Paul Pogba set to return for Man United

Paul Pogba is set to return for Manchester United against Rochdale on Wednesday.

Pogba has been missing since picking up an ankle injury in the 1-1 draw at Southampton on Aug. 31, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed the Frenchman is in contention to play at Old Trafford against League One Rochdale.

“He’ll probably get some minutes against Rochdale,” Solskjaer said. “But we definitely think he’s ready for Arsenal.”

Despite all of the criticism about Pogba’s inconsistent displays, United have missed him in midfield over the last few weeks.

In the two Premier League games he’s been missing, United have lost to West Ham and narrowly beat Leicester City.

Scott McTominay has been okay in central midfield but both Fred and Nemanja Matic have failed to take their chance with Pogba out of the team.

In recent games United have looked lethargic and lacking ideas in the attacking third. Pogba’s return will change that.

With the Arsenal game next Monday in mind (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) Solskjaer will he hoping the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw will all be available to play, but that trio will not be fit enough to play against Rochdale.

Mason Greenwood will be available to play in the League Cup game after recovering from tonsillitis.