Fenway Sports Group’s ‘miraculous’ work puts Liverpool ‘back on perch’

2019 will forever be remembered as a magical year in the history of Liverpool, and don’t the Reds know it?

Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore believes the club is “back on our perch” as the model club, thanks to the hard work of Fenway Sports Group. Moore heaped praise upon the ownership group for their nine years in charge of the club, calling their work and achievements “nothing short of miraculous.”

Referring to Liverpool’s “perch” is a sly dig at former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, who coined the term when he took over at Old Trafford in 1986. He claimed his first target was to “knock Liverpool right off their perch,” which he undoubtedly did with 13 Premier League titles during his tenure, taking the Red Devils’ top-flight title count to 20, two more than Liverpool.

Of course, Man United have fallen on hard times of late, and the Reds aren’t more than happy to remind them of it. All it takes was a few hundred million dollars of investment in the first-team squad, and your club can have a world-class squad capable of winning the UEFA Champions League and challenging for the PL on a regular basis — quotes from the BBC:

“We are back on our perch, as we famously say.” … “What the Fenway Sports Group have done at Liverpool over the past nine years is nothing short of miraculous. They have gone through ups and downs but have stayed the course and never taken a penny out of the club.” … “Football is a virtuous cycle. You drive revenues so you can afford to buy a goalkeeper or a center half that will win you games. When you win games, sponsors want to be part of your story, so they write you a check. You take that money and buy better players. They win you more games.”

Alas, the Reds are still looking for their first title of the PL era (beginning in 1992). Do they require one (or more) PL titles to rightfully reclaim their perch, or have they put enough distance between themselves and United, as two of the most popularly supported clubs in England, along with winning the UCL, to make such proclamations?

