The 2 Robbies: What’s going wrong at Man United?

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 24, 2019, 12:38 PM EDT
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe chat about a goal filled weekend in match week 6 of the Premier League.

Liverpool extended their winning streak to 15 league wins (01:00), Man City thrashed Watford scoring 8 goals (10:40), Tottenham’s struggles continue (15:00), Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men again fail to win away from home (21:00) and a 10-man Arsenal come from behind to beat Aston VIlla (27:30).

FIFA president lambasts Italian soccer for ‘hiding’ racism

Associated PressSep 24, 2019, 1:14 PM EDT
ROME (AP) FIFA president Gianni Infantino lambasted Italian soccer authorities for “hiding the truth” about racism in a scathing assessment Tuesday following a complete lack of punishment after three cases of discriminatory chants during the four opening rounds of Serie A.

Three black players – Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku, AC Milan’s Franck Kessie, and Fiorentina’s Dalbert Henrique – have been targeted by racist chants but no sanctions have been handed out by the Italian league, federation or police.

“I don’t see why we have to hide the truth, not talk about what happens or say that it is not serious. No, that’s not how you go about it,” Infantino said in an interview with Sky Italia. “It’s unacceptable, absurd and surprising.

“It’s upsetting, because Italy is a country that people love, where you can live and eat well, where there’s culture,” added Infantino, who is the son of Italian immigrants to Switzerland. “This is supposed to be a modern, civil, polite country. And I think it’s moving in the wrong direction.”

Infantino suggested identifying fans responsible of racism and throwing them in jail, calling on the Italian federation to work with its clubs and local police.

Likewise, the Italian government’s new sports minister vowed to eliminate racism “with more severe and efficient sanctions.”

“I will dedicate myself toward eliminating it from stadiums during my mandate – even at the cost of making unpopular decisions,” Vincenzo Spadafora, the minister, told Spanish newspaper El Pais.

“The time has come for everyone to assume responsibility: institutions, politicians, federations and fans,” Spadafora added. “Soon I will meet with all of the sports representatives to share with them a significant change, with more severe and efficient sanctions.”

Atalanta’s 2-2 draw with Fiorentina on Sunday was suspended briefly during the first half due to chants aimed at Dalbert.

However, the Italian league’s judge announced Monday that he has yet to decide whether Atalanta warrants punishment. Judge Gerardo Mastrandrea said in his weekly disciplinary report that Dalbert needs to be interviewed before his decision is made.

Following FIFA’s “three-step process” for handling racism inside stadiums, referee Daniele Orsato ordered a warning to be read over the stadium’s loudspeaker that the match would not resume until the chants ceased.

The FIFA process requires the referee to briefly pause a match at the first hint of discriminatory chants and request an announcement over the stadium public address system asking fans to stop. If the chanting persists, the referee can suspend the match and order the teams into the changing rooms until it stops. If that doesn’t work, the referee can stop the match definitively.

While the FIFA process is straightforward it has rarely been implemented in Serie A.

“The problem is, we have some laws stipulating that if it’s a concrete number of people we stop the match. If it’s 2, 3 persons or 10 persons then we cannot stop the match,” Danilo Filacchione, the Italian football federation’s international relations director, told The Associated Press in Ljubljana, Slovenia, after attending a UEFA meeting.

“But the clubs are also fighting,” Filacchione added. “We are doing our best.”

AP Sports Writer Graham Dunbar in Ljubljana, Slovenia, contributed to this report.

Everton players were “hiding” in defeat to Sheffield United

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 24, 2019, 11:45 AM EDT
Everton boss Marco Silva says his players were “hiding” in the home defeat against Sheffield United on Saturday.

The Toffees have now lost to Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Sheffield United this season and have struggled to score goals with just five goals scored in their opening six games, and three of those came in the victory against Wolves.

Speaking after the 2-0 defeat at home to Sheffield United, Silva accused his players of hiding.

“It is not the moment for anyone to hide. I said it inside the dressing room, too [after the Sheffield United defeat] – there is nowhere we can hide, we have to show stronger character, personality. Unfortunately, in some ­moments, we didn’t see that,” Silva said. “Now I don’t want anyone hiding, not me, not them. It is a moment for us to go and play football and to take ­responsibility as well.

“In the second half, I didn’t see that ability and in some moments many players were hiding and didn’t give solutions. I want ­everyone there – football is about playing and showing strong ­character. No one can hide. No one, I am always here for you, I am ­always here for our fans, I will not hide, no one can hide.”

There is intense pressure on Silva and accusing his players of disappearing in games is not the way to go here.

He has been handed a lot of cash to spend and after a rough start last season he turned things around as Everton finished the campaign strongly and optimism was building over the summer months. A top six finish was touted by many.

Most of that positivity has evaporated, and it is clear this Everton side is underachieving.

Many fans calling for Silva to leave as his side do not seem to have a clear playing style or identity and his decisions to keep giving certainly players minutes, such as Gylfi Sigurdsson, Cenk Tosun and Theo Walcott, are baffling.

Moise Kean is trying to do everything he can up top but he can’t do it on his own, while Richarlison, Bernard and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have shown flashes of brilliance this season. Silva has to get the partnerships right in attack if Everton are going to kick on this season. In defense and in midfield they are pretty set, but it is when they get into the final third things are falling down right now.

Defensively Everton have stagnated and going forward they have regressed. That is a worrying trend for Silva.

Better news for Everton is that after they play Man City this weekend, their next six PL games see them face five winnable opponents (Burnley, West Ham, Brighton, Southampton and Norwich) with a gam against Spurs also chucked in there.

If the Toffees aren’t in the top six hunt by the end of November, it will be bye, bye Marco.

Man United announce record financial results

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 24, 2019, 10:39 AM EDT
A lack of success on the pitch doesn’t really impact Manchester United. At least financially…

On Tuesday the Red Devils announced club-record revenue levels for 2019 of $781.3m, with an operating profit of $62 million.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward revealed the results on an investors call, as he lauded their three key new signings over the summer, exciting products coming through the academy and United’s growing presence on social media platforms.

“We remain focused on our plan of rebuilding the team and continuing to strengthen our youth system, in line with the philosophy of the club and the manager,” Woodward said. “This is reflected in the recent addition of three exciting first-team players, key player contract extensions and the talent we have coming through our academy. Everyone at Manchester United is committed to delivering on our primary objective of winning trophies.”

Despite all of the positives in terms of finances, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men are sitting 10th in the Premier League table after a rocky start to the 2019-20 season and will compete in the Europa League. Not playing in the UCL will cost them close to $60 million.

Some other key figures from Woodward’s call include:

  • 12 percent rise in wages for players, now $414 million
  • Mourinho and staff paid off $24.4 million
  • 2020 revenues projected to drop to £723.7 million due to no UCL action
  • Commercial revenue = $343.2 million
  • Sponsorship revenue = $215.8 million
  • Retail, Merchandise, Apparel & Product Licensing revenue = $127.4 million

Raheem Sterling linked with move to Real Madrid

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 24, 2019, 9:42 AM EDT
Raheem Sterling has been in sensational form for Manchester City and England for well over 12 months now, and it appears Real Madrid want him to become their next Galactico.

Numerous reports claim that Real want to sign Sterling, 24, and one report from the Athletic’s Sam Lee states that Real Madrid met with Sterling’s representatives over the summer.

Per that report, Sterling said he is happy at Man City for now but he is interested in signing for Real in the future. He has a contract at City until 2023, as he signed a new deal in November 2018.

Should Man City be worried?

Sterling is a superstar at Man City and his talent has been nurtured expertly by Pep Guardiola over the past three seasons. As long as Pep is at City, it is a safe bet Sterling will stay. But if City win the UEFA Champions League this season, Sterling will have won everything possible with the club.

He is still just 24 years old, which is quite ridiculous considering all he has achieved so far in the game, and Sterling’s pace will add a totally new dimension to Real’s attack. With Mauricio Pochettino linked with taking over at Madrid with Zinedine Zidane getting off to a shaky start to his first full season back in charge, what about a Sterling, Eden Hazard and Harry Kane partnership up top?

If Real want to return to being the top dogs in Europe, that front line would go some way to achieving that. Signing Kane and Sterling would set them back a lot of cash on transfer fees along but we all know they have the money to spend.