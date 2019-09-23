Rapinoe, Ellis win FIFA honors; Five USWNT players in Best XI

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Zero surprise here.

Megan Rapinoe has been named the Best women’s player Jill Ellis has been named the top manager in women’s soccer at FIFA’s The Best awards ceremony in Milan on Monday.

[ MORE: Messi win’s men’s honor, City shut out ]

Ellis led the USWNT to its second-straight Women’s World Cup this summer, the first boss to manage the feat (Germany won two-straight World Cups, but had Tina Theune and Silvia Neid at the helm).

Rapinoe made waves on and off the field during the USWNT’s spell-binding run to a second-successive title, its fourth in history.

The Women’s Best XI sees four of her teammates join her: Alex Morgan, Kelley O’Hara, Julie Ertz, and Rose Lavelle.

Three members of Women’s Champions League winners Lyon also make the list, as does top goalkeeper winner Sari van Veenendaal.

Sari van Veenendaal (NED) – Arsenal / Atletico Madrid

Lucy Bronze (ENG) – Olympique Lyonnais

Wendie Renard (FRA) – Olympique Lyonnais

Nilla Fischer (SWE) – VfL Wolfsburg / Linkopings

Kelley O’Hara (USA) – Utah Royals

Amandine Henry (FRA) – Olympique Lyonnais

Julie Ertz (USA) – Chicago Red Stars

Rose Lavelle (USA) – Washington Spirit

Megan Rapinoe (USA) – Reign FC

Marta (BRA) – Orlando Pride

Alex Morgan (USA) – Orlando Pride

‘Follow @NicholasMendola