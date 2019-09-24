Raheem Sterling linked with move to Real Madrid

Raheem Sterling has been in sensational form for Manchester City and England for well over 12 months now, and it appears Real Madrid want him to become their next Galactico.

Numerous reports claim that Real want to sign Sterling, 24, and one report from the Athletic’s Sam Lee states that Real Madrid met with Sterling’s representatives over the summer.

Per that report, Sterling said he is happy at Man City for now but he is interested in signing for Real in the future. He has a contract at City until 2023, as he signed a new deal in November 2018.

Should Man City be worried?

Sterling is a superstar at Man City and his talent has been nurtured expertly by Pep Guardiola over the past three seasons. As long as Pep is at City, it is a safe bet Sterling will stay. But if City win the UEFA Champions League this season, Sterling will have won everything possible with the club.

He is still just 24 years old, which is quite ridiculous considering all he has achieved so far in the game, and Sterling’s pace will add a totally new dimension to Real’s attack. With Mauricio Pochettino linked with taking over at Madrid with Zinedine Zidane getting off to a shaky start to his first full season back in charge, what about a Sterling, Eden Hazard and Harry Kane partnership up top?

If Real want to return to being the top dogs in Europe, that front line would go some way to achieving that. Signing Kane and Sterling would set them back a lot of cash on transfer fees along but we all know they have the money to spend.

