nordsjaelland and in Germany with FC Augsburg.

The Rhode Island native was the first Atlanta United captain in club history and has been ever present for them over the past three seasons.

Parkhurst led Atlanta to the 2018 MLS Cup and is a six-time MLS All Star who was also named MLS’ Best Defender (2007) and Rookie of the Year (2005). ATL also won the Campeones Cup and the U.S. Open Cup with Parkhurst anchoring their back line.

Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra paid tribute to his former USMNT teammate.

“We want to congratulate Michael on an illustrious career and thank him for immense contributions to Atlanta United,” Bocanegra said. “His career accolades speak for themselves, but during his time in Atlanta, he was a consummate professional and played an integral role for us, both on-and-off the field. In addition to solidifying our back line for the 2018 MLS Cup Championship run, he was also an influential figure in building our club’s culture and we’re forever indebted to him for that. We wish him the best in his future endeavors and he’ll always be welcome back at Atlanta United.”

This is what Parkhurst had to say after calling time on his 15-year professional career.

Parkhurst is as solid and reliable as defenders come.

Either at center back or right back he is a clever defender who uses the ball well and does all of the basic things with supreme ease. He played for the USMNT 25 times, and probably should have played for them more, as he won two Gold Cups and also went to the 2008 Olympic games for the Stars and Stripes.

He will no doubt be a valuable addition to any MLS team when it comes to stepping into coaching or any other front office role.

Parkhurst’s main aim now will be to end the season on a high with Atlanta as they aim to seal back-to-back MLS Cups with Frank De Boer‘s side still battling to be crowned the Eastern Conference champs ahead of the playoffs kicking off next month.

