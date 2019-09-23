Messi named FIFA’s Best men’s player; Best XI controversial

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lionel Messi is the winner of FIFA’s The Best men’s player, awarded Monday in Milan.

The prolific megastar beat out Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk and Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo for the honor.

All three, of course, were on the Best XI, though it was not without controversy.

Premier League champions Manchester City had no representation on FIFA’s The Best XI, which comically included three Real Madrid players.

Champions League winners Liverpool followed up the Best Goalkeeper honor given to Alisson Becker and Best Manager nod to Jurgen Klopp with spots for Van Dijk and obviously Alisson on the XI.

Real Madrid, La Liga’s third place side, put Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, and Luka Modric on the team, as well as Eden Hazard who spent most of the awards season with Chelsea.

Juve’s Ronaldo is joined by Matthijs de Ligt, who led Ajax’s long UCL run before leaving for Turin.

Kylian Mbappe helps shut the attacks of Man City and Liverpool out of the team. Not one player from Germany or the Bundesliga was named to the team.

Alisson Becker (BRA) – Liverpool

Matthijs de Ligt (NED) – Ajax / Juventus

Sergio Ramos (ESP) – Real Madrid

Virgil van Dijk (NED) – Liverpool

Marcelo (BRA) – Real Madrid

Luka Modric (CRO) – Real Madrid

Frenkie de Jong (NED) – Ajax/Barcelona

Eden Hazard (BEL) – Chelsea/ Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo (POR) – Juventus

Kylian Mbappe (FRA) – Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi (ARG) – Barcelona

