More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Report: Nike seal record deal to supply Liverpool kit

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 24, 2019, 7:53 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Reports state that Liverpool are set to sign a $99 million per season deal with Nike.

It would be the largest kit supplier deal in UK history, eclipsing Man United’s $95 million per year deal with Adidas. Barcelona’s $121 million per year deal with Nike and Real Madrid’s $132 million per season deal with Adidas are the two biggest kit deals in world soccer.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have been in talks with Puma, Adidas and Nike for several months as their current deal with New Balance runs out in June 2020.

However, New Balance are launching a legal battle as they believe they have a clause in the contract which allows them to match any offer and extend their deal as Liverpool’s kit suppliers. So, we haven’t heard the last of this.

There has been plenty of chopping and changing when it comes to Premier League kit suppliers in the last few years, as Man City have swapped Nike for Puma, Arsenal have gone from Puma to Adidas and Man United have switched from Nike to Adidas.

Paul Pogba set to return for Man United

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 24, 2019, 8:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Paul Pogba is set to return for Manchester United against Rochdale on Wednesday.

Pogba has been missing since picking up an ankle injury in the 1-1 draw at Southampton on Aug. 31, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed the Frenchman is in contention to play at Old Trafford against League One Rochdale.

“He’ll probably get some minutes against Rochdale,” Solskjaer said. “But we definitely think he’s ready for Arsenal.”

Despite all of the criticism about Pogba’s inconsistent displays, United have missed him in midfield over the last few weeks.

In the two Premier League games he’s been missing, United have lost to West Ham and narrowly beat Leicester City.

Scott McTominay has been okay in central midfield but both Fred and Nemanja Matic have failed to take their chance with Pogba out of the team.

In recent games United have looked lethargic and lacking ideas in the attacking third. Pogba’s return will change that.

With the Arsenal game next Monday in mind (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) Solskjaer will he hoping the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw will all be available to play, but that trio will not be fit enough to play against Rochdale.

Mason Greenwood will be available to play in the League Cup game after recovering from tonsillitis.

USMNT’s Steffen starring in Germany on loan from Man City

Photo by Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 23, 2019, 10:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Zack Steffen‘s journey back to Europe has been busier than his first, and he’s handling it well.

The USMNT and Fortuna Dusseldorf goalkeeper, on loan from Manchester City, has faced almost overwhelming action in the Bundesliga and has proven up to the task.

[ MORE: Klopp to donate 1 percent of salary ]

“We’ve  seen again that he is a class goalkeeper,” said Fortuna Dusseldorf managing director Lutz Pfannenstiel. “And we need a class goalkeeper to hold the league.”

He made a thrilling trio of interventions against Borussia Monchengladbach’s Breel Embolo this weekend, nothing new given his early season.

His 33 saves this season are far and away the highest total of any Bundesliga goalkeeper, and 22 of them have come inside the box. The 6.6 saves per game is a higher average than any regular starter in the league by nearly double (Yann Sommer, ‘Gladbach).

Small sample size alert, but Steffen is rated the league’s top goalkeeper by a wide margin by several sites including WhoScored and Sofascore. The passing numbers aren’t yet great, but it’s hard to see how you could expect better given he’s been under the gun just as much as when USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter asked him to play out of the back against Mexico.

Steffen left the University of Maryland for Freiburg in 2015, but soon returned back to Columbus. He established himself as a star with a knack for the dramatic under Berhalter and earned another look abroad.

So far, he’s passing every test.

Wolfsburg draws 1-1 to stay unbeaten in Bundesliga

RONNY HARTMANN/AFP/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 23, 2019, 9:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) Wolfsburg maintained its unbeaten start to the Bundesliga with a 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim on Monday.

Sebastian Rudy scored his first goal for Hoffenheim since returning from Schalke to put the visitors ahead in the sixth minute, but Wout Weghorst set up Admir Mehmedi with a backheel for the equalizer in the 36th.

[ MORE: Messi win’s men’s honor, Man City shut out ]

It was Wolfsburg’s third consecutive 1-1 draw, dropping the side to eighth after five rounds, while Hoffenheim moved into 11th with five points.

Unbeaten Leipzig leads with 13 points after a 3-0 win at Werder Bremen on Saturday, while Bayern Munich is two points behind after its 4-0 win over Cologne. Borussia Dortmund is three points off the lead after a 2-2 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

STANDINGS

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 RB Leipzig 5 4 1 0 13 3 10 1-1-0 3-0-0 13
 Bayern Munich 5 3 2 0 16 4 12 2-1-0 1-1-0 11
 Borussia Dortmund 5 3 1 1 15 7 8 2-0-0 1-1-1 10
 SC Freiburg 5 3 1 1 11 4 7 1-1-1 2-0-0 10
 FC Schalke 04 5 3 1 1 10 5 5 2-0-1 1-1-0 10
 Mönchengladbach 5 3 1 1 7 5 2 1-1-1 2-0-0 10
 Bayer Leverkusen 5 3 1 1 8 7 1 2-1-0 1-0-1 10
 VfL Wolfsburg 5 2 3 0 8 4 4 1-2-0 1-1-0 9
 Eintracht Frankfurt 5 2 1 2 7 7 0 2-1-0 0-0-2 7
 Werder Bremen 5 2 0 3 8 12 -4 1-0-2 1-0-1 6
 1899 Hoffenheim 5 1 2 2 4 7 -3 1-0-1 0-2-1 5
 FC Augsburg 5 1 2 2 7 11 -4 1-1-0 0-1-2 5
 Fortuna Düsseldorf 5 1 1 3 7 9 -2 0-1-1 1-0-2 4
 1. FC Union Berlin 5 1 1 3 5 10 -5 1-0-2 0-1-1 4
 Hertha BSC Berlin 5 1 1 3 5 11 -6 1-0-1 0-1-2 4
 1. FC Köln 5 1 0 4 4 11 -7 0-0-2 1-0-2 3
 FSV Mainz 05 5 1 0 4 5 15 -10 1-0-1 0-0-3 3
 SC Paderborn 5 0 1 4 6 14 -8 0-0-2 0-1-2 1

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

League Cup preview: Man City, Spurs aim to avoid away upsets; South Coast Derby

AP Photo/Alastair Grant
By Nicholas MendolaSep 23, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Berths in the Round of 16 will be granted this week, as the League Cup’s third round hits the United Kingdom.

Seven Premier League teams are in action on Tuesday including holders Manchester City, but the most intriguing match is on the South Coast.

That’s where Portsmouth will entertain Southampton at Fratton Park in the first South Coast Derby in seven years.

[ MORE: Messi win’s men’s honor, Man City shut out ]

Well, the first the South Coast Derby in seven years. Saints and Bournemouth tangle the New South Coast Derby biannually, but that rivalry seems yet to truly catch on.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has pledged his best XI to deal with the challenge at Pompey, which could not be more fired up for the occasion given the League One side’s early season struggles to replicate last season’s challenge for promotion.

Kenny Jackett’s men have six points from seven league outings, but an upset here could change the tenor of things. As Joe Prince-Wright pointed out in his preview, the heated rivals have met just 10 times in the last 31 years.

A Pompey defeat of Saints might be the biggest possible upset of the day, although the holders are visiting Preston North End.

City has won two-straight League Cups and seven of eight domestic pieces of silverware including Community Shields.

Bernardo Silva is wary of visiting the Deepdale Stadium, knowing that City’s lone departure from a domestic tournament came at the hands of a lower division side.

“We want to win, but we are away to a team that – I have checked – are doing well this season,” said Bernardo. “People sometimes think games against Championship teams are easy, but they’re not. In the last two seasons I have played for City, some of the most difficult games we have had were against teams from the Championship, and in our first season we were knocked out of the FA Cup by Wigan from League One.”

We can’t say enough how much we love Bernardo’s insistence that he checked up on PNE.

Tuesday’s League Cup docket
All matches kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET

Watford v. Swansea City
Preston North End v. Manchester City
Portsmouth v. Southampton
Luton Town v. Leicester City
Sheffield Wednesday v. Everton
Crawley Town v. Stoke City
Arsenal v. Nottingham Forest
Colchester United v. Tottenham Hotspur