Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

21-year-old Tuanzebe captains Man Utd with Pogba in lineup

By Andy EdwardsSep 25, 2019, 2:34 PM EDT
21-year-old Axel Tuanzebe is set to captain Manchester United for Wednesday’s League Cup third round clash away to League One side Rochdale, with former world-record signing Paul Pogba in the Red Devils’ starting lineup.

Pogba has missed Man United’s last three games with an ankle injury before returning to the team on Wednesday. Having previously captained the side under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Pogba was passed over for captain’s duties this time around.

However, it could be down to an inspiring story involving Tuanzebe’s incredible life journey rather than a slight toward Pogba or an indication of Solskjaer’s unhappiness with the 26-year-old.

Elsewhere in the team, 17-year-old Mason Greenwood has been handed his second start of the season after scoring his first senior goal for the club in Europa League action last week.

Lights go out (twice) as Burton bids to upset Bournemouth

Photo by Barrington Coombs/PA Images via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaSep 25, 2019, 4:20 PM EDT
Burton Albion’s night against Premier League competition was already off to a memorable start thanks to a lead for the hosts.

Then it got a bit wilder.

Oliver Sarkic’s first half goal had the Brewers up 1-0 at the break, but their march toward a memorable “cupset” was slowed soon after halftime.

And the delay had nothing to do with the football.

The floodlights went out at Pirelli Stadium.

The club Tweeted that there was an issue with power in the surrounding area, “The system is being allowed to cool down, then rebooted. It’s an issue affecting the town, not just us, but we have some light back…”

They returned to working order for less than a quarter-hour before dipping out again.

The game started and stopped again. Can Burton get to the final whistle with a lead and the lights on?

Costa and Felix score as Atletico Madrid ends winless streak

Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images
Associated PressSep 25, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
MADRID (AP) Diego Costa and Joao Felix scored a goal each as Atletico Madrid defeated promoted Mallorca 2-0 on Wednesday to halt a three-game winless streak and move back to the top of the Spanish league standings.

Costa scored his first goal of the season with a first-half header in Mallorca, and Felix sealed the victory after halftime.

Atletico has 13 points from six matches, one point more than Athletic Bilbao, which lost the lead after being held to a 1-1 draw at last-place Leganes.

Real Madrid can move past both Atletico and Athletic if it beats promoted Osasuna at home later on Wednesday.

Atletico hosts Real Madrid on Saturday.

Diego Simeone’s team had drawn its last two matches, against Celta Vigo in the league and Juventus in the Champions League, both at home. It lost at Real Sociedad in its previous league match.

Atletico played with 10 men against Mallorca from the 77th minute as striker Alvaro Morata was sent off following an altercation with an opponent. Morata had replaced Costa in the 69th.

Costa, who missed the beginning of the season because of an injury, opened the scoring with a firm header in the 26th. Felix added to the lead in the 64th after his shot from inside the area deflected on a defender and went over the Mallorca goalkeeper. It was the second goal of the season for Felix, the 19-year-old Portugal forward who joined from Benfica in the offseason.

Japanese teenager Takefusa Kubo, playing for Mallorca on a loan from Real Madrid, nearly scored for the hosts with a second-half shot that hit the post.

Mallorca, 17th in the 20-team standings with four points, has lost two in a row and hasn’t won since the opener against second-to-last-place Eibar.

UNBEATEN ATHLETIC

Athletic Bilbao took the lead at Leganes with a penalty converted by Raul Garcia in the 59th, but Oscar Rodriguez equalized two minutes later with a well-placed free kick.

The result kept Athletic as one of the three teams without a loss, along with Real Madrid and Osasuna. Leganes is yet to win after six matches and has only two points from six matches.

LIVE, League Cup: Liverpool, Man Utd, Chelsea in 3rd round action

AP Photo/Rui Vieira
By Andy EdwardsSep 25, 2019, 2:05 PM EDT
Tuesday’s set of eight League Cup third round fixtures provided a seismic shock in the form of one Premier League side falling to a fourth-division side. Might one (or two) Wednesday’s eight ties go the same way?

Three PL giants — Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea — are all in action, with the latter two sides each at home and the former away, all to lower-league opposition. Liverpool, the current PL leaders, will visit Championship side Milton Keynes Dons; Man United will host League One side Rochdale; Chelsea have League Two side Grimsby Town at Stamford Bridge.

Nine PL sides in total are in action on Wednesday, with Brighton & Hove Albion hosting Aston Villa as the only all-PL clash of the day.

Below is the schedule in full, while you can click on the link above to follow all of the action live.

Wednesday’s League Cup docket
All matches kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET, except where noted

Chelsea v. Grimsby Town
Milton Keynes Dons v. Liverpool
Oxford United v. West Ham United
Brighton & Hove Albion v. Aston Villa
Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Reading
Sheffield United v. Sunderland
Burton Albion v. Bournemouth
Manchester United v. Rochdale (3 p.m. ET)

UEFA confirms host sites for 2021-23 Champions League finals

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsSep 25, 2019, 12:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

UEFA announced on Tuesday the host sites for three upcoming Champions League finals, beginning with next season’s competition which will culminate in 2021.

St. Petersburg, Russia, will host the 2021 final (Krestovsky Stadium); Munich, Germany, will host the final in 2022 (Allianz Arena); and London, England, will do the honors in 2023 (Wembley Stadium).

Russia last hosted the final in 2008, when Manchester United defeated Chelsea on penalties in Moscow. Germany played host to the 2015 final, when Barcelona bested Juventus; the last time the final was played in the Allianz Arena, Chelsea topped Bayern Munich on penalties. The final was held at Wembley twice in three seasons — in 2011, when Barcelona beat Manchester United, and again in 2013, when Bayern beat Borussia Dortmund.

The 2021 Europa League final was also awarded to Seville, Spain (Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium).