Raheem Sterling linked with move to Real Madrid

Raheem Sterling has been in sensational form for Manchester City and England for well over 12 months now, and it appears Real Madrid want him to become their next Galactico.
Numerous reports claim that Real want to sign Sterling, 24, and one report from the Athletic’s Sam Lee states that Real Madrid met with Sterling’s representatives over the summer.
Per that report, Sterling said he is happy at Man City for now but he is interested in signing for Real in the future. He has a contract at City until 2023, as he signed a new deal in November 2018.
Should Man City be worried?
Sterling is a superstar at Man City and his talent has been nurtured expertly by Pep Guardiola over the past three seasons. As long as Pep is at City, it is a safe bet Sterling will stay. But if City win the UEFA Champions League this season, Sterling will have won everything possible with the club.
He is still just 24 years old, which is quite ridiculous considering all he has achieved so far in the game, and Sterling’s pace will add a totally new dimension to Real’s attack. With Mauricio Pochettino linked with taking over at Madrid with Zinedine Zidane getting off to a shaky start to his first full season back in charge, what about a Sterling, Eden Hazard and Harry Kane partnership up top?
If Real want to return to being the top dogs in Europe, that front line would go some way to achieving that. Signing Kane and Sterling would set them back a lot of cash on transfer fees along but we all know they have the money to spend.
A lack of success on the pitch doesn’t really impact Manchester United. At least financially…
On Tuesday the Red Devils announced club-record revenue levels for 2019 of $781.3m, with an operating profit of $62 million.
Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward revealed the results on an investors call, as he lauded their three key new signings over the summer, exciting products coming through the academy and United’s growing presence on social media platforms.
“We remain focused on our plan of rebuilding the team and continuing to strengthen our youth system, in line with the philosophy of the club and the manager,” Woodward said. “This is reflected in the recent addition of three exciting first-team players, key player contract extensions and the talent we have coming through our academy. Everyone at Manchester United is committed to delivering on our primary objective of winning trophies.”
Despite all of the positives in terms of finances, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men are sitting 10th in the Premier League table after a rocky start to the 2019-20 season and will compete in the Europa League. Not playing in the UCL will cost them close to $60 million.
Some other key figures from Woodward’s call include:
- 12 percent rise in wages for players, now $414 million
- Mourinho and staff paid off $24.4 million
- 2020 revenues projected to drop to £723.7 million due to no UCL action
- Commercial revenue = $343.2 million
- Sponsorship revenue = $215.8 million
- Retail, Merchandise, Apparel & Product Licensing revenue = $127.4 million
Paul Pogba is set to return for Manchester United against Rochdale on Wednesday.
Pogba has been missing since picking up an ankle injury in the 1-1 draw at Southampton on Aug. 31, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed the Frenchman is in contention to play at Old Trafford against League One Rochdale.
“He’ll probably get some minutes against Rochdale,” Solskjaer said. “But we definitely think he’s ready for Arsenal.”
Despite all of the criticism about Pogba’s inconsistent displays, United have missed him in midfield over the last few weeks.
In the two Premier League games he’s been missing, United have lost to West Ham and narrowly beat Leicester City.
Scott McTominay has been okay in central midfield but both Fred and Nemanja Matic have failed to take their chance with Pogba out of the team.
In recent games United have looked lethargic and lacking ideas in the attacking third. Pogba’s return will change that.
With the Arsenal game next Monday in mind (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) Solskjaer will he hoping the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw will all be available to play, but that trio will not be fit enough to play against Rochdale.
Mason Greenwood will be available to play in the League Cup game after recovering from tonsillitis.
Reports state that Liverpool are set to sign a $99 million per season deal with Nike.
It would be the largest kit supplier deal in UK history, eclipsing Man United’s $95 million per year deal with Adidas. Barcelona’s $121 million per year deal with Nike and Real Madrid’s $132 million per season deal with Adidas are the two biggest kit deals in world soccer.
According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have been in talks with Puma, Adidas and Nike for several months as their current deal with New Balance runs out in June 2020.
However, New Balance are launching a legal battle as they believe they have a clause in the contract which allows them to match any offer and extend their deal as Liverpool’s kit suppliers. So, we haven’t heard the last of this.
There has been plenty of chopping and changing when it comes to Premier League kit suppliers in the last few years, as Man City have swapped Nike for Puma, Arsenal have gone from Puma to Adidas and Man United have switched from Nike to Adidas.
Zack Steffen‘s journey back to Europe has been busier than his first, and he’s handling it well.
The USMNT and Fortuna Dusseldorf goalkeeper, on loan from Manchester City, has faced almost overwhelming action in the Bundesliga and has proven up to the task.
“We’ve seen again that he is a class goalkeeper,” said Fortuna Dusseldorf managing director Lutz Pfannenstiel. “And we need a class goalkeeper to hold the league.”
He made a thrilling trio of interventions against Borussia Monchengladbach’s Breel Embolo this weekend, nothing new given his early season.
His 33 saves this season are far and away the highest total of any Bundesliga goalkeeper, and 22 of them have come inside the box. The 6.6 saves per game is a higher average than any regular starter in the league by nearly double (Yann Sommer, ‘Gladbach).
Small sample size alert, but Steffen is rated the league’s top goalkeeper by a wide margin by several sites including WhoScored and Sofascore. The passing numbers aren’t yet great, but it’s hard to see how you could expect better given he’s been under the gun just as much as when USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter asked him to play out of the back against Mexico.
Steffen left the University of Maryland for Freiburg in 2015, but soon returned back to Columbus. He established himself as a star with a knack for the dramatic under Berhalter and earned another look abroad.
So far, he’s passing every test.