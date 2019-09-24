More from PST What we learned | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by VI Images via Getty Images

Valverde: Messi halftime substitution “only a precaution”

By Nicholas MendolaSep 24, 2019, 8:25 PM EDT
For a bit longer than a half-hour, Barcelona was actually feeling pretty good about its rough season.

Lionel Messi had made his first start of the season, assisted on a goal from new boy Antoine Griezmann, and Arthur Melo scored a fantastic rocket goal to build a 2-0 lead for the Blaugranas.

But Messi pulled up lame with a thigh injury, left the field and returned… only to come off at halftime of a 2-1 defeat of Villarreal that put 3W-1D-2L Barca within a point of the top of the table before five other contenders take the field.

Ernesto Valverde called it “only a precaution,” via the AP:

“When something happens to Messi, it seems that the world comes to a halt,” Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said. “But it looks like it’s only some minor pain in his abductor (muscle). We replaced him as a precaution. We don’t want to take any risks.”

Barca has lost to Athletic Bilbao and Granada, drawing Osasuna and starting Champions League life with a 0-0 draw at Borussia Dortmund.

All-told, Messi started Tuesday’s game having made 31- and 45-minute appearances. He only added another 45 to his tally.

Saints, Pompey react to first derby in seven-plus years

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 24, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT
For the first time in more than seven years, Southampton and Portsmouth squared off for a south coast derby.

It did not disappoint.

If you haven’t read Joe Prince-Wright‘s excellent write-up on the derby and the day, do it now, as Southampton weathered an intense start from its game League One opposition and took a 2-0 lead through hometown boy Danny Ings en route to a 4-0 victory at Fratton Park.

It was intense, and left us wanting more. We’re likely a few years away from that at a minimum, barring Cup draws, but even the well-traveled coaches were raving about the atmosphere.

“It is more than only reaching the next round. It is about reaching the hearts of the fans,” said Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl. “You could feel the tradition that is in this derby. I think I have never had such an atmosphere in a stadium so far and I have seen a lot in my entire footballing career. It was a very special game for me also.”

Despite the loss, Kenny Jackett was invigorated by the encounter. Full credit to him, the match was better because he didn’t sit back like most sides two divisions lower than their rival.

“As a manager, I didn’t want to come away not having a go tonight, and just shutting up shop.”

Pompey is just outside the relegation zone, so hopefully this result can buoy their season. And Saints have looked okay in the Premier League but it’s currently a division without a nailed-on relegation group.

We imagine both will be flying into their weekend matches.

Emery: Arsenal targeting League Cup success; Injured trio shines

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 24, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT
Unai Emery is targeting silverware one way or another, and is pleased that Arsenal pumped Nottingham Forest 5-0 on Tuesday at the Emirates Stadium.

Teen striker Gabriel Martinelli scored twice, and Reiss Nelson, Rob Holding, and Joe Willock also scored as Arsenal cruised into the fourth round and saw a rival exit the competition.

“We played on Sunday but we want to do something important in this competition,” Emery said, via the BBC. “This was a very good opportunity to play with different players and those who didn’t play much in the last match. Nottingham Forest are playing well in the Championship and we had to use our capacity.”

It was a feel-good night for Arsenal, with Holding scoring after a year-long injury layoff, and Hector Bellerin returning to the field for the first time when he took the place of Kieran Tierney… who was making his Arsenal debut after injury.

“It has been a long process with a lot of long days in the gym,” Holding said. “I couldn’t have written it better myself, how it panned out was just brilliant.”

Bellerin assisted on Willock’s goal in his first action since January.

Golden Boy Award shortlist includes Lainez, Davies, drops Weah

Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 24, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT
Canadian winger Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich and Mexican winger Diego Lainez of Real Betis join a host of Premier League youngsters on the shortlist for the 2019 Golden Boy Award, honoring the best European-based footballer under the age of 21.

American playmakers Christian Pulisic and Timothy Weah were finalist last year, but Chelsea’s Pulisic has aged out of the competition. Lille’s Weah is no longer on the list despite being on the summer’s 100-man watch list.

That doesn’t mean there isn’t a Chelsea player here, as Mason Mount makes the cut.

So does ex-Man City Academy man Tom Dele-Bashiru, now of Watford, and current City midfielder Phil Foden.

Arsenal places Reiss Nelson and Matteo Guendouzi on the list, while Everton’s Moise Kean slides into the shortlist after his move from Juventus.

That said, the competition already feels winnowed to Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus versus Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund the field, with De Ligt a heavy favorite.

Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix will also like his chances of spinning a surprise outcome.

Previous winners include De Ligt, Kylian Mbappe, Renato Sanchez, Anthony Martial, Raheem Sterling, Paul Pogba, Isco, Mario Gotze, Mario Balotelli, Alexandre Pato, Anderson, Sergio Aguero, Cesc Fabregas, Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney, and Rafael van der Vaart.

Golden Boy Award shortlist

Benoit Badiashile (Monaco)
Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal)
Michael Cuisance (Bayern Munich)
Tom Dele-Bashiru (Watford)
Matthijs De Ligt (Juventus)
Krépin Diatta (Club Brugge)
Giuanluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan)
Denis Dragus (Standard Liege)
Eljif Elmas (Napoli)
Florentino Luís (Benfica)
Phil Foden (Manchester City)
Mattéo Guendouzi (Arsenal)
Erling Braut Haaland (RB Salzburg)
Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen)
Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad)
Joao Félix (Atlético Madrid)
Dejan Joveljic (Eintracht Frankfurt)
Boubacar Kamara (Marseille)
Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)
Moise Kean (Everton)
Justin Kluivert (Roma)
Ibrahima Konaté (RB Leipzig)
Rodrygo Goes (Real Madrid)
Alban Lafont (Nantes)
Diego Lainez (Real Betis)
KangIn Lee (Valencia)
Andriy Lunin (Real Valladolid, on loan)
Donyell Malen (PSV)
Mason Mount (Chelsea)
Nehuén Pérez (Famalicao)
Reiss Nelson (Arsenal)
Abdulkadir Omur (Trabzonspor)
Strahinja Pavlovic (Partizan Belgrade)
Rafael Leao (AC Milan)
Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)
Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)
Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord)
Jean-Clair Todibo (Barcelona)
Ferran Torres (Valencia)
Nicolo Zaniolo (Roma)

Spurs’ Pochettino, U’s McGreal react to League Cup stunner

Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 24, 2019, 5:43 PM EDT
Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is trying to play it cool, but you know he must be seething after Spurs were bounced out of the League Cup on penalties by fourth-tier side Colchester United on Tuesday.

Spurs out-chanced the U’s and controlled the game, but could not maneuver their way past goalkeeper Dean Gerken. The backstop stopped Christian Eriksen‘s first penalty, and then saw Lucas Moura miss the visitors’ fifth bid.

Here’s Pochettino, via Sky Sports:

“It’s disappointing. It’s important to fight for trophies in all the competitions, I think we can’t complain about anything. It’s only that we didn’t score, and in penalty shoot-outs, you can’t complain.”

It’s been a bad week for Spurs. Heck, it’s been a bad season. The Champions League finalists have thrown away 2-0 leads to rivals Arsenal and UCL group mates Olympiacos, and were beaten by Leicester City at the weekend. They are already 10 points behind Spurs in their bid for one trophy, and cannot claim a second.

On the other side of the field, Colchester United boss John McGreal is pretty excited.

“We are absolutely delighted, that was tough work. We had the crowd on board and the penalties are a lottery as we all know,” he said, via the BBC. “I was really confident when Tom Lapslie stepped up, we had been there before in the last round. We got the run around a bit, we had to defend well but the more we got on the ball the more threat we became.”

The U’s are joined by League Two peer Crawley Town in the fourth round. Read the wrap of all League Cup action here.