Report: Nike seal record deal to supply Liverpool kit

Reports state that Liverpool are set to sign a $99 million per season deal with Nike.

It would be the largest kit supplier deal in UK history, eclipsing Man United’s $95 million per year deal with Adidas. Barcelona’s $121 million per year deal with Nike and Real Madrid’s $132 million per season deal with Adidas are the two biggest kit deals in world soccer.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool have been in talks with Puma, Adidas and Nike for several months as their current deal with New Balance runs out in June 2020.

However, New Balance are launching a legal battle as they believe they have a clause in the contract which allows them to match any offer and extend their deal as Liverpool’s kit suppliers. So, we haven’t heard the last of this.

There has been plenty of chopping and changing when it comes to Premier League kit suppliers in the last few years, as Man City have swapped Nike for Puma, Arsenal have gone from Puma to Adidas and Man United have switched from Nike to Adidas.

