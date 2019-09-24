More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
AP

Two jailed over CCTV footage of Sala’s autopsy

Associated PressSep 24, 2019, 1:50 PM EDT
SWINDON, England (AP) Two people who worked for a security company have been jailed for illegally accessing footage of the autopsy of Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala, leading to it being circulated online.

Swindon Crown Court on Monday sentenced Sherry Bray, the director of Wiltshire-based Camera Security Services Limited, and her employee, Christopher Ashford, to 14 months and five months in prison, respectively.

Prosecutors said Bray accessed the closed-circuit television camera footage from a mortuary in Bournemouth a day after Sala’s body was recovered on Feb. 6. He had been missing since the single-engine Piper Malibu aircraft carrying him and pilot David Ibbotson crashed near the Channel Island of Guernsey on Jan. 21.

The 28-year-old Sala, who had played for French club Nantes, was traveling to join his new team, Cardiff, in Wales.

Bray allegedly sent a message to Ashford before his night shift, saying: “There’s a nice one on the table for you to watch when you’re next in.”

Both Bray and Ashford replayed the clip of Sala’s autopsy during separate shifts before Bray took a picture of it on her mobile phone and sent it to her daughter on Facebook Messenger, leading to it being widely shared on social media, prosecutors said.

Bray was also accused of taking a picture of another body in the mortuary, of a man who had died in non-suspicious circumstances.

Forensic pathologist Doctor Basil Purdue said it had been a “flagrant breach of medical confidentiality.”

Sala’s sister, Romina Sala, said in a statement that she had found out about the leak when she saw pictures of her brother’s body on Instagram.

“I cannot believe there are people so wicked and evil who could do that,” Romina Sala’s statement said. “I’ll never erase those images from my head. My brother and mother can never forget about this.”

The defendants each admitted three counts of computer misuse at the court in August. Bray also admitted to obstructing justice by deleting the photos from her phone and instructing Ashford to do the same.

Judge Peter Crabtree told Bray and Ashford: “You have both abused your positions in quite an appalling way.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

FIFA president lambasts Italian soccer for ‘hiding’ racism

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 24, 2019, 1:14 PM EDT
ROME (AP) FIFA president Gianni Infantino lambasted Italian soccer authorities for “hiding the truth” about racism in a scathing assessment Tuesday following a complete lack of punishment after three cases of discriminatory chants during the four opening rounds of Serie A.

Three black players – Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku, AC Milan’s Franck Kessie, and Fiorentina’s Dalbert Henrique – have been targeted by racist chants but no sanctions have been handed out by the Italian league, federation or police.

“I don’t see why we have to hide the truth, not talk about what happens or say that it is not serious. No, that’s not how you go about it,” Infantino said in an interview with Sky Italia. “It’s unacceptable, absurd and surprising.

“It’s upsetting, because Italy is a country that people love, where you can live and eat well, where there’s culture,” added Infantino, who is the son of Italian immigrants to Switzerland. “This is supposed to be a modern, civil, polite country. And I think it’s moving in the wrong direction.”

Infantino suggested identifying fans responsible of racism and throwing them in jail, calling on the Italian federation to work with its clubs and local police.

Likewise, the Italian government’s new sports minister vowed to eliminate racism “with more severe and efficient sanctions.”

“I will dedicate myself toward eliminating it from stadiums during my mandate – even at the cost of making unpopular decisions,” Vincenzo Spadafora, the minister, told Spanish newspaper El Pais.

“The time has come for everyone to assume responsibility: institutions, politicians, federations and fans,” Spadafora added. “Soon I will meet with all of the sports representatives to share with them a significant change, with more severe and efficient sanctions.”

Atalanta’s 2-2 draw with Fiorentina on Sunday was suspended briefly during the first half due to chants aimed at Dalbert.

However, the Italian league’s judge announced Monday that he has yet to decide whether Atalanta warrants punishment. Judge Gerardo Mastrandrea said in his weekly disciplinary report that Dalbert needs to be interviewed before his decision is made.

Following FIFA’s “three-step process” for handling racism inside stadiums, referee Daniele Orsato ordered a warning to be read over the stadium’s loudspeaker that the match would not resume until the chants ceased.

The FIFA process requires the referee to briefly pause a match at the first hint of discriminatory chants and request an announcement over the stadium public address system asking fans to stop. If the chanting persists, the referee can suspend the match and order the teams into the changing rooms until it stops. If that doesn’t work, the referee can stop the match definitively.

While the FIFA process is straightforward it has rarely been implemented in Serie A.

“The problem is, we have some laws stipulating that if it’s a concrete number of people we stop the match. If it’s 2, 3 persons or 10 persons then we cannot stop the match,” Danilo Filacchione, the Italian football federation’s international relations director, told The Associated Press in Ljubljana, Slovenia, after attending a UEFA meeting.

“But the clubs are also fighting,” Filacchione added. “We are doing our best.”

AP Sports Writer Graham Dunbar in Ljubljana, Slovenia, contributed to this report.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Andrew Dampf on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/AndrewDampf

The 2 Robbies: What’s going wrong at Man United?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 24, 2019, 12:38 PM EDT
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe chat about a goal filled weekend in match week 6 of the Premier League.

Liverpool extended their winning streak to 15 league wins (01:00), Man City thrashed Watford scoring 8 goals (10:40), Tottenham’s struggles continue (15:00), Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men again fail to win away from home (21:00) and a 10-man Arsenal come from behind to beat Aston VIlla (27:30).

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]

Follow them on Twitter @The2RobbiesNBC

Everton players were “hiding” in defeat to Sheffield United

By Joe Prince-WrightSep 24, 2019, 11:45 AM EDT
Everton boss Marco Silva says his players were “hiding” in the home defeat against Sheffield United on Saturday.

The Toffees have now lost to Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Sheffield United this season and have struggled to score goals with just five goals scored in their opening six games, and three of those came in the victory against Wolves.

Speaking after the 2-0 defeat at home to Sheffield United, Silva accused his players of hiding.

“It is not the moment for anyone to hide. I said it inside the dressing room, too [after the Sheffield United defeat] – there is nowhere we can hide, we have to show stronger character, personality. Unfortunately, in some ­moments, we didn’t see that,” Silva said. “Now I don’t want anyone hiding, not me, not them. It is a moment for us to go and play football and to take ­responsibility as well.

“In the second half, I didn’t see that ability and in some moments many players were hiding and didn’t give solutions. I want ­everyone there – football is about playing and showing strong ­character. No one can hide. No one, I am always here for you, I am ­always here for our fans, I will not hide, no one can hide.”

There is intense pressure on Silva and accusing his players of disappearing in games is not the way to go here.

He has been handed a lot of cash to spend and after a rough start last season he turned things around as Everton finished the campaign strongly and optimism was building over the summer months. A top six finish was touted by many.

Most of that positivity has evaporated, and it is clear this Everton side is underachieving.

Many fans calling for Silva to leave as his side do not seem to have a clear playing style or identity and his decisions to keep giving certainly players minutes, such as Gylfi Sigurdsson, Cenk Tosun and Theo Walcott, are baffling.

Moise Kean is trying to do everything he can up top but he can’t do it on his own, while Richarlison, Bernard and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have shown flashes of brilliance this season. Silva has to get the partnerships right in attack if Everton are going to kick on this season. In defense and in midfield they are pretty set, but it is when they get into the final third things are falling down right now.

Defensively Everton have stagnated and going forward they have regressed. That is a worrying trend for Silva.

Better news for Everton is that after they play Man City this weekend, their next six PL games see them face five winnable opponents (Burnley, West Ham, Brighton, Southampton and Norwich) with a gam against Spurs also chucked in there.

If the Toffees aren’t in the top six hunt by the end of November, it will be bye, bye Marco.

Man United announce record financial results

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightSep 24, 2019, 10:39 AM EDT
A lack of success on the pitch doesn’t really impact Manchester United. At least financially…

On Tuesday the Red Devils announced club-record revenue levels for 2019 of $781.3m, with an operating profit of $62 million.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward revealed the results on an investors call, as he lauded their three key new signings over the summer, exciting products coming through the academy and United’s growing presence on social media platforms.

“We remain focused on our plan of rebuilding the team and continuing to strengthen our youth system, in line with the philosophy of the club and the manager,” Woodward said. “This is reflected in the recent addition of three exciting first-team players, key player contract extensions and the talent we have coming through our academy. Everyone at Manchester United is committed to delivering on our primary objective of winning trophies.”

Despite all of the positives in terms of finances, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s men are sitting 10th in the Premier League table after a rocky start to the 2019-20 season and will compete in the Europa League. Not playing in the UCL will cost them close to $60 million.

Some other key figures from Woodward’s call include:

  • 12 percent rise in wages for players, now $414 million
  • Mourinho and staff paid off $24.4 million
  • 2020 revenues projected to drop to £723.7 million due to no UCL action
  • Commercial revenue = $343.2 million
  • Sponsorship revenue = $215.8 million
  • Retail, Merchandise, Apparel & Product Licensing revenue = $127.4 million