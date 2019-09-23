More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
UEFA bans fans from three EURO 2020 qualifiers for racism

Associated PressSep 23, 2019, 11:59 AM EDT
NYON, Switzerland (AP) UEFA has punished three countries for racist behavior by fans at European Championship qualifying games, ordering them to play in empty stadiums.

Romania, Hungary and Slovakia will all serve the punishments during their next home qualifier in October. The visiting teams will be Norway, Azerbaijan and Wales, respectively.

UEFA says Romania’s federation faces a second stadium closure during a one-year probationary period.

Romania was also charged with other fan disorder during a 2-1 loss against Spain this month, including fans on the pitch stopping play. UEFA imposed a fine of 83,000 euros ($91,200).

Hungary and Slovakia were sanctioned by racist behavior by fans when the neighboring countries played in Budapest on Sept. 9.

UEFA fined Hungary 67,125 euros ($73,750) for a range of other offenses, and ordered Slovakia’s federation to pay 20,000 euros ($22,000).

Holding set to return from injury for Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 23, 2019, 12:35 PM EDT
Rob Holding is set to return for Arsenal at Nottingham Forest this week.

The Gunners travel to Forest in the League Cup on Tuesday, with Holding back in the squad after nine months out through injury.

Arsenal simply said Holding is “back in contention” for the third round League Cup tie and alongside the likes of Kieran Tierney,  Dinos Mavropano and Hector Bellerin playing for the U23 side last Friday, all of a sudden there is good news in terms of defensive injuries for Arsenal.

Alexandre Lacazette is still out after injuring his left ankle, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles is suspended after his red card against Aston Villa on Sunday. Lacazette is expected to return in October, as Arsenal’s injury woes are clearing up.

Holding, 24, was in sensational form last season before he cruelly suffered a serious knee injury in a Premier League game against Manchester United in December.

This will be a huge boost for Unai Emery, as his defense continues to make basic errors and they’ve now given up 10 goals in their first six games of the new PL season.

Sokratis and David Luiz have looked shaky as a partnership and if Holding can regain his form quickly, he will be a guaranteed starter in this Arsenal side.

Before injury cut short his 2018-19 campaign, Holding was being touted as an England international.

The dominant center back will want to make up for lost time and his presence at the heart of Arsenal’s defense saw them go on a 22-game unbeaten run in the opening months of last season.

Following their battling 3-2 win with 10 men for over half of their clash against Aston Villa on Sunday, Arsenal sit in fourth place on 11 points. Considering all of their issues so far, that’s not a bad start.

They have conceded at least twice in each of their last four PL games, and Holding’s return should help them improve their woeful defensive record.

His injury had a negative impact last season, and his return should have a hugely positive impact this season.

What now for USMNT star Christian Pulisic at Chelsea?

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 23, 2019, 10:54 AM EDT
LONDON — Christian Pulisic warmed up on the sidelines at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, looking towards the bench on numerous occasions towards Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

[ MORE: Lampard on Puilsic

The gesture for him to come on as a substitute didn’t come, once again, as Pulisic watched on as the Blues lost 2-1 at home to Liverpool.

For the third game running Pulisic, 21, has been an unused sub for Chelsea and when asked by Pro Soccer Talk after the game about defensive injuries perhaps impacting the chance for the American winger to come on, Lampard wasn’t blaming a lack of playing time on injuries.

“He wasn’t a victim of the injuries. I’ve got a squad to pick from. Before that he had played a few games,” Lampard said. “Willian has come back in and been sharp and looked good. I decided to go with Mason [Mount] today, because we needed to stay strong in midfield and play Mason high up the pitch. That is my choice to make. He will get ample opportunities. He is a young player as well as everyone is talking about Mason and Tammy and Fikayo. He is actually as young, if not younger, than some of them. His chances will come.”

Lampard then dismissed reports that Pulisic hasn’t quite settled in to life at Chelsea after arriving in England this summer following his $73 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund, and suggested that the likes of Ross Barkley, Michy Batshuayi and Pedro all haven’t got the minutes they deserve.

That led to many fans of the USMNT and Chelsea lambasting Lampard for favoring Mount, Willian and Pedro and already saying that Pulisic made a big mistake moving to Stamford Bridge.

“I have to make choices. There is him sitting on the bench, Pedro sitting on the bench, Ross Barkley on the bench, Batshuayi, who deserves more minutes for the way he’s training at the minute. Those are the unfortunate choices I need to make,” Lampard added.

Pump the breaks here. Chelsea are six games into the PL season and Pulisic has had chances, and will get more chances, to shine.

But with Callum Hudson-Odoi close to returning and Ruben Loftus-Cheek also on the road to recovery, soon there will be even more competition for Pulisic to get past to get some minutes. That kind of competition is normal at any top club.

What now for the American star?

He has to keep focusing on getting on the pitch and when he gets his next chance, which is likely to come against Grimsby Town in the League Cup on Wednesday, he needs to take it. So far he hasn’t quite done that, but he’s shown glimpses of promises and certainly enough for a large chunk of Chelsea fans to be upset that Pedro and Willian are starting ahead of him.

Pulisic has been a little guilty of playing it too safe early in his Chelsea career. Backwards and sideways passes have been plentiful, and the pace and power of the PL is certainly a step up from what he experienced in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund. The switch to a 3-4-3 formation didn’t help him either, and Lampard seems to want to play at least one more experienced winger in Pedro and Willian each game.

Being more direct and taking more risks is what Pulisic needs to do if he wants to impress Lampard and become a regular for Chelsea.

It sounds simple, but it is anything but.

Pulisic joined Chelsea to improve as a player and take his game to the next level. The hard work getting to this point was just the start. Make no mistake about it, the Pennsylvanian native is facing the biggest test of his career and it’s off to a bit of a rocky start.

That’s okay. As long as he can stay focused and make the most of upcoming opportunities, starting with Grimsby then Brighton then Lille in the UEFA Champions League.

USMNT fans are already envisaging Pulisic not seeing the pitch agains until December, and the youngster leaving on loan in January. That won’t be the case but Pulisic does have to step up his game based on what we’ve seen so far.

Atlanta United, USMNT veteran Parkhurst to retire

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 23, 2019, 9:57 AM EDT
Michael Parkhurst has announced he will retire at the end of the 2019 Major League Soccer season.

Parkhurst, 35, has had a legendary career as the defender with the USMNT, New England Revolution, Atlanta United, the Columbus Crew, Danish side Nordsjaelland and in Germany with FC Augsburg.

The Rhode Island native was the first Atlanta United captain in club history and has been ever present for them over the past three seasons.

Parkhurst led Atlanta to the 2018 MLS Cup and is a six-time MLS All Star who was also named MLS’ Best Defender (2007) and Rookie of the Year (2005). ATL also won the Campeones Cup and the U.S. Open Cup with Parkhurst anchoring their back line.

Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra paid tribute to his former USMNT teammate.

“We want to congratulate Michael on an illustrious career and thank him for immense contributions to Atlanta United,” Bocanegra said. “His career accolades speak for themselves, but during his time in Atlanta, he was a consummate professional and played an integral role for us, both on-and-off the field. In addition to solidifying our back line for the 2018 MLS Cup Championship run, he was also an influential figure in building our club’s culture and we’re forever indebted to him for that. We wish him the best in his future endeavors and he’ll always be welcome back at Atlanta United.”

This is what Parkhurst had to say after calling time on his 15-year professional career.

Parkhurst is as solid and reliable as defenders come.

Either at center back or right back he is a clever defender who uses the ball well and does all of the basic things with supreme ease. He played for the USMNT 25 times, and probably should have played for them more, as he won two Gold Cups and also went to the 2008 Olympic games for the Stars and Stripes.

He will no doubt be a valuable addition to any MLS team when it comes to stepping into coaching or any other front office role.

Parkhurst’s main aim now will be to end the season on a high with Atlanta as they aim to seal back-to-back MLS Cups with Frank De Boer‘s side still battling to be crowned the Eastern Conference champs ahead of the playoffs kicking off next month.

Hasenhuttl promises Southampton’s best XI for Pompey clash

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 23, 2019, 9:09 AM EDT
Southampton play against Portsmouth for the first time in over seven years on Tuesday as the South Coast derby returns.

[ MORE: League Cup scores live

The two South Coast cities are just 18 miles apart and the port cities just do not like one another. Not one bit.

Premier League Saints head to League One Pompey as the red hot favorites to advance to the last 16 of the League Cup, but with local pride on the line and two fired-up fanbases expectant, Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl knows it will not be easy.

That is why he is picking his best possible team.

“I will pick the strongest XI that I can put on the pitch because we know about the importance of the game,” Hasenhuttl said. “Every member of this club is looking forward to this game because we have a big chance to rewrite the history in our way. It is not about thinking what we can lose there, it is about thinking what we can win there. We can win a lot there.”

Hasenhuttl confirmed that Nathan Redmond may only be on the bench to start with as he rushed back to play in the 3-1 defeat to Bournemouth on Friday, while star winger Moussa Djenepo remains out injured with a muscle problem.

Focusing on what will be a lively atmosphere at Fratton Park, Hasenhuttl called for calm from both sets of fans.

“What I want to see is a football celebration. From two teams who do everything to win. This is what I want,” Hasenhuttl said.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett, who has his side fourth from bottom in the third-tier of English soccer after a slow start to the season, was asked by Sky Sports if they can cause an upset.

“Of course we can,” Jackett said. “You can get things right on the day. Particularly with it being a home game, I think that really helps us.”

Local pride is on the line on and off the pitch, and Pompey v. Saints is a fixture which is rarely played due to both teams either falling on tough times or having their better years at totally different times.

In the past 31 years there have been only 10 games between these teams. That makes this passionate derby even more intense.

The pressure will be on Saints to win big, and if they don’t then Hasenhuttl and his players know extra pressure will be piled on them for the rest of their Premier League season.